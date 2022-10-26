10 years ago
Walnut Ridge seventh-grade students qualifying to participate in the Duke University Talent Identification Program are Dylan Dickson Michaela Lawson, Laurel Gaither, Tanner Maple, Augustus Wicker and Guy Lemmons.
Hillcrest High School Future Business Leaders of America members attended the FBLA District II Fall Leadership Conference at the ASU Convocation Center in Jonesboro. During the leadership conference, officers were installed for the 2012-2013 school year. They are: Kodi Clemons, president; Logan Dotson, vice president; Stacy Maxwell, treasurer; Jessica Whitmire, secretary; Hunter Nunnally, reporter; and Colman Evans, parliamentarian.
A group of Walnut Ridge High School AP Language students attended a “Meet the Author” event at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 16. The visiting author was John Corey Whaley of Springhill, La., who wrote “Where Things Come Back,” which won the 2012 Michael J. Printz Award for Excellence in young adult literature.
First Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge celebrated the 60th anniversary of its founding on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday evening, festivities began with a meet and greet and hamburger and hot dog feast. Two special services were held Sunday morning, followed by a luncheon. The church’s founding pastor was the late Rev. Glynn Campbell. His son, Rev. Tim Campbell, and wife, Janie, of Conway, were among the special guests at the anniversary.
20 years ago
The Walnut Ridge Business and Professional Women’s Club 2002-2003 Woman of the Year is Velma Robert. Velma has been a member of the club for many years and has held several offices. She served as president in 1974-1976.
Lindsey Bullard was crowned the 2002 Hoxie High School homecoming queen Friday night. She is the daughter of Dennis and Shelia Bullard.
Walnut Ridge High School junior Kevin Smith received a national certificate of merit and $50 for placing in the James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Project. Smith constructed the framework for a fence to hide the dumpster behind the cafeteria. He submitted an extensive project plan to be considered for the award, and since construction, the framework has been encased in wood.
Lynn School raised approximately $9,000 during the annual fall festival, which was held recently.
30 years ago
Mary Light has been named Woman of the Year by the Walnut Ridge Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Mr. and Mrs. Dale Saffell of Saffell will be honored for their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at the Strawberry Community Center Sunday, Nov. 1.
Anita Penn, a mathematics teacher at Walnut Ridge Middle School, has been named an Outstanding Teacher of the Year by Arkansas Power & Light Company and Entergy Corporation.
40 years ago
Majorettes of the Mustang Marching Band at Hoxie High School are: Michelle Nichols, Danette Ballard, Karen Harmon, Deanna Reithemeyer, Teressa Guntharp, Angie Harris and Lynn Seel.
Greg Elders, who is a student at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, will be among those honored at the Chemistry Awards luncheon.
Britni Cox, daughter of J.R. and Jackie Cox of Walnut Ridge, celebrated her second birthday with a party in her home Oct. 15. Children attending were: J. Paul Doty, Lindsey Hatcher, Paige Howard, Hank Lady, Kimi Martin, B.J. Schlueter, Matthew Smith, Denee Wallin, Christopher Warden, Blair, Blake and Brett Cox.
Two Walnut Ridge students attending Arkansas State University recently received scholarships. Brian D. Hart received a general scholarship from Mercantile Bank of Jonesboro and Joey Austin received a general scholarship from the GoLightly Foundation.
The elementary school king and queen of the Black Rock School Fall Festival were Jonathan Shay Brewer and Dawn Travis. The high school king and queen were Jimmy West and Melanie Eagle.
50 years ago
Pauline Chaney has been named “Woman of the Year” by the Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Daniel Midkiff, a senior at WRHS and a trombone player in the high school band, will be a featured soloist during a performance of the Arkansas Tech Band at the Arkansas Tech-Arkansas A&M football game in War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday night.
Bob Rainwater was elected vice president of the 14th District of the Arkansas Pharmaceutical Association at a meeting last week in Pocahontas.
Rebecca Cude of Walnut Ridge, a freshman, has been named a member of the Ouachita Baptist University Tiger Marching Band. Miss Cude was valedictorian of her graduating class at WRHS last May.
60 years ago
Kay Foley is queen of the Bobkitten Homecoming. Maids are Nyoka Rice, Mary Ryan, Beth Ledbetter and Carol Moore.
The congregation of the First Presbyterian Church will welcome a new pastor Sunday: the Rev. Robert K. Bennett, who comes here from Carolyn Park Presbyterian Church in Arabi, La.
70 years ago
R.W. Rainwater has been re-elected president of the Arkansas Association of Soil Conservation District Supervisors.
Alice Hilburn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hilburn, will be crowned homecoming queen in ceremonies preceding the game between the Bobcats and the Bald Knob team tomorrow night.
Peggy A. Futrell of Walnut Ridge has been selected for membership in the Harding College chorus.
Miss Anna Marie Camp and Mrs. Helen Jackson attended the district meeting of the B&PW Clubs in Newport last Saturday.
80 years ago
Wiley B. Logan and David W. Gullett of Walnut Ridge were enlisted in the air corps of the United States Army at the recruiting station in Jonesboro.
Cecil Higginbotham is a corporal with the United States Army and is stationed in Australia.
Staff Sergeant George E. Henry, who has been in the Army for about 18 months, has passed examination and admission into the air corps as an aviation cadet.
Corporal James G. Richardson of Walnut Ridge has been accepted as a candidate for commission and will soon be sent to the officers candidate school at Camp Davis, N.C.
Mrs. John Poindexter will be postmistress of a branch post office to be established at the army air forces basic flying school.
90 years ago
E.L. Moore, who has been in charge of the liquidation of the Lawrence County Bank since the institution failed Nov. 4, 1931, has tendered his resignation as receiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.