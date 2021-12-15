10 Years Ago
Gov. Mike Beebe was among the dignitaries who spoke at the grand opening of the Northeast Arkansas Water Authority’s new water treatment plant. The $13,050,000 project took almost 12 years to complete. The plant, located near Black Rock, just across the Spring River bridge in Randolph County, draws water from the Spring River, just below the point where the Eleven Point River flows into the Spring River. It delivers water to Portia. Walnut Ridge, Hoxie, the Lawrence County Regional Water District, Alicia and Sedgwick.
Winners at the annual Walnut Ridge Christmas parade have been announced. In the religious category, first place went to White Oak Baptist Church’s “Jesus is the Reason for the Season” float. Second place went to First United Methodist Church for “Jamming for Jesus,” and third place went to Faith Worship Center for “Legend of the Candy Cane.” DVR Lawn Service won first place in the commercial category with “The Elf Express.” Second place went to Windie Gibson Photography for “Santa’s Toy Box,” and third place went to Blackwood Beauty School for “Bibbity Bobbity Boutique.” The Bono Antique Tractor Club was recognized as the entry that most enhanced the parade.
Cole Hicks and Holly Looney were named king and queen at the 2011 WRHS Winter Ball. Other royalty included: Darren Tribble and Tristan Simpson, first runners-up; Hunter Flippo and Caroline Kelley, second runners-up; Range Weeks and Elizabeth Fain, third runners-up (tie); and Rowdy Ditto and Brooke Midgett, third runners-up (tie).
20 Years Ago
The Lawrence County Farm Bureau was awarded a seven-star plaque at the Arkansas Farm Bureau Convention Nov. 28-30. At the state meeting of the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts held Dec. 3-6 in Little Rock, Ray Moseley of the Lawrence County Conservation District Board was selected State Director of the Year. Linda Phillips of Walnut Ridge was named Outstanding Conservation District Employee of the Year at the state AACD meeting.
River Valley basketball players named to the WBC All-Tournament team are Jared Jones, Zach Witt and Brice Howard.
Kellie Ward was named queen of the Walnut Ridge High School Winter Ball Saturday night. Her escort was J.C. Causey. First runner-up was Anna Johnson, and her escort was Jonathan Wichman. Second runner-up was Andrea Cavenaugh, escorted by Jeb Davis.
Stephanie Anston was recently named to the homecoming court at the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo. She is a 2000 graduate of River Valley High School.
Kristen Myers, her parents, Rick and Charlotte Myers, and sisters, Danna Scott and Toni Scott, returned home Sunday from New York City. Kristen was one of 12 high school students, six boys and six girls, from across the nation who was a finalist for the Wendy’s High School Heisman Program. Kristen is the first student from Arkansas to achieve national finalist recognition in the program.
30 Years Ago
The Sloan-Hendrix Lady Greyhounds of Imboden placed first in the girls division of the 32nd annual Williams Baptist College Invitational Basketball Tournament last week. Team members are: Michelle Hovis, Dannette Rowsey, Amy Huddleston, Denice Jones, Kristi Dearen, Tonya Jansen, Bridget Benson and Spring Broadway.
Ashley Eskridge, a 1991 graduate of WRHS and daughter of Charlotte Spikes of Pocahontas and the late Butch Eskridge, has accepted a four-year basketball scholarship from Arkansas State University.
40 Years Ago
Tom Sloan of Walnut Ridge was elected chairman of the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation board at the organization’s annual meeting in Little Rock recently.
Members of the all-tourney team at the conclusion of the Southern Baptist College Invitational High School Tournament last week included Tim Doyle and David Looney, both seniors at Clover Bend High School.
Melinda Kay Green graduated cum laude at the 1981 winter commencement of Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. She is the daughter of Mrs. Relton Green of Walnut Ridge and the late Mr. Green. She received a bachelor of music education degree in music-choral therapy.
50 Years Ago
Over 200 members of the Northeast Central Horse Show Association, representing eight Arkansas clubs and one from Missouri, attended the annual awards banquet Saturday night in the WRHS cafeteria. Award winners from the Lawrence County Saddle Club were Greg Gill, Janet Whaley, Leon Woody, Teresa Gill and Tony Teel.
New officers to be installed by the Rainbow Chapter 304 at the Masonic Hall include: worthy matron, Effie Lacy, Ernest Sade, Mary Lou Shelton, Melvin Shelton, Sue Brand, Mary Bean, Pearl Rosselot, Ralph Rosselot, Fern Choate, Dewey Vance, Rubye Boas, Violet Nunally, Bill Hennessee, Vurnece Jones, Bertha Sade, Irene Vance, Naomi Nichols, Celia Cypret.
70 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Flippo Jr. of Powhatan have won second place in the landowner Balanced Farming Contest in the state of Arkansas.
Billy Don Gallagher, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Gallagher, won second prize in a picture contest conducted recently by the Ozark Theatre in Black Rock.
Ralph Bench, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Bench of Walnut Ridge and director of music at Leachville High School, entered the Leachville band in its first parade last week at Jonesboro.
75 Years Ago
Paul Guntharp, 29, messenger for the Gibson Gins at Lauratown, was robbed of $929 in cash Tuesday morning by two holdup men. Guntharp had been sent to the First National Bank here to obtain money for paying cotton pickers. En route home in a half-ton truck, he was stopped on the highway about two miles below Hoxie, where he was robbed.
Leroy Lacy, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.D. Lacy, has been awarded the Eagle Award. He is the only scout in the Randolph-Lawrence-Western Clay District to receive the Eagle Award in 1946.
Sgt. Bobby Joe Hill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Boyce Hill of Minturn, is now at Fort Bragg, N.C. Hill entered service in May of 1945 and finished his basic training at Camp Robinson.
Frank Jones Jr. has been discharged from the army air forces at Salina, Kan., and reached the home of his parents at Hoxie, Monday.
80 Years Ago
The WRHS Bobcats claim the non-conference crown for 1941 and have been winners in all non-conference competition and placing three men on the All-State squad. They were: Bobby Sallings, Harris Gilliam and J.H. Grigsby.
Mrs. Fred Sudduth has been elected president of the Lane Home Demonstration Club for the coming year. Others elected were: Mrs. Wylie Maxwell, vice president; Mrs. Luther Bridges, secretary; and Maida Maxwell, reporter.
90 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge Bobcats and Pocahontas Redskins were guests at the Hoxie vs. Sloan-Hendrix game last Thursday morning at Hoxie. In return, the Hoxie and Sloan-Hendrix teams were invited to the Turkey Day game between the Bobcats and Redskins.
