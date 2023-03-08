10 years ago
The 2013 Tips for Tots event, hosted by the Lawrence County Circle of Friends, was held Saturday evening at the Walnut Ridge Country Club. The theme for this year’s event was television shows. This year’s event raised around $36,000 dollars. A final total will not by verified until sometime next week.
The City of Walnut Ridge was selected as the Welcome to Arkansas Community of the Year at the 2013 Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Hot Springs
Five Hoxie High School students were the recipients of scholarships given by Wayne’s Hometown Grocery in Hoxie for a class they are taking through the Arkansas State University Concurrent Education Program. Students receiving the scholarships were Cody Sanders, Jackson Russell, Tucker Hurst, Peyton Tillman and Colton Rogers. On hand for the presentation were Grant James, instructor; Leah Walters, professional development program coordinator; and Wayne Black with Wayne’s Hometown Grocery.
Members of he WRHS chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed in various events at the Spring Leadership Conference. held recently at Nettleton High School. The WRHS chapter won the award for Overall Largest Local Chapter, with 91 members.
The Hillcrest senior boys lost to host Bradley, 64-61, in the second round of the 1A State Basketball Tournament. The Lady Screamin’ Eagles also advanced to the state tournament, losing to Wonderview, 59-47, in the first round.
20 years ago
Jason Belcher, a Walnut Ridge High School standout and All-State baseball player, hit a three-run homer for the Milwaukee Brewers in their 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in an exhibition game Monday. Belcher, 21, was among the handful of minor leaguers who lent a hand during the Brewers split-squad games against the Cubs and Angels on Monday.
A dedicated employee retired from full-time duty with the Hoxie Police Department Friday. Carl Brewer has been a dispatcher with the department for 24 years. He was later promoted to sergeant, but retained his duties as a dispatcher and kept all the books for the HPD.
Veterans in Lawrence County will recognize a new face at the Office of Veteran’s Affairs in the courthouse. Jimmy Snapp of Walnut Ridge has been named to the post of retiring VA Officer Oliver Stephens.
Dylan Wooten, a fourth grade student at Lynn Elementary School, is the state Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest champion. He won the state championship by hitting 20-of-25 free throws at the competition in Hot Springs.
Chris Dulaney and Natalie Manning were named the Hoxie High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America beau and sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Will Ring and Wendy Green were named the king and queen of hearts at Black Rock High School, and each received a giant chocolate heart.
Pamela Meridith of Imboden recently attended the EF Educational Tours’ three-day Orientation Convention in Paris, France. More than 160 first-time group leaders attended the conference, which included two days of touring Paris and an excursion to Versailles.
30 years ago
Bill Rush received special recognition for having the best attendance record at V&B Manufacturing Company. Bill’s absence rate was only two tenths of one percent of his scheduled work time.
For the second consecutive year, the Williams Baptist College Lady Eagles basketball team has qualified for the National Christian College Athletic Association’s national eight-team tournament.
Josh Melton was the overall winner of the Walnut Ridge Middle School Science Fair held March 1 at the community center. His project was in the behavioral science category.
40 years ago
Walnut Ridge High School elected new Student Council officers for the 1983-84 school year. They include: Pam Graham, historian; Laura Burns, recording secretary; Julie Gibbens, corresponding secretary; Anita Carol Felts, reporter; Mike Covey, vice president; Matt Jansen, president; and Robb Dixon, treasurer.
Five races will be held in Tuesday’s school election. They include: Junior Lewis and George W. Douglas, Black Rock; Jerry Barnhill and Joe Smith, Hoxie; John F. Starnes and Mack Bond, Sloan-Hendrix; Eddie Ray Doyle and Larry Harris, Strawberry; and S.A. Spades and Butch Eskridge, Walnut Ridge.
Frolic Footwear received an award for Outstanding Performance in Maintaining Quality Goals for 1982. Gene Cook, plant manager, was presented the award as front line supervisor. Other supervisors include: R.L. Yates, Jerry Tucker, Vi Cook, Evelyn Rutledge, Tick Lindsey and Mary Clark.
