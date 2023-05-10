10 Years Ago

The sixth-ranked Williams Baptist College softball team is headed back to the NAIA national tournament. This year’s tournament is being played in Columbus, Ga. The Lady Eagles are currently 40-6 on the season and earned an automatic berth in the national tourney by winning the regular season championship of the American Midwest Conference.

