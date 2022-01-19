10 Years Ago
Bill Markham and his wife, Sandy, recently attended the Cotton Bowl in Dallas after he was selected as a winner in an online sweepstakes hosted by The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Members of the Walnut Ridge High School homecoming royalty include Makenzie Britton, queen; Allyson Smith, senior maid; Holley Yates, junior maid; Brooke Midgett, sophomore maid; Stephann Petty, freshman maid; and Jacquelynn Reeves, maid of honor. Pages were Cash Baker and Mallie Jean.
Members of the Walnut Ridge High School sweetheart royalty are Kyle Johnson, king; Jake Smith, senior knight; Hunter Flippo, junior knight; Edward Harthorn, sophomore knight; Tyler Fry, freshman knight; and Alex Long, knight of honor. Pages were Taylor Forrester and Dawson Ward.
The Lawrence County Library purchased 83 new books after receiving more than $1,400 through a grant provided by the Libri Foundation with assistance from the Lawrence County Friends of the Library organization. The Libri Foundation is a nationwide non-profit organization that donates new, hardcover children’s books to small, rural public libraries through its Books for Children program.
20 Years Ago
Jerry Oliver of Strawberry has retired from the Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Walnut Ridge after 31 years. He was honored with a retirement reception by his co-workers on Jan. 3.
Walnut Ridge Sonic was named one of the top 10 Sonic sites in the nation in August of 2001. According to Terry Burnside, manager, they will be traveling to Las Vegas to compete for the title of the number one Sonic in the nation. The seven crew members competing will be Terry Burnside, Sherry Burnside, Jody Woodard, Amber Martin, Brian Romine, Sheila Woodson and Craig Bass.
The Northeast Arkansas Educational Cooperative hosted a junior high chess tournament Thursday afternoon. Seventh through ninth graders from nine school districts participated. Jack Kent of Walnut Ridge was one of the top players, scoring three out of four possible points.
Zach Witt, a senior at River Valley High School in Strawberry, was chosen as a “Player of the Week” from classification 1A for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 5 by KATV’s Arkansas Prep Hoops.
Mark and Dr. Shawn Peyton of Jonesboro have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, born Jan. 14, 2002, at St. Bernards in Jonesboro. The baby has been named Brooke Addison Peyton.
30 Years Ago
The Hoxie homecoming court includes Jennie Williams and Brett Bookout, pages; Mandy Simms, freshman maid; Lori Mashburn, sophomore maid; Amy Roberts, junior maid; Valerie Linebaugh, queen; and Danna Scott and Connie Porter, senior maids.
Terrell Downing was sworn in as Municipal Court Clerk Thursday at the courthouse. Ances Glidewell and Debbie Downing were sworn in as deputy municipal clerks.
William “Bill” Snapp, aged 77, of Walnut Ridge, died Friday at St. Bernards in Jonesboro, following an illness of several days.
40 Years Ago
Tom Moore, editor of The Times Dispatch, has been elected president of the Walnut Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce. Other officers include: Gary Smith of Independence Federal, Bill Colston of Arkansas Power and Light and Dave Stevens of Essmueller Mid-South, Inc.
Ann Richardson will be the queen of basketball homecoming at Walnut Ridge High School Friday night. Maids of the court are: Martha Wilson, maid of honor; Dianne Sloan, senior; Debbie Hunter, junior; Natalie Rorex, sophomore; and Lea Helms, freshman. Pages are Emily Doty and Kirby Wilson.
Fred Kellow of Walnut Ridge plans to end his 38-year career as a carpenter this month. He has just completed the home of Charles Mount.
On Jan. 6 the temperature was 68 degrees in Walnut Ridge. On Jan. 10 the mercury plunged to three degrees below zero. Two days later there were four inches of snow on the ground.
50 Years Ago
Kathy Prater of Hoxie High School and Paula Boyce and Candy Harrell of the Walnut Ridge High School have been named to the All-Region Choir after competition with students from 35 other Northeast Arkansas schools.
Lt. Thomas W. Thomas of Walnut Ridge has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal for heroism in connection with military operations in Vietnam.
Ellen Riddick and Harold Haskins Simpson II were united in marriage Saturday, Jan. 8, in a chapel ceremony at the First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge. Reverend James M. Meadors Jr. officiated at the double-ring ceremony. Mrs. Henry M. Rainwater provided organ music.
70 Years Ago
O.D. Clayton, local automobile dealer, was elected president of the Chamber of Commerce. Other officers elected were Bunk Allison, H.M. Rainwater, R.D. Burrow, Larry Sloan, Alvin Wilcoxson, W.T. Altman, C.C. Snapp, R.S. Choate, Bruce Logan and W.J. McLeod.
The Clover Bend Eagles, coached by Charlie Kirkpatrick, advanced to the finals in the Invitational Basketball Tourney at Arkansas State College before losing to Greenway. Three members of the team made the all-tourney team. They were David Doyle, Ted Winfrey and Chester Warnick.
The Lynn Community Club met at the school Monday night with Wilson Price presiding. Officers were elected for the new year. They are: Bryan Boatenhammer – president, Wilson Price, Mrs. Cleo Stewart, Ottis Lawson and Mrs. V.J. Cameron.
75 Years Ago
R.B. Warner, well-known public-spirited citizen and public official, was elected president of the Walnut Ridge Chamber of Commerce at the annual election Tuesday night. Other officers elected were Oscar Blackford, Joe Sexton and Buddy Byars.
The M.L. Selsor Cash Store was sold Tuesday to Manford Robert. Mr. Selsor has operated the business since Dec. 1941.
Walnut Ridge grade school – The following pupils had perfect attendance in five-B: Earline Sparks, June Webb, Patsy Wilcoxson, Billy Burns Fisher, Donald Forrester, Stanley Shook, Melba Wallin, Mary Sue McCall, Bobby Richey. Bennie Dickinson, Harold Moore, Jerry Neal Gibson, Mitchell Odom, Edward Smith, Alice Owens, Carolyn Tinker, Johnny Griffith and Hope Waddell.
Lt. Everette Dodd Jr. went to Little Rock Tuesday and successfully passed an examination for a commission as a second Lieutenant in Co. K, Arkansas National Guard in Walnut Ridge.
80 Years Ago
The County Library Commission was formally organized at a meeting held in Walnut Ridge last week with the group electing Linual Cameron as chairman. Others elected to the board were Mrs. Lawrence Sloan of Strawberry, Paul Logan of Alicia, J.C. Land of Walnut Ridge, I.F. Wasson of Smithville, E.K. Riddick and Judge M.C. McLeod of Walnut Ridge.
Clay Weir Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Weir of Hoxie, has been transferred from the U.S. Army service at Ft. Winfield Scott, Calif., to the underwater Ranging Battery in Ft. Miley, Calif.
90 Years Ago
Ralph C. Lehman of Hoxie has been appointed postmaster at that place by President Herbert Hoover.
Mesdames J.C. Childers and J.L. Bland entertained four tables at bridge on the night of New Year’s Eve at the home of Mrs. Bland. Refreshments were served at midnight.
Miss Elena Burrow, Mrs. C.E. Burrow and Mrs. Denver Hall entertained Monday night at a bridal shower for Mrs. Henry Rainwater.
