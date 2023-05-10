10 Years Ago
The sixth-ranked Williams Baptist College softball team is headed back to the NAIA national tournament. This year’s tournament is being played in Columbus, Ga. The Lady Eagles are currently 40-6 on the season and earned an automatic berth in the national tourney by winning the regular season championship of the American Midwest Conference.
For the fourth consecutive year, Hoxie’s Krista Coffell is the girls 3A champion pole vaulter. Coffell added another title to her collection by also winning the triple jump event at the state meet at Green Forest. She will compete in both events at the Meet of Champions on Saturday at Lake Hamilton High School.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception for the county’s valedictorians and salutatorians on Thursday at the Lawrence County Meeting Room in Walnut Ridge. Junior Briner, vice chair of the Chamber board, and Dr. Brett Cooper, chair of the board, presented certificates to Katie Blankenship and Whitney Meeks, Black Rock; Zach Doyle and Hunter Nunnally, Hillcrest; Rachel Land, Amanda Moskop and Peyton Tillman, Hoxie; Kara DeShazo, Alexis Kulick and Bobby Powell, Sloan-Hendrix; and Logan Brady and Nick Rice, Walnut Ridge. Dr. Tom Jones, president of Williams Baptist College spoke at the event.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has added a new feature to increase public awareness. The app, MobilePatrol, is designed for iPod Touch, iPad and iPhone users and provides real-time detention center detainee information including mug shots, charges and access to Victim Information Notification Everyday (VINE) Link. The app also features links to the sheriff’s department and contact information for city officials.
20 Years Ago
The first Asklepion Award will be presented to Dr. Ralph Joseph of Walnut Ridge as part of the Arkansas Medical Society’s Educational Program and Expo and the 127th Annual Session in Little Rock on Saturday.
The Lynn High School Lady Lions snagged the Class A Region 3 fast pitch softball tournament championship April 29. Team members include: Lana Richey, Rebecca Meeker, Amanda Kent, Whitney Penn, Amber Broadway, Magen Perkins, Paula Jines, Tonya Phillips, Rachael Lane and Shana Richmond.
Walnut Ridge’s Andrew Watson and the doubles team of Kenna McEntire and Shelly Wilcoxson captured individual titles last week in the District 4AA tennis tournament held on the ASU courts in Jonesboro.
Walnut Ridge golfers Mike and Darrell Kelley and Larry Mosher tied for the championship of another golf tournament held recently at the Kennett Country Club in Kennett, Mo.
Walnut Ridge High School 2003-2004 student council officers and representatives were installed Monday. The executive council includes: Ryan Cole, president; Weston Little, Stephanie Rainwater, Courtney Carson, Amy Ray, Nikki Manus, Jennifer Roacho, Cole Schiller, Holly Rutledge, and John Stowers.
An advance screening of “Hoxie: The First Stand,” a documentary by David Appleby, will take place Monday evening at the ASU Fowler Center. The hour-long film tells the story of one of the earliest, most important and least remembered school integration battles in the South.
30 Years Ago
A dance group made up of Windy Bilbrey, Kimi Martin, Paige Howard, Holly Worsham, Brooke Osburn and Amy Phillips won first place out of 50 teams at the Showstoppers America Dance Championships Regional competition in Memphis.
Walnut Ridge High School Principal Terry Belcher has announced that Tony Crafton is valedictorian of the WRHS class of 1993. Salutatorian is Mark Biggers.
William H. Cate, aged 79, of Walnut Ridge, former owner of KRLW in Walnut Ridge, died Friday in Lawrence Memorial Hospital, following an illness of several months.
40 Years Ago
Fourteen Hoxie High School Band students received first place medals in solo and ensemble competition held recently in Corning. They include: Mark Light, Jimmy Harp, Brent Baker, Mitch Whitmire, Dana Corbett, Paul Catron, Tim Doyle, Brent Scott, Terri Oldham, Melanie Tinker, Laura Lynn Belk, Bonnie Staudt, Matt Doyle and Mark Belk.
Students at Walnut Ridge Middle School enjoyed a trip to Little Rock as a reward for making straight A’s in the four basic subjects. The group toured the capitol and met several state officials. Those students include: Bryan Teel, Jeremy Winters, Kristi Phillips, Patricia Singleton, Craig Wadley, Cathy Cooper and Rhonda Tedder.
