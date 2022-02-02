10 Years Ago
Taylor Fisher was crowned queen on Friday night during Hoxie High School’s basketball homecoming festivities. She is the daughter of Shelly Fisher.
Sarah Saffell has been chosen as Hillcrest High School’s female winner of the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award. Saffell has earned a 4.0 grade point average and is the co-valedictorian of the Hillcrest Class of 2012. In high school, she has played basketball for six years and softball for four years.
Walnut Ridge High School students Dannie Vaughn and Alex Long recently participated in the Region V All-District band auditions in Jonesboro. Both students ranked first band in percussion. Long’s score ranked him high enough for All-State band auditions to be held on Saturday.
Abigail Shackelford, 16, took second place at the Stoa Arkansas Diamond Tournament with her dramatic interpretation of “Miss Potter.” The tournament, held at Geyer Springs Baptist Church in Little Rock, hosted 200 students from five different states with 140 community judges. Stoa is a national high school and junior high speech and debate organization serving the needs of Christian homeschooling families. Shackelford is the daughter of Dr. Bobby and Karen Shackelford of Walnut Ridge.
20 Years Ago
Charles Petty has joined the staff of Farm Bureau in Walnut Ridge as an agent. Petty has worked for Farm Bureau for 13 years. He joins three other agents in Walnut Ridge, Bill Edmondson, Mike Spain and Greg Evans.
Hoxie senior cheerleaders placed second in their division at the 2002 Regional Cheerleading Competition Jan. 26 at Valley View High School in Jonesboro. The girls qualified for the state cheerleading competition set for Feb. 16 at Conway. Squad members include Lyndsey Coats, Krystal Smith, Jenine Privett, Jodi Kopp, Beth Graham, Jenny Williams, Lisa Spargo, Kim Burnside, Shannon Burnside, Jill Tate, Crystal Chappel and Staci Barker.
Samantha Mitchell of Imboden and Stephanie Richey of Black Rock participated in the Conversation on Youth Development on Jan. 19 in Ferndale at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center. Also attending were Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell and volunteer 4-H leader Mary Richey.
30 Years Ago
Kelli Ramthun, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Ramthun, was crowned Miss Mustang 1992 Saturday evening at the Walnut Ridge Community Center.
The Lawrence County Military Support Council and the Veterans Administration recently purchased a monument in honor of those who served in the Persian Gulf War.
Tera Walker, a sophomore and daughter of Danny Walker and Vickie Walker, has been named the Strawberry High School annual queen.
40 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Cole have purchased ownership of Moore Furniture Co. in Walnut Ridge from Mr. and Mrs. Truman Moore.
Jesse Woody has been re-elected president of the Lawrence County Saddle Club. Other officers elected include Donald Cavenaugh, vice president, and Bill Edmondson, secretary.
Airman First Class Timothy L. Taylor of Hoxie has been chosen Airman of the Year in the Memphis-based Tennessee Air National Guard. He is an aircraft electrician with the 164th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in Memphis.
50 Years Ago
Paul Stovall, athletic director and football coach at WRHS for the past three years, notified Supt. Van Ellis last week of his intention to resign at the end of the current school year. He will return to Corning for the 1972-73 term as high school principal.
Harold Moore, Walnut Ridge High School history instructor, took a leave of absence, which was effective with the end of the first semester, according to Supt. Ellis. Marcella Y. Langley was elected by the board to replace Mr. Moore.
Danny and Sharon Andrews of Walnut Ridge are the parents of a daughter born last Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, at St. Bernards Hospital. The baby has been named Camellia Cheyenne.
Jackie and Pauline Letsinger are the parents of a son, born Jan. 16 at St. Bernards Hospital. The youngster has been named David Ray. The Letsingers also have a daughter, Raelyne, who is three and a half.
Two new public facilities in Hoxie will be on display Sunday afternoon at open house. One is the new high school building and the other is the new Hoxie Fire Department building and adjoining City Hall.
70 Years Ago
Rev. and Mrs. D. Blake Westmoreland Jr. and children reached Walnut Ridge yesterday and are occupying the parsonage of the First Baptist Church. He recently resigned the pastorate of the church at Warren to return to this city.
Lynn – Those making perfect scores in spelling in the second grade were Howard Rainwater, George Glenn, Bryan Glenn, Gary and Dewey Gay, Jane Goodwin, Sue Simpson, Loretta and Ginger Johnson, Betty Stewart, Jerry Wayne Bristow, Linda Morgan and Rita Jo Webb.
Robert H. Smith was in Little Rock the first of the week to attend a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Farm Bureau.
75 Years Ago
Joe A. Spades, war veteran and recently inaugurated sheriff, will direct the Red Cross effort in the county for 1947.
Mrs. Verna L. Connor, age 39, was instantly killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a falling tree. The accident occurred near the Fender Hall Community. Mrs. Connor was helping her husband fell timber to be used as posts on their newly acquired farm when the wind caught the top of the tree and threw it toward Mrs. Conner.
The local girl’s independent basketball team won over Pocahontas last night, 27-26. Members of the team are Marvelle Long, Sig Spikes, Mary Ona, Audra Floyd, Ava Pierce, Fay Glenn, Ivern Lawson, Mary Lee Bench, Louise Hathcoat, Bonnie Turnbow, Jean Kincade, Gene Whaley, Sara Aldridge, Fern Hart, Irene Schmidt, Captola Smith, Mrs. Gladys McPike, Fay Bennett, Velma Robert and Mickey Flippo.
Jane Glenn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.G. Glenn, has been employed by the government on Guam, Midway Islands.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Higginbotham announced the birth of a daughter Monday afternoon. The baby has been named Robbie.
80 Years Ago
A.W. Rainwater, superintendent of the Walnut Ridge Schools, was re-elected secretary-treasurer of District Three, Arkansas Athletic Association at a meeting at Newport last Saturday.
Harris Gilliam and Bud Smith took an examination Jan. 12 to enter the Air Corps. Both of them passed the exam and left Wednesday morning for Little Rock. Bud was enrolled this year as a sophomore and Harris as a senior at Walnut Ridge High School.
First news of Gilbert Spurlock since he left Canada on Nov. 26 has been received here. After a trip across the Atlantic, which took six weeks, he was placed on duty as a radio operator with the Royal Air Force.
Sgt. G.E. Henry Jr., recently assigned to Camp Robinson as an instructor, spent the weekend here.
Dr. J.C. Land missed the Boy Scout meeting Tuesday night, explaining that he presided at the 2,190th birth at which he has been an attending physician.
Stanford Kelley, as a reserve, has been called back by the U.S. Army and went to Camp Robinson this week.
