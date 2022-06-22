10 Years Ago
Mitch and Teresa Baltz of Powhatan have been named as the 2012 Farm Family of the Year for Lawrence County.
After a four-year absence, Miller Spectacular Shows, owned by Johnny Miller, is returning to provide the midway at this year’s Portia Picnic. Bert Miller and his wife, along with their daughter, Carolyn, sons, Johnny and B.E., and twins, Janis and Jeannie, first started providing the midway at Portia in 1954.
The Mets won the 11-12-year-old division tournament of the Walnut Ridge Little League recently. Team members include Drake Teel, Kai Cunningham, Tyler Cunningham, Syiel Holder, Dalton Nelson, Nathan Brown, Andrew Coker, Stephan Johnson, Dylan Aaron and Dylan Dickson. The Mets are coached by Shane Cunninghan, David Coker and Steve Dickson.
The Walnut Ridge 11-12-year-old All Stars placed second in the Cal Ripken Invitational Tournament at Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro last weekend. Team members include Slade Dalton, Tyler Cunningham, Drew Flippo, Chaz Burgin, Dylan Dickson, Auggie Wicker, Andrew Coker, Tristan Hoffman, Brighton Brand, Cade Burris and Kai Cunningham. Chad Dalton, Brad Flippo and Shane Cunningham are the coaches.
Harry and Mona Hicks of Walnut Ridge marked their 50th wedding anniversary on June 17 at Lake Norfork. They have two sons, Tori, and wife Misti of Walnut Ridge, and Kirk of North Little Rock. They have three grandsons, Robert, Taylor and Cole, and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Gatlin.
Educational Talent Search (ETS) students recently attended space camp at The U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. A total of 24 students made the trip, including Lawrence County students Jessica Jordan and Cheyenne Hatfield from Hoxie and Nicole Bristow and Caleb Jones from Hillcrest. During the three-day program, students explored the history of manned space flight and were immersed in hands-on training for a space shuttle mission to Mars. The students also visited the Spacedome Theater, experienced “4 G’s” of liftoff force and experienced the sensation of weightlessness on multiple simulators.
20 Years Ago
Bob McMillon, Black Rock School District superintendent, is retiring on June 30. A drop-in reception will be held in his honor.
Dr. Darren McVay, a recent graduate of Kansas State University Veterinary School, has been hired by Holloway Veterinary Clinic in Walnut Ridge. McVay, who is from Newark, will be living in Walnut Ridge.
Kaitlin Hammock, 10-year-old daughter of Jason and Kimberly Hammock of Walnut Ridge, was crowned the District 4-H Junior Queen in Newport. She also won awards in several events including first in halter geldings, first in queens class junior division, fifth in junior western pleasure and sixth in junior western horsemanship, while riding “Seven Gold” owned by the Nick Vaccari family.
Lynn FFA members recently attended the state FFA convention in Hot Springs, Those attending were: Lana Richey, chapter reporter; Charles Kunkel, advisor; Whitney Penn; Kathryn Bryant, chapter secretary, and Holly Foyle.
30 Years Ago
BRHS students Steve Booth and Sarah Boggs have been awarded the national “I Dare You Leadership Award.”
Lee Ann Edmondson became the bride of Stephen Wayne Graddy on May 16 at 8 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Amanda Robinett of Hoxie has completed the requirements for all 35 Try-its (patches), the most patches a Brownie can earn. She is the first Lawrence County Girl Scout to earn all 35.
40 Years Ago
Natalie Gaither, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Gaither, was first runner-up in the field of 11 contestants recently in the Miss Jonesboro 1983 contest at The Forum in Jonesboro.
The Arkansas Girls State convocation was held June 6-11 on the campus of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. Pearline Sorrels of Hoxie was a member of the Girls State Operating Committee. Among the girls elected to mythical county offices at the 40th annual Girls State were: circuit judge, Sally Gaither, Walnut Ridge; surveyor, Angie Harris, Hoxie; tax collector, Vonda Davis, Walnut Ridge. Kellie Allison of Walnut Ridge tied for representative and was also chosen alderman, and Debbie Hunter was chosen alderman.