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby McNeal of Powhatan are the parents of their second child, a son, born at Methodist Hospital in Jonesboro. Joseph Allen has a three-and-a-half year old brother, Andy.
Kimberly Rogers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rogers of Walnut Ridge, will graduate from the Baptist Memorial School of Nursing in Memphis on May 6.
50 Years Ago
Chicago, Illinois – Skil Corporation announced today it will build a manufacturing plant at Walnut Ridge, to produce accessories for its power tools. Construction on the one-story 100,000 square-foot building will begin shortly on a 40-acre site.
Margaret (Mrs. Charles) Ledbetter, aged 51, of Walnut Ridge, died while asleep Tuesday morning at her home. Her death came as a shock to her family, friends and associates. She had directed a style show at the Black Rock School on Monday night.
The 1972-73 Bobcat annual is dedicated to Arlin E. Jones Jr., band director, and contains an appreciation page for Clara Weir, who is retiring this year. Teresa Hoaglan is the annual queen and was chosen by Sonny and Cher. Mr. and Miss WRHS are Tommy Taylor and Karen Kellim.
60 Years Ago
Miss Magnolia Rogers, member of a pioneer family, died at the age of 83.
Sammy Hilburn was elected vice president of the Associated Students at the University of Arkansas.
In an election at Hoxie School, Student Council members were elected: Mike McGhehey, president; Phil Taylor, vice president; Betty Golden, secretary; Pat Hester, treasurer; Carolyn Golden, reporter; and Wendell Pace, sergeant at arms.
Announcement is made of the engagement of Catherine Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Truman Moore, and Larry Clowers of Hot Springs.
Nancy Rainey of Walnut Ridge was elected president of Mortar Board, national honorary leadership society for women, at the University of Arkansas.
Mr. and Mrs. Gary Rose are the parents of a son born May 1, and named Stephen Parker Rose.
70 Years Ago
Hoxie School District’s Board of Education has commended Coach Ray Saunches and his Mustangs for giving the school “the best representation in the school’s history.”
Mrs. Hattie Bush of Alicia announces the engagement of her daughter, Gertrude, to Mr. Larry Sloan, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Sloan of Strawberry. Miss Bush and Mr. Sloan, a popular Walnut Ridge couple, plan a quiet wedding in early May.
Mrs. Clarence Jackson entertained the University of Arkansas Collegiate Singers with a Coke party last Friday afternoon from 3:00 until 4:00 following their performance at the high school. Claria Lorese Jackson is a member of the Collegiate Singers.
80 Years Ago
The only surviving member of the Board of Trustees of Arkansas State Teachers’ College at Conway, when that institution was founded in 1909, H.L. Ponder of Walnut Ridge, has been chosen by the college to deliver the principal address on Founders Day, May 12.
Marie Massey of McCrory will be married May 12 at Tampa, Fla., to Technical Sergeant Brooks Penn, formerly of Portia.
Caroline Kiersky and Glenda Sue Cooper rank first and second, respectively, in a class of 51 seniors at Walnut Ridge High School.
Virginia Louise Shinault has been chosen as valedictorian, and Viola Bell Callahan, salutatorian, of the Clover Bend graduating class.
90 Years Ago
Joe Finley, a junior in the Walnut Ridge High School, won first place in spelling at the district contests held at Newport.
Pauline Rice, a former student in the Walnut Ridge Schools and now attending the Siloam Springs School, was elected Queen of the Cotton Carnival held in Siloam Springs.
Mrs. Mose Cooper, aged 63, died. The news of Mrs. Cooper’s death was received in Walnut Ridge with great sorrow.
The Woman’s Missionary Society of Hoxie gave a farewell party and handkerchief shower at the home of Mrs. M.E. Brasfield, Tuesday afternoon, for Mrs. Jewell Weir. Fruit punch and vanilla wafers were served by Mrs. Brasfield, assisted by Mrs. O.G. Greene.
At the district contests last weekend three WRHS students qualified for the state contest. Joe Finley qualified in spelling by winning first place, Lloyd Jackson in declamation, winning second; and Cena Paxton in algebra, winning second. Owen Elkins is eligible, having previously won first place in violin in the district.
It was announced Tuesday that Miss Lena Stanage of Alicia would be the valedictorian of the Hoxie High School. Miss Lois McCarroll of Hoxie will be salutatorian.
