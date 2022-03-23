10 Years Ago
An independent film producer has set his sights on Walnut Ridge as the subject and, hopefully, the location for a movie. Tim Jackson says the weekend when the Beatles visited Walnut Ridge in 1964 is a story that deserves to be told on the silver screen. “The Beatles’ landing in Walnut Ridge provides the perfect backdrop to explore what was going on in small town America at that time,” Jackson said. “This is a story with a lot of heart and humor because of where it happened.”
Black Rock High School senior Sara Roby has accepted an A-State Spirit Scholarship to attend Arkansas Sate University in Jonesboro this fall. She is the daughter of Pat and Robyn Roby.
Hillcrest High School has announced its honor roll for the third nine weeks. All A’s: seventh grade, Kristina Balentine and Meridith Helms; eighth grade, Caleb Jones; ninth grade, Rachel Crabtree, Natalie Glenn and Caitlin Whitmire; 12th grade, Morgan Penn. All A’s and B’s: seventh grade, Casey Howard, Michael Humphrey and Madalyn Whitmire; eighth grade, Emily Penn and Amber Wagster; ninth grade, Lauren Dotson and Aaron Helms; 10th grade, Samantha Brown, Makenly Coles and Jessica Whitmire; 11th grade, William Daigrepont and Hunter Nunnally; 12th grade, Rachell Harvey, Crystal Martin, Mackenzie Nunnally, Samantha Parker, Elizabeth Rush and Josh Shaw.
20 Years Ago
The Imboden Area Charter School, Inc. has won approval from the Arkansas Board of Education last week after months of diligent work by parent volunteers. The school, set to open this fall, will have 60 students.
Winners of Hoxie High School’s Miss Mustang pageant held Saturday night are: Lindsey Bullard, Miss Mustang; Trosha Brumley, first runner-up and talent winner; Jenine Privett, second runner-up and Miss Congeniality award winner; and Brianna Segraves, third runner-up.
Walnut Ridge School’s fifth grade Odyssey of the Mind team won fourth place in regional competition, division I, and will advance to the state competition. Team members are: Jessica Wheeless, Natalea Foster, Amber Caldwell, Payton Edmondson, Turner Roberts, Nicholas Dail and Rachael Jackson.
A team of math students from River Valley School won their division at the March 2 math fair held at Oak Grove Elementary. Bradley Harris (captain), Kenny Voyles, Spencer Wright and Joseph Fowler won group problem solving.
The following students of Alfred and JoAnn Moss were honored at their March 10 music recital at The Forum in Jonesboro: Krystal Hendon of Imboden; and Kelsie Jones and Jessica Fry, both of Hoxie.
After more than 50 years of business in downtown Walnut Ridge, Village Shoes is closing its doors. Known for decades as Robert’s Shoes, owner Dewrell Thompson of Pocahontas bought the business from M.L. Robert eight years ago and changed the name. Thompson worked for Robert for 30 years.
30 Years Ago
Chad Crank of Walnut Ridge has received an appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Arkansas Highway Department released a drawing last week of the proposed bypass around Walnut Ridge and Hoxie.
Joseph S. Spades of Walnut Ridge is the first recipient of the Arkansas State University Pre-Medical Alumni Scholarship.
40 Years Ago
Student Council officer elections at Walnut Ridge High School include: Sandra Allen, recording secretary; Jayme Caspall, president; Vonda Davis, vice president; Martha Wilson, corresponding secretary; Matt Jansen, treasurer; Lisa Hutton, historian; and Becca Singleton, reporter.
Mardell McClurkin of Newport received a lifetime membership to the Walnut Ridge Schools Parent-Teacher Organization recently. She and her husband, Herschel, were co-organizers of PTO last year.
Members of the five Brownie Scout troops in Lawrence County celebrated national Girl Scout Week. Representatives of the five troops are: Veronica Hesler, Wendy Hill, Heather Sluder, Wenona Driskell and Mary Mullen.
50 Years Ago
The annual Science Fair was held at Walnut Ridge High School Tuesday night. Overall plaque winners in the various divisions were: grades 1-2-3: Tori Hicks; grades 4-5-6: Mike Hart, grades 7-8-9: Kenny Neece; and grades 10-11-12: Leigh Riddick.
Marvin Kennedy, assistant football coach, has been named head football coach and athletic director by the Walnut Ridge School Board.
Ellen Sturch of Walnut Ridge was elected president and Dianne Jarrett of Walnut Ridge was elected secretary of the Phi Mu social sorority pledge class at Arkansas State University.
70 Years Ago
Miss Nancy Stokes, daughter of Mrs. Fred Elkins, has been elected president of Tofebt Social Club at Harding College in Searcy.
Mrs. Nathan Sturch, who underwent an operation at Baptist Hospital in Memphis last week, was returned to Walnut Ridge and is a patient at Joseph’s Clinic.
Mrs. Harry Ponder Jr. will be discussion leader for the mothers of fifth and sixth grade students at a PTA study group meeting this afternoon at 2:15. This group will meet for one hour at the home of Mrs. Cleo Weir.
The following boys and girls earned the Seal of Acceptance Penmanship Certificate from the National Board of Examiners: Donna Smith, Mona Benson, Penny Montgomery, Patsy Chaney, Frances Weir, Betty Whittaker, Alma Ramer, Joe Etta Shelby, Linda Johnson, Simone Hart, Leon Woody, Jerry Dedman, Shelby Adams, Carolyn Loveland, Jeanette Golden and Brooks Dobbs.
FFA officers and Mr. Grigsby will attend the Black and White Federation meeting at Newport, Thursday. Joe Slayton, John Griffith, Marcus Wayland and Mark Harmon will sing as a quartet. Margaret Ann Auldridge has been elected Chapter Sweetheart to enter the federation contest.
75 Years Ago
The Davis Self-Service Laundrette opened this week on West Front Street, next door to Tippit’s Bakery.
Flint, Mich. – A group of friends, largely Lawrence County, Arkansas, natives, surprised Matt Dodd of 1160 Dye Road, with a birthday dinner.
Mrs. Cecil Lemay was elected president for the ensuing year at a PTA meeting held Friday night. Mrs. Charlie Arnold was elected vice president; Mrs. Roy Hughes, secretary; and Mrs. Noel Hall, treasurer.
80 Years Ago
The county library is a new project. It will be operated by a board composed of Linual Cameron, chairman; Mrs. L.C. Sloan of Strawberry; Mrs J.C. Land of Walnut Ridge; Paul Logan of Alicia; I.F. Wasson of Smithville and G.S. Butler of Imboden.
Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Madsen of Hoxie were made happy this week to have a letter from their son, Corporal Howard Madsen, who is with the armed forces on one of the Aleutian Islands.
Fleer Harris, who entered the services of the United States Army several months ago, has been visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Harris, here. Fleer is stationed with the 27th school squadron at Kansas City. After completing high school, he entered the employ of Sam Levit’s Dry Goods Store and resigned his position there to enter the army.
90 Years Ago
A large poultry house at Imboden, owned by Lacy M. Bilbrey, together with 150 hens and 555 chicks, was destroyed by fire today. Mr. Bilbrey placed his loss at $700.
W.B. Moseley, aged 62, highly respected citizen of Alicia and Lawrence County, and for many years an outstanding businessman, died at his home Tuesday morning.
