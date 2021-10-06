10 Years Ago
Slammer Hunting Innovations, a local company that focuses on developing new hunting products, has received word that one of its products will be featured in the Cabela’s Spring 2012 Shooting Catalog. The company, based in Lawrence County between Black Rock and Imboden, will have its TomCat Target System, featured in the catalog. Partners in the company include James Johnson of Black Rock, president; Joe Johnson of Walnut Ridge, vice president; Rob Womack of Walnut Ridge, Tommy “TomCat” Garner and Jim Dunlap, both of Hardy, and Dr. Robert Engelken of Jonesboro, a native of Walnut Ridge.
School spirit was on display throughout the community on Friday, with parades, pep rallies and class reunions, as both Hoxie and Walnut Ridge celebrated football homecomings. Later that evening, Hoxie defeated Corning, 45-18, while Walnut Ridge fell to Salem, 32-22.
Robert Guckiean of High Point, N.C., traveled through Walnut Ridge last week on a backpacking journey through the southeast states. Guckiean said he hopes to eventually walk through all 48 of the continental states. He said he purposely included Walnut Ridge in his route to see the new Beatles statue.
20 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge Mayor J.R. Rogers announced today that the city has received final approval for a $1.1 million grant from the Arkansas Department of Economic Development to help fund a project to extend sewer service to newly annexed areas. The project will provide service to 168 households, most being located in the extreme northern part of the city which was annexed in 1999.
Members of Hoxie High School’s homecoming court were: Brittney Hancock, senior maid; Krystan Dorton, senior maid; Jill Tate, queen; Jenine Privett, senior maid; Beth Graham, sophomore maid; and LeAnne Foley, junior maid. Pages were Courtney Sears and Bradley Skimahorn.
A four-man team of local golfers tied for second place in the American Cancer Society’s annual State Championship recently at the Red Apple Inn and Country Club. Team members are Darrell Kelley, Frank Kelley, Mike Kelley, all of Walnut Ridge, and Stan Jarrett of Jonesboro.
Clay Bibb, a 2000 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and a student at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., is a member of the Army Sprint football team. Bibb was recognized throughout his high school career, being named All-State and Best Under the Sun, as well as many other awards. Army opened its season with a 43-0 shutout of Marist College at Shea Stadium, and Bibb received a 63-yard touchdown pass that boosted Army’s lead to 20-0. He is the son of Ginger Snapp Bibb and the grandson of C.R. and Jewel Snapp, all of Walnut Ridge.
Members of the Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Class 7 visited the State Capitol last Wednesday and met with Rep. Don House. Those attending were John Thomison, Gail W. Clark, Samantha Mitchell, Amy Freeman, Raven Lawson, Veronica Campbell, Andrea Cavenaugh, Brandie DeJarnette, Tim Taylor, Rachel Lane, Jared Jones, Sarah Hatley, Meagan Brown, Kristie Brand, Allison Smith, Jeffery McMullin, LeAnne Foley, Bridget Bridges, Clay Phillips, Derek Hancock and Christie Munn.
Circuit-Chancery Judge Philip Smith of the Third Judicial District recently swore in six new volunteers for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program in Lawrence County. The new volunteers are Judy Turnbull, Carolyn Propst, Rosemary Brunson, Linda Gipson, Dee Dee Bridges and Leland Turnbull. They will serve as advocates for children who appear in juvenile court because of abuse or neglect.
30 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Gus Turnbow of Lynn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13, at a reception in the Lynn Cafeteria from 2 to 4 p.m.
The family of Stella (Mrs. Phil) Phillips honored her with a surprise birthday celebration in the home of Wilma Jones in Minturn on Saturday. Many friends and relatives attended.
Gemini Manufacturing has customized a golf bag for President George Bush. The one-of-a-kind bag features a red, white and blue decor and is embroidered with the American flag.
