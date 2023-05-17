10 Years Ago
New Arkansas State University head football coach Bryan Harsin was the speaker at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce quarterly meeting. The coach shared where the program is now, as was as priorities and goals moving forward.
First-place winners in the Walnut Ridge Elementary School science fair included: James Carter, kindergarten; Parker Brand, third grade; Hannah Ponder, fourth grade; Haley Holcomb, fifth grade; and Chase Petty, sixth grade.
The Walnut Ridge Bobcats enjoyed another banner season on the baseball diamond in 2013. The season ended Saturday with a 9-2 loss to the Dierks Outlaws in the semifinals of the 2A State Tournament in El Dorado. The Bobcats reached the semis after defeating Magnet Cove 3-0 in the first round, followed by a 5-3 win over Conway Christian in the quarterfinals.
The sixth-ranked Williams Baptist College softball team defeated Morningside College 17-2 in the first round of the NAIA National Softball Tournament in Claremore, Okla.
Krista Coffell represented Hoxie High School at the Meet of Champions track meet at Lake Hamilton. She tied for sixth place in the pole vault, and placed ninth in the triple jump.
20 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge High School has announced that Cody Jones, Andrea Cavenaugh and Amy Freeman will be co-valedictorians, and Kristie Brand will be salutatorian. Other honor graduates are: Kellie Ward, Molly McNeal, Alyson Williams, Charles Davidson, Sara Stuart, Brett Witcher, Mylie Brown, Craig Phillips, Brandon Sturch, Hollie Caldwell, Jonathan Singleton and Aaron Jarboe.
Black Rock High School has announced 2003 honor graduates. Valedictorians will be Raven Lawson and Allison Smith. Salutatorian is Veronica Campbell. Jeremy McCormic is an honor graduate.
Lindsey Bullard, a senior at Hoxie High School, recently competed at the AAA District Track Meet in Heber Springs and won first place in the high jump competition.
Helen Blackburn, president of the Lawrence County Extension Homemakers Council, presented Susan Johnson, a member of the Black Rock EHC, with the Lawrence County Homemaker of the Year award at Thursday’s Spring Council Meeting at Clover Bend.
Lana Jean, a fifth grade language arts teacher at Walnut Ridge Middle School, has been named the Walmart Teacher of the Year by the Walnut Ridge store.
30 Years Ago
Honor grads announced this week include: River Valley – Ginger LeAnn Clem, valedictorian; Annette Cannon, salutatorian; Lynn – Dwight Brannon, valedictorian; Clifton Jones, salutatorian; Hoxie – Kelli Ramthun, valedictorian; Stephanie Jean, salutatorian; and Sloan-Hendrix, Stephanie Jones, valedictorian; Clent Burrow, salutatorian.
Maxine Neece Bracy of Walnut Ridge will be honored as Williams Baptist College’s 1993 Distinguished Baptist Lady.
Walnut Ridge High School cheerleaders for next year are: Emily Doty, Kerri Patterson, Anna Phillips, Andrea Baltz; Tammy Johnson, Blair Cox, Dedra Clark, Amy Wheeless, captain; Jennifer Tedder, co-captain; and Amanda Hatcher, co-captain.
40 Years Ago
The Lawrence County Library, which has been closed since April 22, will open May 16 in its new location on Highway 25 West, in the building formerly occupied by Goings Pharmacy.
W.R. Glenn will retire at the end of the school year from a long and distinguished teaching and coaching career at Walnut Ridge School.
The Lady Bobcats of Walnut Ridge High School captured the District 2AA North track championship recently. Team members are Jamie Tillman, Lynda Potter, Charlotte Cook, Marlene Kennedy, Stephanie Anderson, Angela Ludwig, Patricia Whittaker, Roxanne Benton, Missy Berry, Lisa Baker, Brigitt Tillman, Kim Anglin, Dina Rose, Julie Gibbens, Tonda McEntire, Natalie Ingram, Lea Helms, Paula Duckworth, Tracie Dicus, Chris Dennis, Karen Johnson, Laura Dixon, Gina Rorex, Natalie Hilburn and LaDonna Crider.
The new senior cheerleaders at Hoxie High School include: Holly Couch, Valerie Gibbs, Susan Gaither, Sandy Blazer, Vicky Blazer and Lisa Jones. The 1983-84 junior high cheerleaders are: Kim Smith, Melanie Tinker, Karen Johnson, April Anglin, Deana Butts, Kathy Doris and Cindy Linebaugh.
