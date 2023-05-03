10 Years Ago
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Coalition of Lawrence County partnered again for the sixth DEA National Rx Take Back Initiative. Take back sites were located at the Sheriff’s Office in Walnut Ridge, the Imboden Substation and the Strawberry Community Center. According to Sheriff Jody Dotson, 308 pounds of old medicine was collected for proper disposal with the DEA.
Members of the Walnut Ridge High School Alleycats dance team for the 2013-14 school year have been announced. They are: Sydney Linebaugh, Hope Lemmons, Mary Beth Sherrill, Nikki Pyle, Cirstin Lee, Madison Cox, Brooke Midgett, Caroline Kelley, Jodie Reithemeyer and Peyton Roberts.
Hoxie Elementary School held its Miss Mustang pageant divisions on Saturday. Winners were as follows: Tiny Tot, Isabelle Tubbs; Tiny Miss Mustang, Bella Brady; Petite Little Miss Mustang, Bryleigh Morris; Little Miss Mustang, Lilly Foley; Junior Miss Mustang, Kayla Roberts.
20 Years Ago
River Valley High School in Strawberry has announced honor graduates for 2003. Zach Dickison is valedictorian, and Laura Hatley is salutatorian.
The Lynn High School fast pitch softball team won the District 3 tournament and were named conference runners-up. The team includes: Amber Broadway, Lana Richey, Rebecca Meeker, Tonya Phillips, Amanda Kent, Tiffany Seidal, Shana Richmond, Whitney Penn, Paula Jines, Magen Perkins and Rachel Lane. Danny Foley is their coach, and Brett Broadway is assistant coach.
Brice Howard, a senior at River Valley High School, has been named an All-State basketball player.
Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society, has awarded Stella Phillips of Clover Bend, a graduate fellowship for the 2003-2004 academic year. The award will enable her to pursue a law degree at UALR. She is one of 52 students nationwide to receive the award.
Ashley Lyn Baker Mitchell has been accepted to UAMS Medical School. She was valedictorian of her 1999 Hoxie High School class and will graduate magna cum laude from ASU in May. She is the daughter of Barney and Teri Lyn Baker of Walnut Ridge.
30 Years Ago
The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Roy and Erma Walker of Strawberry honored them with a reception on their 50th wedding anniversary.
Hoxie High School band students placing first in the Region 8 Solo and Ensemble Contest were: Heather Dorman, Joseph Midkiff, Amanda Smith, Ben Mason, Stella Phillips and Jonathan Watkins.
40 Years Ago
Clover Bend School has consolidated with the Hoxie School District. Clover Bend students will begin attending Hoxie Schools in the fall. Sandra Suzanne Herriott and Johnny Byron Whitehead are the only two members of CBHS’s last graduating class. Both students spent their entire educational careers at Clover Bend.
Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Cox were recently installed to lead the Walnut Ridge Parent Teacher Organization for 1983-84. Other officers include: Wanda Chaney, Gail Devecsery, Carolyn Cunningham, Ruth Weeks and Susan Lady.
HONOR GRADUATES: Clover Bend – Johnny Byron Whitehead is valedictorian, and Sandra Suzanne Herriott has been named salutatorian. Sloan-Hendrix – Bonnie Haight and Patty Nipps have been named valedictorians, and Melissa Young is salutatorian. Lynn – Valedictorians at Lynn are Nancy Denison and Royetta Richey. Salutatorian is LuAnne Howard.
50 Years Ago
Excessive water conditions worsened rapidly here Monday after an Easter deluge, and the Black River, which has been above flood stage since December, climbed to within a foot of high-water marks set in 1927. Total rainfall here the past week has been 10.72 inches.
Honor graduates of the Clover Bend High School are J.M. Herriott, valedictorian, and James Privett, salutatorian, according to Sloan Turnbow, principal.
Richard and Fern Choate were honored at a reception in First United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, marking their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mrs. J.A. Utley of Hoxie will serve as one of the hostesses in her son’s home called “Heritage,” at the annual Holly Springs, Miss., Pilgrimage.
60 Years Ago
Hoxie Housing Authority has purchased two tracts of land and will erect 20 housing units.
Honor graduates of Clover Bend High are Mary Tinsley, valedictorian, and Charla Bridges, salutatorian.
Ava Sue Chronister, valedictorian, and Joel Sneed, salutatorian, are honor graduates at Egypt High.
Roy Roe has been elected superintendent of the Hoxie School.
At a mass meeting here, attended by 200 leaders from throughout the county, a virtually unanimous vote favored construction of a new courthouse here and elimination of the eastern and western districts of the county. Bill Wade of Smithville presided.
Dee Dowell returned to All Saints School, Vicksburg, Miss., after spending Easter with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Dowell Jr.
70 Years Ago
Larry Horn and Winston Sloan have won the honor of delivering the valedictory and salutatory addresses, respectively, at the commencement exercises to be held at Black Rock School.
Williams Air Force Base, Arizona, April 16 – The silver wings of a jet fighter pilot were presented here today to Lt. Frank G. Wilcoxson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wilcoxson.
Contingent upon their winning the district race at Bald Knob last night, the mile relay team of the Walnut Ridge Bobcats is being conceded an excellent chance to win the state mile relay event. Members of the team are: Billy Burns Fisher, Mack Lindsey, Dick Hilburn and Jerrell Belew. They haven’t been beaten yet this year and last Friday won first place at the Arkansas State invitational track meet at Jonesboro. They won in the time of 3:37.3 seconds, in a stiff wind, which was a slight handicap.
Services for Corporal Kenneth Oldham of Black Rock, who was killed in action in Korea on Feb. 14, were held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Coffman School.
80 Years Ago
Billie Swink of McDill Field, Tampa, Fla., spent a short leave at Imboden during the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.I. Swink.
Melvin Manning of Walnut Ridge has recently been commissioned a captain in the United States Army, being promoted from the rank of first lieutenant.
Miss Clara Mae Benn was recently elected as queen at the victory carnival held at Portia.
Robert Higginbotham, who is with the medical detachment in the U.S. Army, has recently been transferred from Kearns, Utah, to Coral Gables, Fla.
S. Sgt. Harris Gilliam has been spending part of a furlough period here with friends. He is a former student of the local high school and is now stationed at Davis Mountain Field, Tucson, Ariz.
90 Years Ago
Harry Ponder, attorney, has accepted an invitation to deliver the commencement address to the graduating class of the Fordyce High School.
The wedding of Miss Helen Hudson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. Hudson of Hoxie, and Ervin Jackson, was solemnized April 17 at the Baptist parsonage at Walnut Ridge with Rev. M.F. Langley, pastor of the First Baptist Church of that city, reading the ring ceremony. The groom is the son of ex-Senator W.A. Jackson of Walnut Ridge, and is superintendent of highways in Lawrence County.
