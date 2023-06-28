Mayor Don and Mary House attended the Arkansas Municipal League Convention in Hot Springs last week. On Thursday, Mayor House spoke at the convention on “Innovative Ideas to Promote Your Community.” His speech highlighted the grassroots efforts that created the Wings of Honor Museum, Beatles Park, Abbey Road and the Guitar Walk at Cavenaugh Park. He also noted the asset of having the Amtrak Iron Mountain Depot, two state parks, the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives facility, the Clover Bend Historic Preservation Project, the Stan Jones Mallard Lodge, two state wildlife management areas nearby, as well as the seven-mile walking-biking trail that spans Walnut Ridge and Hoxie.
Sixty-one riders on 43 motorcycles turned out for the Rockabilly Run. The motorcycle poker run began at Cox Power Sports in Highway 63 in Hoxie, and finished at Beatles Park in downtown Walnut Ridge. Live music was provided by Hairy Larry and George, Fallen With, and the KISS tribute band, Exciter. The event was held to promote tourism.
The McDonald’s Corporation has informed the city of Walnut Ridge that they plan to build a 5,100 square foot restaurant at 511 Northwest Fourth Street (Hwy. 67B) in Walnut Ridge. Demolition of the former McEntire Auto Sales building began last week in preparation for construction.
Eric Wilcoxson, a May graduate of WRHS, has signed to accept an athletic scholarship to play baseball at Arkansas State University. The signing was attended by Eric’s parents, Pam and Bill Wilcoxson, and his sister, Anna; along with WRHS athletic director Larry Treadway, and WRHS head baseball coach, Derek Bramlett.
A.G. “Glenn” Corbett of Walnut Ridge reached his 100th birthday on June 13. He celebrated this weekend by attending Walnut Ridge First Baptist Church with his wife, Snoda, and all five of their children, Howard Corbett, Loganville, Ga.; Ronald Corbett, Jonesboro; David Corbett, Lexington, S.C.; Glendola Worlow, Fairburn, Ga.; and Dan Corbett, Thibideaux, La.
20 Years Ago
The integration of Hoxie School and a documentary about the event were honored Thursday night in Little Rock. “Hoxie: The First Stand” was shown by AETN at the IMAX theater with a large crowd in attendance, including film producer David Appleby of Memphis. Following the film, Rep. Don House presented Arkansas Traveler recognition to Appleby, a letter of appreciation to AETN director of production Carole Adornetto and honorary citations to the Hoxie School Board and Ethel Tompkins.
A new convenience store, South Point Tiger Express, opened Monday on Highway 63/63B. Ricky and Brenda Burris of Walnut Ridge are the owners. Crossroads Antiques has relocated to an area beside the new Tiger Express.
Arkansas State University graduated 25 students from the Regional Leaders Program on May 29. Among the graduates were: Jacki Whisnant and Betty Johnson of Black Rock; Debra Cook of Hoxie and Shirley Murphy of Walnut Ridge.
The Walnut Ridge Junior Minor League All-Stars won the 2003 Arkansas District Four North Area Tournament Saturday at Walnut Ridge. They will advance to the state tournament in Bryant the weekend of July 4. Team members are: Baron Estes, Lane Kennedy, Jacob Lawson, Eric Wilcoxson, Tyler Clement, Payton Poole, Range Weeks, Jacob Defries, Zach Carson, Phillip Davidson and Hayden Defries. Coaches were Dr. Charles Davidson, Glenn Kennedy and Bill Wilcoxson.
The United Insurance Giants recently won the league championship for the Walnut Ridge Little League for ages 10-12. Team members are: Justin Anglin, Cody Harper, John-Scott Kelley, Curtis Jackson, Derek Sluder, Grant Smith, Wesley Davis, Tyler Thompson, Zach Mullen, Rob Rainwater and Thomas Kingsland. Their coaches were George Enderwood and Terry Kelley.
Weston Little, a junior at Walnut Ridge High School, is attending the 67th annual National Association of Student Councils National Conference, June 28-July 2, at Lancaster High School in Lancaster, N.Y.
30 Years Ago
Robert H. Smith Jr., president and chairman of the board of First National Bank recently presented David Coker and Don House, both of the depot committee, with a $5,000 check for the Depot Restoration Fund.
