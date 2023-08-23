10 Years Ago
Allyson Smith, 19-year-old daughter of Allen and Kim Smith of Walnut Ridge, is the new Miss Lawrence County.
Bryson Doyle and Colton Rose of Hillcrest competed in the Deep South All-State Showcase Tournament in Flowood, Miss., last weekend.
Doyle was chosen to represent Team Arkansas (8u Open), which won the tournament championship. Rose was chosen to represent Team Arkansas (10u AAA/Major), which finished as runners-up. Doyle is the son of Jody and Brittany Doyle. Rose is the son of Shawn and Tonya Rose. Both are students at Hillcrest.
Men’s wrestling is the latest sport to be added to the varsity athletic program at Williams Baptist College. The Eagles wrestling squad will begin competition in the 2014-15 school year.
Sloan-Hendrix School’s new fine arts and classroom annex is open for students in the 2013-2014 school year. The building will house a computer lab, distant-learning lab, high school art classes, elementary, middle and high school music classes and three high school math teachers. The annex hallway also serves as a tornado-safe room.
20 Years Ago
Members of the Walnut Ridge High School Bobcat football team are: Cory Evans, Jeremy George, Chae Bellah, Trey Holloway, Chris Riggs, Corey Pierce, Michael Culbreath, Josh Gray, Ben Engelken, Adam Hufstedler, Craig Sellers, Andrew Ballard, Zach Davis, Chris Lawson, Brian Crowell, John Stowers, Ben Brand, Cody Holland, Adam Lassiter, Kai Rorex and Brandon Evans. Manager is Adam Goff, assistant coaches are Brent Smith, Wes Mode and Joe Fisher. John Taylor is head coach.
Hoxie Mustang football team members are: Mike Shirley, Randy Green, Steven Tyler, Chris Shirley, Reuben Vance, Blake Anglin, Hunter Jones, Brett Shrable, Tyler Coleman, Spencer Brown, Chris Coats, Austin Abbott, Blake Passalaqua, Alex Alsup, Terry Benson, Scott Owens, Blaine Smith, Eric Polston, Blake Boyd, Jason Ezell, Bo Stocker, Cody Wallis, Shawn Bonner, Quinton Wigton, Corey Crum, Jeff Clopp, Carlos Martinez, Drew Gardner, Justin Simpkins, Mark Byrd, Brent Garner, James Cagle, Matt Harper. Assistant coaches are: Matt Scarbrough, Terry Seevers, Jacob Kersey and Garrett Counts. Tom Sears is head coach.
Hoxie New Life Cathedral Junior Bible Quiz Team won the state champion banner for the second year in a row. The team includes: Whitlee Parrish, Blake Snow, Brandon Dawson, Katlyn Fitzgerald, Leslee Parrish and Raven Gates. The pastor is Chuck Fitzgerald. Coaches are Garrod Huckaby and Tracy Gates.
John and Kim Andrews of Walnut Ridge announce the birth of a daughter, born Aug. 15 at St Bernards in Jonesboro. The baby has been named Savannah Grace Andrews.
30 Years Ago
Brett Cox, who will be a senior at Walnut Ridge High School this fall, participated in McDonald’s Co-op Green Teens over the summer. The program offers environmental internships at Yellowstone National Park.
Ed “Bud” Sauls Jr., a resident of Lawrence Hall Nursing Center in Walnut Ridge, will soon celebrate his first century. He was born Aug. 22, 1893, at Poughkeepsie.
Carrie Orrick became the bride of Tim Doyle on July 23 in a 7 p.m. ceremony at Crossroads Baptist Church in Portia.
Natalie Ball of Walnut Ridge returned Tuesday from Orlando, Fla., where she competed in the Amateur Softball Association National finals.
40 Years Ago
The Emit Stone family has been selected as Lawrence County’s Farm Family for 1983. They operate a farm on Owl City Road, south of Hoxie.
First place winners in each flight of the ladies championship at the country club are: Annette Hilburn, championship flight; Ida Boyce, A flight; Nina Cate, B flight; and Naomi Worthen, C flight.
Laura Elizabeth Kennemer celebrated her second birthday with a party at her home on Aug. 11. Guests included: Paige Howard, Britni Cox, J. Paul and Emily Doty, Laura and Hank Lady, and Kelly and Timothy Ferguson. Laura, who was born on her great-grandfather’s birthday, had another party that evening and shared honors with L.L. Cochran of Piggott, her great-grandfather.