Walnut Ridge junior high cheerleaders attending cheerleading camp at ASU in Jonesboro this week include: Gina Rorex, Carol Kelley, Corinne McEntire, Linda Allison, Ginger Massey, Jennifer Cox, Tricia Singleton, Deana Cox, Jennifer Moore and Michele Rorex. Debbie Walker is their sponsor.
50 Years Ago
Woody Thomas of Walnut Ridge has been elected a trustee of the Arkansas Fire Chiefs Association.
Lt. Danny J. Coker was appointed public information officer last weekend for the l89th Tactical Reconnaissance Group of the Air National Guard, located at the Little Rock Air Force Base. Lt. Coker is a graduate of Arkansas State University and is an employee of radio station KRLW.
LYNN ROUTE (by Frankie Huskey) – The dust is terrific on our highways, gardens are burning up, weather is hot and humid. A rain is needed on farms and pasture land. Reminds us of the ‘30s. A drought here and floods in other places.
60 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge American Legion team lost its ace pitcher to the New York Yankees Tuesday morning, when Charles “Gabby” Hayes signed a professional contract. The contract calls for a salary of $900 per month, to be paid Gabby for the remainder of this year’s baseball schedule. In pre-game batting practice, Gabby pitched to all the Yankees, including Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.
Sloan Rainwater Jr., of Little Rock, formerly of Walnut Ridge and Imboden, was graduated from the Arkansas Law School in Little Rock, Thursday night.
Two natives of Lawrence County received degrees Sunday afternoon at commencement exercises of the University of Tennessee Medical Units in Memphis. Robert H. Rainwater received the degree of Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. Harold N. Willmuth of Strawberry received the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery.
70 Years Ago
Carolyn Sue Glover and Mary Kay Owens were selected by the teachers as outstanding members of the junior class. They will represent their school in the 10th annual Girls State at Camp Robinson in June.
Three Lawrence County servicemen, Sgt. George P. Morgan Jr. of Jesup, Pfc. Johnny Q. Smith of Walnut Ridge and Pfc. Carol Wagster of Black Rock, were aboard the Navy transport Sgt. Howard E. Woodford, which has arrived at San Francisco with 1,177 veterans of Korean fighting aboard.
Four members of the graduating class of the School of Medicine, University of Arkansas, are from Walnut Ridge. They include C.W. Jackson, R.C. (Dick) Rankin Jr., Bascom P. Raney and Jack Steele.
Mr. and Mrs. Yancy Justus were hosts at a dinner, Sunday, honoring their son, Dale Justus, who left Monday for induction into the army.
80 Years Ago
J.H. Kell, 67, died at his home here yesterday morning.
Harris Gilliam, who enlisted in the United States Army at the end of the first semester of high school last January and who subsequently was awarded a diploma, has recently been promoted to a non-commissioned officer status. He is a corporal and acting platoon sergeant in the 867th Quartermaster Company, Davis-Mountain Field, Tucson, Ariz. Gilliam was an outstanding athlete at Walnut Ridge High School.
Millard Cochran, who entered the army from this county in May, has been assigned to duty at Fort Knox, Ky. Cochran’s home is in Lauratown.
Pvt. Ivie Haley, who is serving in the armed forces of the United States at Camp Roberts, Calif., is spending a brief furlough with relatives at Black Rock.
Corporal Aubrey Polston of Staudt, Ind., flew to Memphis Saturday in an army transport plane and later spent a few hours with his parents in Alicia.
Harvey L. Collins has been moved from Las Vegas, Nev., to Wyoming for intensive training as a gunner in the air corps.
Word has been received by relatives that Wilfred Belk has arrived in England with the air squadron that left New York around the last of April and no doubt will have a hand in keeping the planes flying over Germany and France, along with the English, who are making such successful raids at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.