40 Years Ago
Hart Accounting Co. and Attorney Tom L. Hilburn began operating in their newly remodeled offices at 209 West Main (former Citizens National Bank building) this week. Hart Accounting Co. was previously located in the Lawrence Hotel building, and Tom Hilburn’s office was in the First National Bank building.
Shawn Lancaster of Walnut Ridge won first place in Youth Gaited Pleasure at the North Arkansas-South Missouri Show of Champions recently at Ash Flat. The daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Ted Lancaster, she rode Son of Knight.
Melinda Smith is a member of the cast of the play “On Golden Pond” at Arkansas State University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Smith of Walnut Ridge.
50 Years Ago
Carol Tarlton, a senior at WRHS, will reign Friday as the Bobcat Homecoming Queen. Miss Tarlton is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.H. “Buck” Floyd. Karen Hawn is maid of honor and maids are Pat York, senior; Karen Kellim, junior; and Sharon Lakey, sophomore. Pages will be Allyson Ross and Robbie Hutcherson.
Larry Sloan was installed as new president of the Kiwanis Club at a banquet Tuesday night in the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Other officers installed were: Pate Snapp, Dr. Ralph Joseph, Dr. Harold Willmuth, Rogers Wills, Ed Dust, and Rev. Jim Tillman. A.W. Rainwater was named outstanding Kiwanian of the Year and received an award.
Nick and Phyllis Vaccari are the parents of a son born Friday, Sept. 24, at 10:20 p.m. in St. Bernards Hospital. The lad weighed seven pounds, six ounces, and has been named Kevin Neil.
70 Years Ago
Bobby Porter and Dick Hilburn have been chosen to lead the Bobcat gridmen as co-captains this year. Porter is one of the more experienced linemen, and Hilburn is a highly versatile backfield man.
Officers have been elected for the Future Homemakers of America at Walnut Ridge High School. They are: Carolyn Glover, pianist; Martha Williams, song leader; Alice Owens, secretary; Mrs. Alvin Wilcoxson, chapter mother; Patty Wilcoxson, president; Mrs. Joe South, chapter mother; Patsy Golden, vice president; Johnnie Sue Cravens, historian, and Ruth Binkley, reporter.
75 Years Ago
Mrs. Marie Auldridge was installed as president of the American Legion Auxiliary Sept. 18. Other officers installed were Mrs. Fred Lacey, Mrs. Pauline Hart, Mrs. Paul Kirkpatrick, Mrs. Marlin Wilcoxson, Mrs. Mary Smith, and Mrs. J.D. Stewart Jr.
L.J. Heston of Desha has purchased the Family Shoe Store in Walnut Ridge and is now operating the business. Mr. Heston and his wife will move to Walnut Ridge and make their home here.
V.T. McClain will open a new grocery and feed store in Walnut Ridge next Saturday. He has completed a new stone building on West Front Street, north of the Sade Blacksmith Shop.
80 Years Ago
Two members of the local Business and Professional Women’s Club, who have important assignments during the district meeting of the club here this weekend are Mrs. Mabel Hill, president of the Walnut Ridge club, and Mrs. W.W. Miller, district director.
Russell Snapp and Harry Hatfield spent Tuesday in Memphis, where they attended a showing of the 1942 model Fords and Mercurys.
85 Years Ago
James Taylor Bridges and Bobby Surridge will leave Monday for Little Rock, where they will enter medical school.
Filmore Gibson has recently passed the bar examinations in Colorado Springs and will practice law there with his brother, George M. Gibson. Mrs. H.E. Smith and Mrs. Sam Levit were hostesses at a beautiful garden party for members of the Eastern Star at the Levit home.
90 Years Ago
Henry Rainwater has accepted a position with Burrow’s Cash Store.
George Washington Flippo, aged 76 years, died at Powhatan. Mr. Flippo was well known in political and Masonic circles.
W.O. Sexton, H.B. McManus, James Taylor Bridges, Gerald Craig and Lawrence Duty drove over to Imboden and attended the Tri-County Fair.
