10 Years Ago
Imboden Area Charter School has hired Elizabeth Scales to serve as administrative assistant. Scales will serve as receptionist and will be located in the school’s front office.
The Hoxie Mustangs and Walnut Ridge Bobcats each opened the 2013 football season with lopsided wins on their home fields. At Crider Field, the Mustangs trampled the Trumann Wildcats, 42-6, while the Bobcats routed Corning, 43-8, at Sexton Field.
Kyle Harvey, a former basketball standout at Williams Baptist College, has been invited for a workout with the Indiana Pacers of the NBA.
Former Walnut Ridge resident Gladys Justus, who now resides at Southridge Assisted Living in Heber Springs, celebrated her 99th birthday on Friday.
20 Years Ago
The Iron Mountain trophy will resume its place at Hoxie High School once again, where it has resided for the three years since its conception. Hoxie and Walnut Ridge faced off on the gridiron Friday night at Sexton Field, and Hoxie was triumphant, winning the contest 40-12.
Raelyne Massey, family and consumer sciences teacher at Delaplaine High School, received three awards in August at the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) conference in Hot Springs. She was named New Teacher for Family and Consumer sciences, Outstanding New Career and Technical Teacher of the Year and Arkansas ACTE Outstanding New and Technical Teacher of the Year. Massey is a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, Arkansas State University and the University of Central Arkansas.
April Durham and Eric Johnson have been chosen as Wendy’s High School Heisman nominees from River Valley High School. National winners will be announced in December.
30 Years Ago
Bob Edwards began his duties last Tuesday as administrator of Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
As many as 1,500 customers were without power at the height of a thunderstorm that downed trees and power lines last Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed that one storm contained wind gusts as high as 65 miles per hour.
Frank Kelley was the winner of the championship flight of the annual Men’s Club Championship Golf Tournament, which concluded Sunday at the country club.
40 Years Ago
Berry Bishop is the 1983 men’s golf champion at the Walnut Ridge Country Club. Colbert Gill won the A flight, and Darrell Reesor won the B flight.
Denise Ruth Litzelfelner and Michael Ellis were married August 6 at the First United Methodist Church of Piggott. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe G. Litzelfelner of Piggott, and Michael is the son of Mrs. Van Ellis of Walnut Ridge and the late Mr. Ellis.
After a career as a pastor, and two decades in education, Dr. Earl Humble of Walnut Ridge has retired. For the past 18 years, he has been professor of social sciences and religion at Southern Baptist College.
Mary and Octavis Adamson of Mary’s Café fed over 30 members of the Bobcat football team and their coaches on Aug. 30. The Adamsons fed the team a fried chicken dinner to boost them on the ’83 season.
Vonda Gale Davis pledged Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and Sally Gaither pledged Chi Omega last week at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
50 Years Ago
The Duane Gaither family has been named 1973 Farm Family of the Year in Lawrence County. Duane and Linda Gaither have three daughters, Natalie, 12, Sheila, 10, and Sally, eight.
The first shovels of dirt were turned last week at the location of the Skil Corporations factory on the south edge of the Walnut Ridge Airport Industrial Park. Jimmy Snapp, member of the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission, Mayor O’Neal Kellim and Robert H. Smith Jr., chairman of the Industrial Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, participated in the event.
60 Years Ago
Billy Hughes and Randy Dixon have been named co-captains of the Bobcats for the 1963 football season.
Robert H. Smith was re-elected president of the Arkansas Grain Corporation and the Arkansas Rice Growers Cooperative.
Governor Orval Faubus and Winthrop Rockefeller, Arkansas’ foremost political figures, both have engagements in Walnut Ridge Sept. 12. The governor will speak at a meeting of the Soil Conservation Supervisors and Mr. Rockefeller will speak at a meeting of the Lions Club.
Deaths: Mrs. Fred Robert, 84; Mrs. C.B. Lasiter, 75; Noel Hall, 48, of Alicia; Pete M. (Bugs) Shockley, 89, of Walnut Ridge; Rev. G.C. Currie of North Carolina, former pastor of Walnut Ridge First Presbyterian Church.
70 Years Ago
After looking at the weather records for the summer of 1953, most everyone will agree that Lawrence County has had it. June was the hottest month by far with the maximum being in the high nineties or over 100 on three days and above 90 on 20 days.
“Roll out the barrel, nothing wrong with me that getting home won’t cure,” were the cheerful words employed by Sgt. Maxie Austin in a telegram to announce his release from a Red prison camp in Korea. The telegram was addressed to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Austin, Rt. 2, Walnut Ridge, and was received Saturday. Sgt. Austin was released at Freedom Village in Korea, Thursday night, our time, in the exchange of prisoners.
Eight Walnut Ridge girls returned home the first of the week from Monte Ne where seven of them had attended the month-long summer camp at Joyzelle for young girls. Claria Jackson served as camp counselor. They were: Ronda Higginbotham, Mary Elizabeth Connelly, Martha Jackson, Nancy Nickels, Susie Wilcoxson, Sarah and Marydelle Hatcher.
80 Years Ago
Italy surrendered unconditionally yesterday and American and Canadian armies were reported last night to have landed “at various points in the heart of Italy.”
Pfc. Earnest McCarroll of Imboden, who is serving with the U.S. Armed Forces somewhere in the Southwest Pacific, has recently been promoted to Corporal Technician 5th grade.
Granville Harmon, who is well known in Walnut Ridge where he was reared, is at sea with the U.S. Fleet. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and has been in the service about six months.
Three men from Lawrence County were enlisted in the Navy Seabees through the naval recruiting station at Jonesboro last month. They are: James Paul Birmingham of Walnut Ridge, Homer Jay Lovelady of Portia and Amos Francis Fleming of Black Rock.