Henry Rainwater, who served as president of the Kiwanis Club of Walnut Ridge in 1981-1982, was presented a “Distinguished President” Award recently.
50 Years Ago
The restoration of the Powhatan Courthouse, a dream of several Lawrence County citizens who have worked on the project for the past six years, is almost finished. Plans call for the courthouse, which was constructed in 1888, to then be turned over to the state to be maintained as an historical site, according to Leon Stewart and Mrs. Bobby Flippo, who have been active in the project since its inception.
FAYETTEVILLE — Miller Williams, professor of English and a member of the creative writing staff at the University of Arkansas, is the author of a new book of poems, Halfway From Hoxie, published this month by E.P. Dutton and Company of New York. Widely known as a translator, critic and editor as well as poet, Williams was born in Hoxie, the son of Mrs. E.B. Williams and the late Rev. Williams, a well-known Methodist minister.
Mrs. Bonnie Elders, Mrs. Lela Snapp and W.R. Glenn of Walnut Ridge High School have been chosen outstanding secondary educators of America for 1973.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — Skil Corporation and the City of Walnut Ridge have completed a lease and agreement for Skil’s new manufacturing plant to be built in that Arkansas city. The various documents were signed and transferred in Chicago for the $2.8 million bond issue. Attending for Walnut Ridge were Mayor O’Neal Kellim, City Attorney Tom Hilburn and City Clerk Benson Hart.
Dr. Ted Lancaster will join Dr. Joe Hughes in the practice of medicine here next Monday. He recently completed a tour of duty with the Air Force and was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base as a medical captain.
Rev. and Mrs. Dick Haltom, Mr. and Mrs. Dempsey Binkley, Cindi Binkley and Mrs. Gene Brand accompanied the youth of the Methodist Church to Nashville, Tenn., from Wednesday until Saturday of last week. The following youth made the trip: Virginia Rainwater, Marianne Snapp, Judson, Kathy and Leigh Tims, Tina and Rick Finch, John Bland, Mary Jones, Robin Lady, Ronda, Jeff and Jennifer Haltom, Alan, Keith and Kay Lynn Brand, Nancy Binkley and Jane and Gordon Moore.
60 Years Ago
Deaths: Velda Rae Paxton, 34, of Walnut Ridge; William L. Eno, 49, of Evanston, Ill., formerly of Walnut Ridge; Charles L. Baughman, 36, of Black Rock.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sauls of Hoxie will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25.
70 Years Ago
Velma Louise Myers of Sedgwick was initiated into Kappa Delta Pi, an honor society in education, at Arkansas State College. The initiation services were held Aug. 4 in the Commons building on Arkansas State campus.
The bodies of five Arkansas servicemen who were killed in the fighting in Korea were among 198 casualties returned to the United States aboard the S.S. Sharon Victory this week. Included was the body of Pvt. Roland L. Gates, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew J. Gates of Route 2, Walnut Ridge.
Of widespread interest is the announcement by Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Finley Henderson of Imboden of the engagement of their daughter, Anna Beth, to Luther Eli Abbott II, son of Mrs. Luther Eli Abbott and the late Mr. Abbott of Pocahontas.
80 Years Ago
Sloan Rainwater Jr., who has been stationed at Ruston, La., for the past few weeks where he was assigned to Naval duty, was transferred to U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and left for that point last Saturday. He had received an appointment to Annapolis by Congressman Wilbur D. Mills in February.
A group of pictures recently released by the army authorities and published in metropolitan newspapers this month were especially interesting to Mr. and Mrs. Enos Tolson of Walnut Ridge. One of the pictures showed a group of soldiers in North Africa receiving mail from home. The front man in the group was Sgt. Enos A. Tolson picking up a package of copies of The Times Dispatch that had caught up with him.
James W. Smith, seaman second class, has been spending an 11-day furlough with his mother, Mrs. Lillie Smith, and sister, Mrs. Helen Hickman, at Black Rock.
Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Bennett have received word from their son, Leonard Drice (Lynn) Bennett, that is now in Australia. Lynn is with an aviation engineer group. Another son, Russell Bennett, who is in Alaska, has been promoted to the rank of staff sergeant.
Sgt. Everett Dodd, Jr., an aerial gunner who has been training with a bomber crew for five months, will report to an army air base at Grand Island, Neb.
