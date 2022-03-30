10 Years Ago
Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel spent Monday in Lawrence County with a full day of activities, including speaking to local Chamber members. He began the day with a visit to the new Walnut Ridge Police Complex, then toured the campus of Williams Baptist College and the Wings of Honor Museum, located at the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport.
Following the Chamber meeting, McDaniel toured downtown Walnut Ridge, Lawrence Memorial Hospital and The Children’s Shelter.
Reconstruction work is well underway on the former Moore Bros. building, which was most recently Captain Catfish, on West Main Street. Carlos Aguilar, owner of Adriana’s Mexican Restaurant, has purchased the property and is renovating it for future use as a restaurant.
Angie Gallaher, owner/broker of United Country-Scenic Rivers Realty in Imboden, recently attended United Country’s annual training and awards convention in Orlando, Fla. At the convention, the local office was presented with the Presidents Honor Group Award for outstanding sales achievement. They were ranked among the top five United Country offices in Arkansas. The office also received the Listing Proficiency Award.
20 Years Ago
Mayor Jakie Hanan of Black Rock reports that the city’s ISO insurance fire rating has improved from class eight to class seven. The city requested to be evaluated for a rating change after renovation of its water system, and hard work at the fire department helped make the difference, as well. “It will save residents money on insurance,” the mayor said.
Nearly 300 people attended the Farm Service annual meeting Thursday evening and honored Larry Jones for 15 years of service to the consumer-owned business.
National Girl Scout Week, held March 11-15, marked the 90th anniversary of Girl Scouting. A local group of Daisy Girl Scouts from troop 108 visited Lawrence Hall Nursing Center and Lawrence Memorial Hospital during the anniversary week and also hung Easter posters while there. The group included: Sammantha Murphy, Rose Henderson-troop leader, Breonna Brady, Britney Wolfe, Jessica Mitchell and Shaynae Richey.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike Huckabee made a stop at Walnut Ridge Schools to speak to students at a KATS assembly and then to local educators. The stop was part of the governor’s tour of all 75 counties in Arkansas to gather input on the Next Step plan for education reform.
Robert Gall of Walnut Ridge, vice president of Lawrence County Farm Bureau, was among a group of 107 county and state Farm Bureau-Arkansas leaders who participated in a tour of the nation’s capital March 16-19. The group had the opportunity to visit with and get to know Chinese officials and enjoy a Chinese dinner.
30 Years Ago
All-Region basketball players at Black Rock include Dwight Ferguson and Jeramie Felton.
Gary Phillips of Black Rock was recently appointed principal of Lynn High School.
Jessica Blum, Stephen Briner, Wesley Robinett and Jonathan Pierce won an inner school upper elementary quiz bowl competition held recently at Walnut Ridge Middle School.
40 Years Ago
Three Lawrence County high school students won first place awards in the Regional Science Fair held at Arkansas College in Batesville recently. Todd Couch and John Dulaney of Hoxie and Patricia Singleton of Walnut Ridge won first place awards.
The Beautyshop 8 of Walnut Ridge High School received superior ratings and a trophy at district tryouts in Jonesboro recently. Members of the group are: Kay Lynn Brand, Peggy Davis, Mechelle Teel, Dianne Tucker, Tammy Smith, Marlene Kennedy, Carla Cate and Debbie Hunter.
Contestants in the Miss Walnut Ridge Pageant include: Donna Floyd, Torrie Lynn Bommershine, Rhonda Burns, Tracy Lee Morris, Lori Clopp, Amanda Taylor, Sandy Broughton, Lisa Howard, Mechelle Teel, Charlotte Cook, Angela Waddell, Natalie Gaither, Glenda Ballard and Kerry Ann Arnold. Elizabeth Ward, Miss America, will attend.
50 Years Ago
Sam Walton, president of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., has announced that his organization will build a 30,000-square-foot Wal-Mart Discount City in Walnut Ridge. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., a publicly-held company, operates 41 discount department stores in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma. Louisiana and Arkansas. This large facility will employ approximately 40 area residents and provide the city a major retail center.
Leon Neece, instructor in the Walnut Ridge Schools for several years, has been named assistant high school principal for next year’s school term.
Archbishop Philip M. Hannan of New Orleans will ordain Rev. Henry A. Baltz to the Diaconate this Saturday in St. Pius X Church. Rev. Baltz is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Baltz of Walnut Ridge.
70 Years Ago
Mrs. Leo Davis of the Piggly Wiggly Store in Walnut Ridge has been named 6th place winner in a national dealer and employee display and merchandising contest sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive-Peet Company.
Supt. K.E. Vance of Hoxie announced Monday that Cecil Dale Goodrum, who has been employed as girls coach at the Hoxie Consolidated School for the 1950-51 and 1951-52 school years, has resigned to accept a position as adjuster with the Commercial Credit Corporation of Jonesboro.
Moseley Bros. of Alicia and Perry Segraves of Fender bought the top Polled Hereford bull at a registered sale at Salem, Mo., last week.
Jack Allison, son of Mrs. Polly Allison, was winner in the 137-lb class at the annual wrestling matches at Arkansas State College recently.
Gary Rainwater will head next year’s WRHS Student Council.
75 Years Ago
Troy Pace, resident of Hoxie for 50 years, has announced his candidacy for mayor of that city.
Frankfurt, Germany, March 14 – U.S. Air Force headquarters today identified two American fliers injured in the crash landing of an Army transport plane near Liverpool yesterday as Capt. Wm. J. Daner of East Lansing, Mich., and Lt. Artie Garner, Portia, Ark.
S2-c Thomas Justus, a former member of The Times Dispatch staff, is now stationed with the communications section at Fort Hueneme, Calif.
The Quill and Scroll will initiate 11 new members into the local chapter Friday morning. They are as follows: Joyce Haliburton, Ava Pierce, Orville Hancock, Mary Ann Courtney, Audine Miller, Betty Sue Whittaker, Madge Dobbs, Muriel Murray, Edith Sue Bryan, Patty Wood and Janice Harris.
A track team has already begun practice under the direction of Coach Van Ellis. Seven boys are out for the team as follows: Bruce Dyer, Frankie Wilcoxson, Bobby Cole, Johnny Thomas, Rodger Wooldridge, Dale Justus and Bobby Campbell.
80 Years Ago
Eight members of the family of Mrs. H.R. McCarroll and the late Dr. McCarroll of Walnut Ridge, all of whom are graduates of Ouachita College, have donated 10 chairs to the new Ouachita auditorium, sending a check for $60.
Bascom Raney, president of the junior class, added another laurel to his credit when he was elected president of the Methodist Youth Fellowship of the Paragould District during the meeting of this organization of approximately 150 young Methodists.
W.C. Bryan of Walnut Ridge was elected secretary-treasurer of the newly organized Licensed Embalmers Association of the State of Arkansas at a meeting of the embalmers of the state at Little Rock last Sunday.
