Mayor Don and Mary House attended the Arkansas Municipal League Convention in Hot Springs last week. On Thursday, Mayor House spoke at the convention on “Innovative Ideas to Promote Your Community.” His speech highlighted the grassroots efforts that created the Wings of Honor Museum, Beatles Park, Abbey Road and the Guitar Walk at Cavenaugh Park. He also noted the asset of having the Amtrak Iron Mountain Depot, two state parks, the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives facility, the Clover Bend Historic Preservation Project, the Stan Jones Mallard Lodge, two state wildlife management areas nearby, as well as the seven-mile walking-biking trail that spans Walnut Ridge and Hoxie.

Sixty-one riders on 43 motorcycles turned out for the Rockabilly Run. The motorcycle poker run began at Cox Power Sports in Highway 63 in Hoxie, and finished at Beatles Park in downtown Walnut Ridge. Live music was provided by Hairy Larry and George, Fallen With, and the KISS tribute band, Exciter. The event was held to promote tourism.