Sixth grade honor graduates at Sloan-Hendrix School in Imboden are Timothy Wells, Erin Ellis, Justin Hamm, Tiffany Glass and Schad Stallings.
Chanda Jo Burns of Walnut Ridge has announced the birth of a daughter at St. Bernard’s in Jonesboro on June 29. The baby weighed eight pounds, eight and one-half ounces, and has been named Taylor DeCarol Burns. Grandparents are Gene Burns and Natchitoches, La., and Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Loughary of Walnut Ridge. Great-grandparents are Jean Burns of Hoxie and Mildred Hibbard of Walnut Ridge. Great-great-grandmother is Meathel Stetzel of Walnut Ridge.
40 Years Ago
Five persons, including Leonard and Norma Ginter, were indicted by a federal Grand Jury on charges of harboring fugitive Gordon Kahl, who was killed on June 3 in a gun battle at the Ginters’ house.
Holly Hutcherson, Caroline Hilburn and Lee Ann Edmondson attended Razorback Basketball Camp in Fayetteville recently. Holly won the “Most Valuable Defensive Player” award, and Lee Ann won the “Three-on-Three” championship player award.
Walnut Ridge High School Senior High cheerleaders attended camp at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. They include: Deana Cox, Raelyne Letsinger, Jennifer Mathews, Felicia Lingo and Karen Gilliam.
50 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Lucian Warner observed their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration on Friday, June 15.
Relton F. Green, assistant cashier at Citizens National Bank, is attending the seventh annual session of the Arkansas Banking School, sponsored by the Arkansas Bankers Association. The session is being held in Little Rock.
Many out-of-town friends and relatives were here last week to attend the funeral of Mrs. Nathan (Bessie) Sturch.
60 Years Ago
Bill J. Dame is the new master of Aurora Lodge, F&AM.
Glenn Allen of Alicia is the new chairman of the board of Governors of Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Austin Stovall has been nominated as postmaster of Imboden. He has been serving as temporary postmaster for several months.
Mrytle Clark was installed as president of the Business & Professional Women’s Club.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence W. Bruce of Rt. 2, Smithville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 16.
70 Years Ago
Farmers, some working in ankle-deep dust in bean fields, have been casting anxious glances towards the sky, as many crops are being seriously affected by the heat and lack of rain.
H.H. Blanchard Jr. has resigned as superintendent of the Strawberry Schools and is moving with his family to Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Ponder were held at the Methodist Church at two o’clock Sunday afternoon with Rev. Elmo Thomason officiating.
Pvt. Ronald L. Gates, age 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew J. Gates of Rt. 2, Walnut Ridge, has been killed in Korean combat.
Ann Vance, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Vance of Sedgwick, will represent the Hoxie FHA Chapter at the National Convention of the Future Homemakers of America in Columbus, Ohio.
Leroy Lacy, who is stationed with an Air Force communications squadron in Anchorage, Alaska, is expected home early next week for a brief visit.
80 Years Ago
Lt. Zack C. Richardson, United States Army, is spending this week in Walnut Ridge with his sister, Mrs. Christine R. Murray, and other relatives. He was graduated the first week in June at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and commissioned as a pilot in the army air corps.
The War Department announced yesterday that S/Sgt. Harvie L. Collins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gordie Collins, Rt. 1, Hoxie, had been decorated. This is the third or fourth decoration for Sgt. Collins, who was first decorated for bravery and courage under fire in February.
Tom B. Logan, stationed with a medical detachment at Camp Young, Calif., has recently been advanced to the grade of T-Corporal.
Thomas Penn, youngest son of Mrs. Pearl Penn of Portia and the late Joe Penn, is now in the military service at Fort Sill, Okla., where he is assigned to a field artillery training unit.
90 Years Ago
Fred and Eddie Elkins have taken over the management of the Standard Service Station, succeeding J.C. Coffey. The transfer was made Friday night of last week. The Elkins boys returned to the station where they first engaged in the service station business, when that place was owned and operated by S.E. Spikes.
Tommie Robertson, Walter Williams Jr. and Dr. J.E. Cruse left early Monday morning for Chicago to attend the World’s Fair Exposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.