50 years ago
Yesterday was the grand opening of Harp’s Discout Foods, located in a new building on Highway 67 North, next to Wal-Mart. Harp’s Food Stores chain had its beginning in 1930 at Springdale.
Kenneth Neece of Walnut Ridge has been elected chief of the Order of the Arrow Chapter of the Ozark District, Boy Scouts of America. Jonathan Cude of Walnut Ridge was elected second vice chief and Robin Vance of Walnut Ridge, secretary.
Leading the Walnut Ridge High School Student Council next year will be Norman Neece, reporter; Karen Guthrie, vice president; Mike Bassett, president; and Cindy Tate, secretary.
LYNN ROUTE – One whole week of sunshine made farmers go to the fields with combines to gather the rest of last year’s crops. Gardens were burned off and “cleanup” around the farms has begun!
60 years ago
Jack and Patty Moseley Keith of Houston, Texas, are the parents of a daughter, born Feb. 22.
B.B. Vance and Sons of Sedgwick will hold open house to celebrate the firm’s 26th anniversary and the remodeling and enlarging of their place of business. B.B. Vance, the founder, came to Arkansas from Missouri in 1914 and settled at Sedgwick. He was a farmer and part-time contractor before starting the business in 1937.
70 years ago
Corporal Kenneth H. Oldham of Black Rock was killed in action in Korea on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Oldham of Black Rock.
80 years ago
Warren Glenn, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Glenn of Lynn, is quite a hero among the soldier personnel in Kearns, Utah. The young soldier was the principal in a dramatic rescue of a woman lost in the snow-covered mountains near the fort. His picture, with three companions, was printed on the front page of the paper there. He has been in the army for four months.
Sgt. Dennis Guthrie, who enlisted in the army March 15, 1941, is at Smithville spending a 10-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Guthrie. The sergeant has seen service at Fort Sill, Okla., and at Camp Bowie, Texas.
Technical Corporal Ray Grigsby, who is stationed with the U.S. Army at Camp Carson, Colo., is at home on furlough.
Lt. Harold Callahan is visiting in Walnut Ridge, Portia and Jonesboro this week. He was graduated last week from officer’s candidate school at Camp Davis, N.C., and commissioned as an officer in the artillery.
Mrs. Christine R. Murray reached home last weekend from Virginia where she had spent several days with her brother, James G. Richardson, who has orders to sail for overseas assignment with an artillery unit. While in Virginia, Mrs. Murray went to Norfolk for a brief visit with James L. Bland Jr., who is temporarily in that city with the 358th Fighter Squadron, and with Chaplain Bruce Brannon of the United States Navy.
90 years ago
Judge J.C. Childers, J.L. Bland and J.H. Myers have been appointed by Hon. Brooks Hays, national committeeman for Arkansas, to represent Lawrence County at the inaugural ceremonies in Washington on March 4th.
The Sloan-Hendrix Academy boys basketball team capped the championship in the county tournament at Strawberry last Saturday, while the Walnut Ridge girls team won the county championship. There were nine games played with Babe Joiner of Walnut Ridge as referee.
Riley Henry, in charge of the radio department of the W.R. Cooper Jewelry Store of Walnut, has just returned from a school of instruction at the Kelvinator Company.
Miss Mary Frances Brasfield, a pupil of Miss Beulah Wayland, was presented in a piano recital at the high school auditorium Thursday evening in Hoxie. Miss Brasfield was assisted by Miss Wayland in her opening number, and by Miss Berniece Burrow, who read several numbers.
Mesdames J.C. Childers and Edwin Moore entertained at bridge at the home of Mrs. Moore, Monday afternoon. A lovely plate lunch of chicken salad, hot rolls, stuffed dates and coffee was served by the hostesses, assisted by Mrs. Bob Surridge and Mrs. J.L. Bland.
