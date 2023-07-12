10 Years Ago
Sue Gibson of Walnut Ridge was named as chair of Black River Technical College’s Board of Trustees during their June meeting. Her two-year term as chair became effective July 1 when she assumed the role held by her brother, John Jackson of Pocahontas, for the previous two years.
During this month’s airport commission meeting on Monday, commissioners were treated to the sight of an Osprey V-22 landing at Swindle Field to refuel. The Osprey is the world’s first production tilt-rotor aircraft. The tilt-rotor allows the aircraft to operate as a helicopter when taking off and landing vertically.
The Hillcrest Elementary Archery Team traveled to St. Louis on June 30 to compete in the NASP World Championship. The Screamin’ Eagle archers finished with 3,144 points, earning them ninth place in the elementary division among 40 teams. The top four Hillcrest performers were Emily Huskey, Paige Penn, Nicholas Powell and Kamdyn Willmuth.
The Walnut Ridge All-Stars 11-and-12-year-old team recently won its district title for the third year in a row. Team members include: Tyler Cunningham, Carson Spargo, Slade Dalton, Bryson Farmer, Kai Cunningham, Cade Burris, Brayden Matty, Zack Osburn, Dylan Dickson, Nash Gill, Brighton Brand and Nick Foster. The coaches are Chad Dalton, Greg Gill and Steve Dickson.
Three Walnut Ridge girls – Jodie Reithemeyer, Johnna Rogers and Morgan Durham – attended the Red, White and Blue BBQ Blowout at Thayer, Mo., on Saturday. While there, the girls had their picture taken with Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson.
20 Years Ago
Alaira Elise Hudson of Walnut Ridge was named the Prettiest Baby Girl in the Portia Picnic Baby Contest on July 4. Seth Andrew Morse of Hoxie was named Finest Baby Boy.
Cole Schiller and April Durham of River Valley High School went with the 2003 Rural Electric Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., June 11-19.
This year’s softball league at Stewart Park gave some 60 girls, ages seven to approximately 10, the chance to play locally. It has been several years since a softball league had been offered for area girls. The Shelter Insurance Slammers won the league play and a tournament. Team members are: Shelby Clark, Makayla Daniels, Kelsey Cook, Allyson McQuay, Madicyn Huddleson, Page Snellgrove, Jeri Poole, Amanda Moskop, Geena Conrey, Katelyn Cook, Vanessa Cook and Kerbi Hatcher. Coaches are Michelle Poole, Sebrina Smith, Jeff Moskop and Greg Cook.
The Black Rock School junior and senior high quiz bowl teams recently completed a successful year. Chris Richardson made the All-Tournament team in the junior high regional quiz bowl tournament.
Dr. Terry Van and Susan Doyle of Walnut Ridge announce the birth of their first child, as son, born July 4, 2003, at St. Bernards in Jonesboro and named Garrison Van Benton Doyle.
30 Years Ago
Hannah Marie Morton, daughter of George and Carolyn Morton of Atlanta, was chosen as prettiest baby girl at the Portia Picnic. Finest baby boy was Trevor Morgan, son of Jerry and Cindy Morgan of Lynn.
Mr. and Mrs. Clay Weir will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 18, with a reception at the Hoxie United Methodist Church.
Harry Belk, a 1923 graduate of HHS, was the alumnus of honor at the Hoxie Alumni Banquet held last Saturday evening. Approximately 450 guests attended the banquet from the classes of 1922 to 1993.
40 Years Ago
Holly Hutcherson and Tammy Crider won top awards at Arkansas College basketball camp held in Batesville. Others attending the camp were: Leslie Daniels, Sarah Jansen, Shannon Spades, Gwen Mullen, Ginger Dean, Monica Spikes, Kara Hutcherson, Angela Satterfiel, Tracy Adams and Amy and Crista Cook.
First place winners in the three flights of the two-person scramble golf tournament at the Walnut Ridge Country Club were: Betty and Buster Spotts, championship flight; Debbie Harrington and Robert Reaves, A flight; and Ida Boyce and Pop Hilburn, B flight.
County Judge Elmer Gibbs has appointed Ben Bush of Walnut Ridge to a five-year term on the county Library Board. He replaces his wife, Jeanette, whose term expires July 1.
