10 Years Ago

Phase five of the Lawrence County Rail-Trail project was recently completed. Phase five extends the trail by a mile, from just north of County Road 438 to just short of Highway 67 in north Walnut Ridge. With this latest extension, the trail is now over six miles long, and is within 1,260 feet of being completely paved.

