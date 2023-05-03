10 Years Ago

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Coalition of Lawrence County partnered again for the sixth DEA National Rx Take Back Initiative. Take back sites were located at the Sheriff’s Office in Walnut Ridge, the Imboden Substation and the Strawberry Community Center. According to Sheriff Jody Dotson, 308 pounds of old medicine was collected for proper disposal with the DEA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.