Rob Hutcherson of Walnut Ridge and Terry Burnside of Clover Bend are attending basketball camp at Arkansas Tech University.
50 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge Babe Ruth team advanced through the Corning Tournament last week without a loss in the double-elimination event. David Ponder was the winning pitcher in all three games. Other team members include Gordon Moore, Steve Engelken, Billy Caldwell, Ralph Whitmire, Jess Hancock, Michael Hooten, Coach Leon Neece, Jeff Carr, Brad Porter, Warren Williams, Gerald Fielder, Phil Doyle, Ronnie Fender, Terry Wicker and Rocky Singleton.
Natalie Gaither, Sally Gaither and Sheila Gaither are attending the second session of Girl Scout Camp Crossed Arrows at Floral.
Luther Rainwater, 65, Dallas, Texas, insurance executive, died Monday in Houston, Texas. Born in Imboden, he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Rainwater and attended high school at Walnut Ridge. He was generally considered one of the greatest athletes in the history of WRHS.
60 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Rogers of Alicia observed their golden wedding anniversary July 6.
Joyce Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Jones of Walnut Ridge, has been named queen of both the Wynne Horse Show and the Randolph County Horse Show.
Roy Johnson of Walnut Ridge died July 3, 1963.
70 Years Ago
Corporal Elbert B. Smith of Walnut Ridge arrived at the port of Seattle, Wash., yesterday. He was returned from the Far East.
It was announced yesterday that C.G. Rains had sold Rains Poultry House to Ira S. Phillips.
Pvt. Roland L. Gates, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew J. Gates, died in Korea from battle wounds received on Monday, June 15.
Gene McCormic of the Fender 4-H Club was the first-place winner of the Lawrence County 4-H Club tractor driving contest held here last Saturday.
Judge William Edmund Beloate, practicing attorney in Walnut Ridge for 60 years prior to his retirement in 1949, passed away at his home here last Thursday afternoon.
80 Years Ago
Members of the Board of Stewards of the Methodist Church met at the parsonage Tuesday evening as guests of the pastor, Rev. R.E.L. Bearden Jr. and Mrs. Bearden. A picnic supper was served on the lawn. Those present were: Mr. and Mrs. Z.M. McCarroll, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Bland, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Rainwater, Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Rainwater and Gary, Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Rainwater, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Sudduth, Mr. and Mrs. Hatley Ring, Mr. and Mrs. P.S. Cunningham and Mary, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Jung, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Rankin, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Vanhook, Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Waldron, H.V. Wayland, Joe B. Sexton and R.B. Warner.
Fifteen Boy Scouts from Troop 43, Walnut Ridge, Sunday night attended their first campfire for the camp year at Cedar Valley. The scouts attending from troop 43 were: Lemoyne Mullen, J.D. Griffith, Billy Conrad, Bobby Conrad, Bobby Howard, Earl Glenn Campbell, Phillip Meadows, Leroy Lacy, David Hill, Harold Allison, Paul Slayton, Billy Raney, Bobby Hornsby, Kenneth Kirkpatrick and Wallace Halcom.
S. Sgt. Crockie Childers Jr. is on duty with a bomb squadron in Ecuador.
Lt. Marshall Lavern Smith, son of Mrs. Nema Smith and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. R.B. McLaughlin of Imboden, is now a bomber pilot somewhere overseas.
90 Years Ago
A.L. Felts has been elected superintendent of Hoxie School system. He has been principal. Mr. J.E. Purdy and Elbert Waldron have been elected as members of the high school faculty with two vacancies to be filled.
A.W. Rainwater has been re-elected superintendent of the Walnut Ridge School system for one year. Mr. Rainwater has been in the Walnut Ridge schools for 12 years.
Sheriff W.E. Archer stated today that his office had issued 1,450 automobile licenses and 185 truck licenses to owners of motor vehicles in Lawrence County. This is a 13 percent increase over 1932.
Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Sharum entertained four tables at contract bridge at their home Tuesday evening, complimentary to Miss Rebecca Andrews of Boston and Mrs. W.E. Baughnou of St. Louis, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Neil Sloan.
W.A. Dowell Jr. and Dayton Moore drove to Little Rock last night. Moore will be employed by the United Press as Little Rock correspondent while Boyden Underwood is on vacation. Dowell will enter the golf tournament at the Sylvan Hills Country Club Friday and Saturday.
