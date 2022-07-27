10 Years Ago
Anna Belle Sauls has been crowned as the 2012 Ms. Lawrence Hall.
Other honors went to Gracie Heard, Life History Award; and Lecta Creason, Ms. Congeniality. Sauls now qualifies to compete at the District 4 Queen Pageant at Paragould.
Genendal Atkinson was crowned Ms. Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab 2012. Lucy Fender won the Life History Award, and Syble Lawson was named Miss Congeniality. Atkinson will compete in the district pageant in Paragould on Aug. 2.
Recent Hoxie graduate Devin Roberts recently signed his letter of intent to play for Ottawa University, an NAIA Division II school in Ottawa, Kan. The Mustang running back ran for 917 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. Roberts also played linebacker for the Mustangs, was named All-Conference and second-team All-State his senior year.
The Walnut Ridge senior and junior high cheerleading squads each earned several top honors at a camp held in Cape Girardeau, Mo., recently. Both squads together received the Most Spirited Squad Award, the top award given at the camp. They also received the Herkie Award, presented to the team that worked and performed well together. The junior high squad received a first-place trophy by winning the Game Day Performance category. Both squads won blue ribbons for their evaluation performances. Senior Captain Mary Rogers was chosen as Best Overall Captain. Coaches Mary Smith, Tracy Hallman and Natalie Smith accompanied the girls to camp.
20 Years Ago
Saturday will be a red-letter day for soldiers in Company A of the 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry, 39th Infantry Brigade (Separate), stationed in Walnut Ridge, as well as for their families. After duty service since early January with the Multinational Force and Observers patrolling the Sinai Peninsula between Egypt and Israel, Arkansas National Guard units will roll into Little Rock Saturday. A ceremony is planned at War Memorial Stadium to welcome the soldiers home.
Andrea Cole was named a state finalist in the Miss Teen Arkansas pageant held in Hot Springs July 13-14. She placed first in the speech contest with her speech, “Why I Say No to Drugs,” and won trophies for first runner-up for prettiest smile and most recommendations.
Rachel Shackelford of Walnut Ridge is headed to the AAU Junior Olympics in Knoxville, Tenn., Aug. 5-10, following a strong finish at the state AAU swim meet in Pocahontas July 13-14. At the state meet she received a bronze medal for the 200-meter individual medley, and a bronze for the 50-meter butterfly. Her relay team won gold. She is a member of the Jonesboro Jets swim team.
Shawn and Tonya Rose of Saffell have announced the birth of their first child, a son, born, June 16, 2002, at White River Medical Center in Batesville. The baby weighted nine pounds, 11 ounces, and has been named Colton Patrick Allen Rose.
30 Years Ago
Chief Joe Coker of the Walnut Ridge Fire Department was elected president of the Arkansas Association of Fire Chiefs for the 1992-93 term. Boys who completed their Little League careers after playing baseball for six years are Blake Prater, Joshua Morris, Chad Pace, Jonathan Sanders, Ethan Weeks, Adam Jean, Norman Marlin, Brady Reithemeyer, Wesley Oglesby, Heath Deese, Reddi Parker and Ryan Helm.
Mr. and Mrs. James Mashburn of Hoxie announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Letitia Dawn, to Mark Randall Mosier, son of Jim Mosier of Hoxie and Joyce Drew of Marion, Ill.
The youth from First Baptist Church returned Friday from a seven-day mission trip to Port Sulphur, La. The group included: Andrea Smith, Blair Cox, Amanda Skimahorn, Amanda Warden, Wesley Madden, Chris Sain, Chris Moore, Jody Moore and Jason Corder.
Shelley Pierce of Hoxie and Jenny Cullum of Walnut Ridge have been selected to receive the Harry and Mary Belk Scholarships for 1992-93 at Arkansas State University.
40 Years Ago
Randy Golden has been selected to assume the Bobcat head coach’s position left vacant by the resignation of John Dedman earlier this year. Golden has been an assistant at Walnut Ridge for five years.
Kay Lynn Brand, a junior at Walnut Ridge High School, attended drum major camp at Arkansas State University July 11-17. In a competition called Drill Down, Kay Lynn won first place out of 27 other drum majors. She will lead the 1982 WRHS marching band.
Members of the Lawrence County Tractor Redcoats girls softball team are: Leslie Debow, Lindy Debow, Cindy Chesser, Stephanie Holland, Beth Tedder, Leslie Martin, Holli Hamilton, Kara Cooper, Malessie Mosier, Lisa Farley, Hali Jones, Michelle Baker, Beth Shaw and Michelle Bellah.
Members of the Smith Implement Rockets, the 1982 girls softball league champions, are: Janee Jones, Janna Kelley, Blair Murphy, Bridgette Debow, Carol Kelley, Cindy Richardson, Shelly Kissee and Angie Jones.
Members of the Farm Bureau Jets are Stephanie Watkins, Angel Carter, Rhonda Tedder, Stacy Williams, Amy Cook, Allison Harrison and Elizabeth Henson.
50 Years Ago
Dr. James H. Hickman has resigned from the staff of Lawrence Memorial Hospital and will go to the Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock for more training. He was mayor of Walnut Ridge from 1967-70.
Kenny Allen of Batesville and Clayton Clay of Marion have been added to the coaching staff at WRHS.
Joyce (Mrs. Gary) Rose has been named high school counselor, and Mrs. Betty Cupp will teach senior high English.
Bill W. Bristow of Strawberry, Christopher Stogsdill of Imboden, and John David Combs of Walnut Ridge are attending ROTC basic summer camp at Fort Knox, Ky.
60 Years Ago
Harold Penn has been named manager of radio station KSUD at West Memphis. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John R. Penn of Strawberry and was formerly associated with Wm. R. Moore Wholesale Company in Memphis and was sales manager of the Grenada, Miss., radio station.
Linda Sexton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P.R. Sexton of Walnut Ridge, was among 800 teenage delegates attending the national meeting of the Future Homemakers of America, held July 9-12 at Hotel Utah Motor Lodge in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Holder of Portia were honored Sunday by their children at a golden wedding anniversary celebration. Over 150 friends called during the afternoon.
70 Years Ago
Mrs. Dora Rogers of Route 2,Walnut Ridge, received word this week that her son, Floyd, has been awarded the bronze star for action in the front lines in Korea.
Durham southpaw, Lucien Dawson Jr., is a 6 ft., 185-pound, 20-year-old now in his second year of professional baseball. This good-natured redhead is a native of Lawrence County.
Misses Rosemary and Viola Callahan were in Detroit last week attending the National Education Convention.
80 Years Ago
Dr. R.S. Faircloth, a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, Va., has opened an office in the Sexton Drug Store.
J.H. Myers, Walnut Ridge bank executive, has accepted the Lawrence County chairmanship of the national effort to secure financial assistance for the hard-pressed Chinese people.
With official confirmation lacking, The Times Dispatch learned that the U.S. Engineers had received bids for the construction of the concrete runways and taxi areas at the Basic Flying School here, for numerous buildings, for the railroad lines to the camp and that actual construction was underway on one large administration building.
Don S. Segraves of Lynn has been awarded a $150 Sears Roebuck agriculture scholarship to the University of Arkansas.
Ralph Holder of Walnut Ridge, who is on duty with the US Army at Camp Polk, La., has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Herbert Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. CIeo Hill, is stationed at Kelly Field, Tex., where he is an aviation cadet. Hill, who enlisted, is in training for a commission in the flying service of the Army of the United States.