50 Years Ago
At the request of the Retail Merchants Association, the City Council voted unanimously last week to continue, for 30 days, the non-enforcement of parking meter regulations.
Honor graduates of the Class of 1973 at Walnut Ridge High School are: Daniel Humble, valedictorian; Daniel Midkiff and Wayne McDaniel, co-salutatorians. Others whose scholastic achievements placed them in the top 10 members of the graduating class are: Fred Stuart, Cindi Ingram, Jane Moore, Diane Privett, Beth Dame, Ruth Savage and Steven Arnold.
Sheilia Goodwin is valedictorian and Leona Kutzman is salutatorian of the Lynn School senior class.
60 Years Ago
Bobby Justus, Sammy Justus, Johnny Davis, Ronnie Worthen and Gary Guthrie led the Bobcats to the District 2-A track and field championship at Searcy.
Leon Woody has been elected president of the Graphic Arts Club at Arkansas State.
Betty Gale (Mrs. Mack) Davis of Walnut Ridge and Mary Frances Weir (Mrs. Jim) Green of Hoxie have been named students of special distinction at Arkansas State.
70 Years Ago
Miss Shirley Raney and Cecil Alls compiled the highest averages among members of the graduating class of the Lynn High School to be designated as first and second honor graduates.
Barbara Ingram has been selected as valedictorian of the 1953 senior class of Hoxie High School. Running a close second in scholastic achievement was Joyce Mosier, who will be salutatorian.
Elizabeth E. Finch and Mary Kathryn Woodard are the ranking members of the graduating class of Clover Bend High School.
Patty Wilcoxson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Wilcoxson, was crowned queen of the annual FHA Spring Formal, Saturday night. Her maids were Judy Shelby and Joyce Hager.
80 Years Ago
The War Department last Friday advised Mr. and Mrs. G.H. Stanage of Alicia that their son, Lt. H.G. Stanage, aged 26, had been fatally injured in a plane crash somewhere overseas. It was known that the young officer had reached the North African theatre of war on February 28.
The headquarters command at the replacement center at Camp Robinson announced last week the promotion of 28 Arkansas men. Louie E. Dodd of Walnut Ridge and Wm. R. Glenn of Lynn were advanced to the rank of sergeant.
Pfc. John Swindle has recently been transferred from Hondo, Texas, to Chicago, Ill., where he is attending the army radio school.
Carrington Hudson of Hoxie, a former Railway Express Company employee, is now in Africa with the United States armed forces.
Taylor Goff was valedictorian of the senior class at Lynn, and Wilma Bilbrey was second graduate.
Miss Janive Segraves was unanimously elected today by the students of the University of Arkansas college of agriculture, to serve as editor-in-chief of the Arkansas Agriculturist, official publication of the college.
90 Years Ago
Clifton Kirkpatrick has opened a grist mill on the Missouri Pacific. New machinery has been installed, and Mr. Kirkpatrick will do cash custom milling or on a toll basis.
W.S. Miller, tax assessor, was surprised at his home in Portia Tuesday night by a big birthday supper. C.W. Webb was assigned the task of keeping Mr. Miller away from home until the guests arrived.
The crowning of the May Queens, the presentation of the Mother Goose pageant and the May pole dance by 32 grammar school girls, featured the annual May Day ceremonies held at the courthouse Monday afternoon. Milly Bland and Louise McClusky, May Day Queens, attended by their maids, were crowned by Supt. A.W. Rainwater.
R.K. Johnson observed the 80th anniversary of his birth Sunday quietly at his home two miles from Imboden. He cultivates the same field that as a plow-boy he cultivated 71 years ago. Despite his advanced age, he is active, hale and hearty.
Mrs. Walter Dowell entertained at bridge in her lovely home here last Thursday afternoon. Seven tables were arranged for the players in the living, dining and sun parlor rooms, and, after six games of contract bridge, high score prize was awarded to Mrs. Erwin Spikes, second high score to Mrs. O.K. Hukill, while low score prize went to Mrs. Pat Jansen. Concluding the games of bridge, a lovely plate lunch was served by the hostess, assisted by Mesdames Tom Daley and Ben Shipp.
