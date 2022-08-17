10 Years Ago
The NorthRidge subdivision in Walnut Ridge is in the process of expanding. Roads are being cut for an additional 14 lots that will be developed north of the existing residential addition, located on the north side of town beyond Pocahontas Road.
Morgan Danielle Woodard was crowned the 2012 Miss Lawrence County on Saturday night at the Bill McCurley Gymasium at Imboden. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Dwayne and Angel Woodard of Walnut Ridge and attends Hoxie High School.
Over $15,000 was raised at the second annual Summer Gala for The Children’s Shelter on Friday evening in downtown Walnut Ridge. Approximately 80 people attended the event.
The Imboden Post Office received significant damage when a vehicle drove through the front of the building and caused damage to both its exterior and interior. No injuries were reported.
20 Years Ago
The Hicks family of Walnut Ridge has been chosen as the 2002 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year. The family includes Tori and Misti Hicks with sons Robbie, Taylor and Cole; and Joe and Melanie Hicks with daughters Audrey Jane and Gracie.
First National Bank honored Mary Holder on Friday afternoon with a reception as she retires after more than 28 years with the bank.
The Walnut Ridge 10-and-Under All-Stars recently won the District Four North Tournament, which was held at Piggott. They were runners-up in the overall district and also competed in the state tournament. Team members are: Micky Jones, Joseph Richardson, Heath Kennedy, Preston Matthews, Bennett Dudley, Cade Crisler, Curtis Jackson, Blake Snow, Logan Gaither and John-Scott Kelley. Coaches are Glenn Kennedy and Darrel Crisler.
Janna Ferguson of Walnut Ridge was crowned Miss Lawrence County on Aug. 3 at the county fair pageant in Imboden.
Arkansas Senator Blanche Lincoln visited Lawrence County on Friday afternoon. While here, she attended a reception in her honor at the Lawrence County Room of Regions Bank. The Lawrence County Democratic Women hosted the event.
Arkansas Attorney General Mark Pryor attended a gathering sponsored by Lawrence County farmers John and Jason Andrews. The event drew approximately 200 to the Andrews’ farm.
The Department of the Army has awarded the Army Commendation Medal to Staff Sergeant James G. Ditto of the 82D Military Police Company stationed in Fort Bragg, N.C.
30 Years Ago
Front Street Theatre will present “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” which opens Thursday night. The pump boys are played by Michael Bowman of Jonesboro, Kim Inboden of Bono and Johnny Stayton and Chad Cox of Walnut Ridge. The dinettes are Deanna Satterwhite of Jonesboro and Robyn Engelken of Walnut Ridge.
Girls in grades six through 12 at Hoxie School will have the opportunity to compete in a new sport this year. Volleyball has been added to the school’s athletic program.
40 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Spec Justus, who raise beef cattle just north of Smithville, have been named the 1992 Farm Family of the Year in Lawrence County.
Members of the Clover Bend Babe Ruth team include: Mark Fowler, Glen Burnett, Stan Crisler, Terry Burnside, John Sinkler, Kevin Whitmire, Stacey Crisler and Dennis Jones.
50 Years Ago
David Johnson left this week for Prairie Grove High School, where he has been named band director. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Johnson of Walnut Ridge, David graduated from Arkansas Tech last May.
The Safe Driving Committee has named Rhonda Sain and Aaron Henson as Teenage Drivers of the Month for June in Walnut Ridge.
The Walnut Ridge Pony League wound up its season with a record of 22-8-1. Team members were Mike Hooten, Rick Finch, Judson Tims, Ronald Fender, Jess Hancock, Wick Wilson, Steve Engelken, David Ponder, John Cathcart, Dean Wall, Gerald Fielder, Henry Doyle, Carl Baird, Jerry Ballard, Rocky Singleton and Coach David Mullen.
Champion Dodgers of the National Division of Little League Baseball were: Mike Henson, Timmy Fielder, Stan Foley, Kenny Glasco, Dennis Fowler, Steve Hasenmueller, David Coker, Bill Wilcoxson, Jay Shell, Maurice Ryan, Greg Phillips, Jeff Fielder, John McVey, Danny Tate and Gerald Adkisson.
Members of the Pirates Little League team were Chris Donovan, Joe Hughes, Scott Turbyeville, Mike Anschultz, Bill Rainwater, Kevin Brand, Doug Knierim, Mike Hart, Kenny Hanshaw, Keith Brand, Kelly Rider, Jeff Taylor and Alan Edmondson.
The Cubs tied for second with the Pirates in the National League Division of the Little League. Team members were Ricky Phillips, Jeff Craig, Bobby Moulton, Terry Holland, Kevin Simms, Terry Romine, Dirk Davis, Terry Golden, Robert Jean, John David Smith, Randy Davis and Tony Hasenmueller.
Members of the Cardinals Little League Team were Mike Floyd, Glenn Kennedy, Bernie Finch, John David Tims, Stanley Dauck, Anthony Passalaqua, Steve Schmidt, Brent Smith, Scott Smith, Wayne Prater, Tommy Hilburn, Freddie Van Hoozer and Steve Wall.
Terri Renee Watson of Hoxie has been named a third-prize winner in the national Lego “Make a Model” contest sponsored by Samsonite Toys. Terri’s entry was judged a winner from over 1,000 entries from all 50 states.
60 Years Ago
Mrs. Minnie Dowell Swindle, aged 80, a member of one of Lawrence County’s most prominent families, died Monday morning.
Jimmy Fisher son of Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Fisher, will be presented the Eagle Scout Award at a court of honor for the local Boy Scout Troop Tuesday evening.
Walnut Ridge blitzed El Dorado with six runs in the first four innings and went on to a 12-7 victory and the state American Legion title here Sunday afternoon, Aug. 5, before a crowd of close to 1,100 persons. The victors repeated their 1961 performance, when they won four straight games to take the state title.
70 Years Ago
Melvin Manning has purchased Maggie’s Cafe, which is located on Southwest Second Street.
William DeArman died Friday of last week at his home in Little Rock after a lingering illness. Mr. DeArman was a well-known resident of Lawrence County for many years.
Robert Bush of Walnut Ridge and Vernon Hutton of Hoxie helped rescue two women and three children from Spring River last Thursday afternoon, when the boat in which the women and children were riding capsized.
Charles C. Duty, one of Walnut Ridge’s best-known and best-liked men, died at his home here Monday morning.
Cpl. Alvin A. Wilson, who suffered shrapnel wounds in his right side and arm in Korea in October 1951, has written his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Wilson, Route 3, Walnut Ridge, that he has recovered enough to be able to play baseball with the injured arm.
80 Years Ago
Among a group of Arkansas high school graduates who were awarded scholarships at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville was Mildred Bland of Walnut Ridge.
Carlton B. Hudson is scheduled to be commissioned an officer in the air corps of the United States Army at Miami Beach, Fla.
Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Lawson celebrated the golden anniversary of their marriage at their home in Eaton last Sunday.
A veteran of the communications division of the air corps since June 1941, when he was enlisted at Camp Robinson, Leonard Ringle Jr. is now a radio instructor at Scott Field, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.