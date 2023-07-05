10 Years Ago
Phase five of the Lawrence County Rail-Trail project was recently completed. Phase five extends the trail by a mile, from just north of County Road 438 to just short of Highway 67 in north Walnut Ridge. With this latest extension, the trail is now over six miles long, and is within 1,260 feet of being completely paved.
The Arkansas Slyderz, a 10-and-under USSSA AAA team, recently won the CASM State Warm-up Tournament in Conway and finished third in the AAA USSSA State Tournament in Fayetteville. Team members include Colton Rose, son of Shawn and Tonya Rose of Strawberry, and Jayden Shannon, son of Chester and Marlene Shannon of Tuckerman.
Ivy Rucker, daughter of Devin Woods of Black Rock and Oze Rucker of Jonesboro, was the winner in the prettiest baby girl contest at the Portia Picnic on Saturday. Parker Ward, son of Amy Ward and Jacob Adamson of Hoxie, was the winner in the finest baby boy contest.
Private Jacob F. Bartlett of Ravenden completed basic training on June 21 at expert level. He will graduate from advanced individualized training on July 26 in Fort Benning, Ga. He is the son of Calvin and Donna Bartlett, and grandson of Oscar and the Goldie Bartlett, all of Ravenden.
20 Years Ago
Letter to the Editor: Currently, I am deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom, assigned to the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment. Recently I received care boxes from the citizens of Lawrence County and a copy of The Times Dispatch that included the article on Operation Heartfelt Thanks. As I was reading this article, I started thinking how lucky I am to come from a small community. Sgt. John Anderson, son of Sharon Anderson.
Hannah, Rebekah and Rachel Shackelford, members of the Jonesboro Jets swimming team, recently qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics, set for July 28-Aug. 1 in Detroit. Swimmers who place first, second or third at the state meet qualify for Junior Olympics.
The Lynn Elementary girls “B” team recently won a league tournament at Tuckerman. The team includes: Elizabeth Rush, Trisha Counce, Erica Highfield, Lacy Nunnally, Ashley Mansfield, Kellie Beasley, Kaylie Hammock, MacKenzie Nunnally, Elaina Pankey, Katelyn Hammock and Malarie Counce. Van Deeter is their coach.
The Hoxie Mustangs Little League team won a tournament Saturday at Tuckerman. The team includes: Justin Bruce, Jase Richardson, Zach Crisler, Dylan Dulaney, Dalton Henson, Seth Hart, Devin Roberts, Slade Sullens, Seth Dunivan, Brody VanWinkle and Brad Harp.
Winners in the Independence Day pageants at the Portia Picnic were: Cute Mr., Blade Reithemeyer; Cute Miss, Karlee Mullen; Tiny Mr., Riley Guzwick; Tiny Miss, Chloe Applegate; Little Mr., Blake Waldrupe; Little Miss, Sydnie Phillips; Young Miss, Miranda Sullens; Petite Mr., Blake Mullen; Petite Miss, Shyann Gilliam; Junior Miss, Blythe Ridge; and Miss Independence, LeAnne Foley.
30 Years Ago
The Depot Restoration Fund, as of Monday afternoon, had reached $77,643.39, nearly $12,000 over the $65,000 goal.
Darrell Kelly and Jeff Wren won the championship flight of the Junie Dowell Invitational Golf Tournament played last weekend at the Walnut Ridge Country Club.
Chanda Jo Burns of Walnut Ridge has announced the birth of a daughter, Taylor DeCarol Burns, born on June 29.
40 Years Ago
Matt Dean of Strawberry won several honors last week during the first week of summer basketball camp for boys at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
Rob Dixon, Matt Jansen and Michael Covey, accompanied by Freda Willmuth and Glenn Murphy, have been in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, where they have been attending the National Association of Student Council Convention.
Hoxie cheerleaders, Lisa Jones, Vicky Blazer, Valerie Gibbs, Susan Gaither and Holly Couch attended cheerleading camp at ASU in Jonesboro.
50 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge voters showed just how much they want a new factory Tuesday, when they voted 240 to 1 for an Act 9 industrial bond issue in a special election. The approval of the issue paves the way for sale of bonds (up to $5,000,000) for the Skil Corporation, with the proceeds to be used for building construction and equipment. Mayor O’Neal Kellim said, “Once again the people have demonstrated their desire for progress. Residents of Lawrence County have never failed to do so in modern times.”
Walnut Ridge High School Cheerleaders who recently attended Arkansas State University’s annual cheerleader school were Lyne Stark, Debbie Boozer – captain, Melissa Wilcoxson, Kathy Hawn and Nancy Binkley. They received a spirit stick in competition.
Leading the cheers for the Walnut Ridge Bobkittens in 1973-74 will be: Marianne Snapp, Tami Dame, Karen Daniel, Kelly Brewer, Susan Jackson, Virginia Rainwater and Mary Allen.
Vicky Bennett, Susie Kellow, Michael Ellis, Bill Joseph, George Helm, Anne and Alan Williams returned home last Saturday after a week’s stay at Arkansas College in Batesville, where they had attended a youth conference.
60 Years Ago
Mrs. Lillian Schumaker is the new Lawrence County health nurse.
Mrs. Eugene Hart Jr. has received a citation of merit from the state Soil Conservation Service.
Mary Esther Savage of College City has won first place in the state Junior Hymn Playing Tournament.
70 Years Ago
Yesterday was the 30th consecutive day in which 90 degrees or above was recorded in Lawrence County. Last Thursday afternoon, the mercury bubbled to 102 degrees here for a record high for the season. 100 degrees or better has been reached three days in the past week.
FAYETTEVILLE — W.A. Anderson of Walnut Ridge, Lawrence County, today was elected president of the Arkansas County Agents Association for the coming year.
Rev. Elmo Thomason was reassigned as pastor of the First Methodist Church at Walnut Ridge by the annual conference at Fayetteville. Appointments announced Sunday by Bishop Paul Martin also included: return of W.T. Lingo to Hoxie, return of Rev. Gail Anderson to Black Rock; reassignment of Rev. A.N. Storey as district superintendent, Paragould.
K.E. Vance, Hoxie School superintendent, was notified in a letter dated June 9 that the rating had been raised from a “B” to the highest classification of an “A” school.
R.D. Moore, who has been on naval duty on the island of Malta, has returned to the states and is visiting his family in Walnut Ridge while awaiting assignment.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Hart observed their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday at their home in Walnut Ridge.
80 Years Ago
Charlie Duty, well-known citizen who recently sold a café in Walnut Ridge, has purchased the Jolly Pig from Beadie Shields and is now operating that café.
Among the high school graduates who have been ordered to report for Army induction are: Wesley Edward Combs, Oras Keeton Foley, Don Gilbert Sharp, Jess Harrison Grigsby, Tom Steadman Waldron, Wilgus DeBow, Bobby Clay Wilkinson, Limon Monroe Cash, Carroll Campbell Woodring, Alfred Jean Giessmann, William Clayton Hardin and Millard Gale Bench.
Millard Gale Bench, if accepted, will be the fifth son of Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Bench to enter the armed service of his country.
Miss Bernita Morgan of Clover Bend left the first of the week for Little Rock, where she joined another group of young women, enlisted in the Waves, for transportation to a training center in New York.
Bascom P. Raney, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Raney, left yesterday for Emory University in Georgia to enter the armed forces, and will be enrolled as a pre-medical student.
Corporal Maxine Cavenaugh, who is stationed with the Waacs at Ft. Custer, Mich., visited her mother, Lena Cavenaugh, last week.
90 Years Ago
Rev. and Mrs. Albert Gatlin of Dallas, Texas, were guests of friends here Saturday afternoon. Rev. Gatlin delivered the message at the Methodist Church Sunday night. He is a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and received his degree from Southern Methodist University this spring.
Mrs. H.W. DeArman entertained about 35 little boys and girls at her home Saturday afternoon, complimenting her little daughter, Mary June, who celebrated her ninth birthday.
The First National Bank of Black Rock was held up and robbed about 8:15 last Friday morning by two unmasked men, who secured $3,800 in currency, $480 in silver, $32.50 in gold, $1,300 in county script and an unnamed amount of bonds, coupons and three valuable diamond rings. All of the loot was recovered last Sunday afternoon except the currency, gold and script, when a searching party found the bonds, silver, escrow deposits and diamonds wrapped in a blanket and hidden in a brush pile in the Black River bottoms near the mouth of the Strawberry River.
