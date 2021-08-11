10 Years Ago
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission visited Lawrence County last Wednesday afternoon while in the area for a commission meeting. The commissioners were transported on Williams Baptist College’s bus on a tour of the WBC campus, the Walnut Ridge Airport and Industrial Park, including a visit to the Wings of Honor Museum, and the proposed industrial site at Hoxie. The tour ended in downtown Walnut Ridge, where commissioners learned about revitalization and tourism efforts in the downtown area and were treated to a reception at First National Bank.
Jeff Rider of Williams Baptist College was recognized as the 2010-11 Athletic Director of the Year by the American Midwest Conference. During the 2010-11 school year, Rider has been instrumental in renovations to lighting, scoreboards and fencing for the Eagles and has added a sports information director position and three assistant coaching positions.
Megan Foley of Imboden was the overall winner in this year’s Times Dispatch Summertime Photo Contest. Her photo of her daughter and their dog, Shiloh, playing on a slip and slide also won first place in the People & Pets category.
20 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge Sonic Drive-In has placed among the top 10 restaurants among 1,800 competitors, and their crew will be going to Las Vegas for the chance to earn the title of “Best Sonic Drive-In in the Nation.” The restaurant was presented the award on Monday by Sonic corporate officials. Terry Burnside is the restaurant manager.
Paul and Cloa Etta Rider celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 5. Paul Rider and Cloa Etta Holland were married Aug. 4, 1951, at the home of Bro. Billy King in Jonesboro.
Buena Driskell was crowned Miss Lawrence Hall in the annual pageant on Thursday at the Walnut Ridge Community Center. Other winners were: Minnie Combs, Life History Award; Felia Shelton, second runner-up; Bess Holm, first runner-up; and Edith Carter, Miss Congeniality.
Members of the Lawrence County Fair Association have dedicated the 2001 fair catalog to Martha Johnson of Imboden. She has served as secretary-treasurer of the association for 12 years and is now a member of the advisory board.
Seven members of the Walnut Ridge High School Student Council attended the Arkansas Association of Student Councils Summer Workshop July 23-26 at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Those attending were: Rebecca Phillips, Sarah Wilcoxson, Kellie Ward, Andrea Cavenaugh, Amy Freeman, Janna Ferguson and Molly McNeal. Sponsors Andrea Edmondson and Coni Davis also attended.
30 Years Ago
The 1991 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year is the Rodney Floyd family, consisting of Rodney and Lila Floyd and their son, Will.
The Walnut Ridge City Council met last night and unanimously voted to appoint Kenny Jones as Walnut Ridge police chief.
Farm Service Inc. of Hoxie is the winner of the 1991 Environmental Awareness Award sponsored by the DuPont Corporation. Farm Service won the state award earlier this year and was recently selected as one of eight regional winners nationwide.
40 Years Ago
Maurice Ryan made a hole-in-one Sunday on the third hole at the Walnut Ridge Golf and Country Club. Ryan scored the ace on his second round of the nine-hole course while playing with his father, Andy Ryan, his brother, Tim Ryan, and Phil Clark. The third hole measures roughly 190 yards.
Lonnie and Katie Smith announce the arrival of a daughter, born July 29, at St. Bernard’s in Jonesboro. The seven pound, seven ounce baby arrived at 10:53 p.m., and has been named Amanda Kay. She has a brother, Owen Smith. Grandparents are Betty Welch of Hoxie and Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Smith of Sedgwick.
Kerry and Sherry Arnold, twin daughters of Mr and Mrs. Don Arnold of Alicia, have signed National Junior College letters of intent to play basketball for Southern Baptist College.
50 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge’s Randy Golden is listed as the number-one guard on offense for the East All Stars as practice is underway at Conway.
Frank Sinatra’s personal pilot for the last four years has been Johnny Spotts of West Memphis, the nephew of Buster Spotts of Walnut Ridge. They have been in Spain and Portugal, where Sinatra played some golf with Vice President Agnew.
Althea Marie Ashlock, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd E. Ashlock of Hoxie, has been approved as the recipient of the Keys-Bailey Home Economics Scholarship for 1971, according to an announcement by Miss Frances Rudd, state supervisor for economics education.
Airman Theodore C. Augustine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence F. Augustine of Hoxie, has completed basic training at Lakeland AFB, Texas.
60 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge American Legion baseball team won the State Baseball Tournament last week and will represent Arkansas at the Regional Tournament to be held at Memphis. Team members are Jim Corrons, Chester Berry, Mac Justus, Jackie Park, Johnny Davis, David McNutt, Dave Leonard, Glenn Murphy, Joel Wagoner, Jerry Wilson, Charles Bowlin, Eddie Orrick, Charles Hughes, Jerry Morrow and George Glenn Jr. W.R. Glenn is the team’s coach.
70 Years Ago
Dewey S. Thomason Jr., former Hot Springs High School sports star and later outstanding athlete at the University of Arkansas, has accepted appointment as football coach and athletic director at Walnut Ridge High School.
At a meeting held at Powhatan last week, J.C. Baker of Imboden was elected president of the Lawrence County Fair Association.
Ownership of the Hotel Lawrence changed here yesterday, when it was announced that Mr. and Mrs. E.T. Wilber of Longview, Texas, purchased the hotel from Mr. and Mrs. R J. Alston. The Alstons will move to Greenwood, Miss., where Mr. Alston will enter the oil business.
Jimmy Corrons, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Corrons, observed his eighth birthday Monday, July 30. Fifteen children attended a party in his honor that afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. Harris Gilliam and Howard Burtnett were in St. Louis Sunday for the baseball game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers.
75 Years Ago
Burrow’s Cash Store, a grocery, produce and meat retail outlet, will open for business in Walnut Ridge next Saturday. The store in owned by C.E. Burrow and is located on Northwest Front Street, next door to Wilcoxson & Sons Furniture Store.
Civilians again are the following named men who returned recently from the service and registered their discharges with the draft board last week: Henry Campbell, Rt. 2, City; Kenneth James Miller, City; Wendell Kimbrough, Alicia; Thomas Coley, City; and Paul Morris, Rt. 3, City.
Joe Rankin, recently discharged from the Navy, has classified at Arkansas Tech in Russellville for the approaching regular college term.
80 Years Ago
Mrs. P.S. Cunningham of Walnut Ridge was one of the state officials elected by the Woman’s Auxiliary of the American Legion at the convention in Little Rock last week, being selected as parliamentarian. Mrs. Cunningham is past president of the local and district auxiliaries.
D. Leonard Lingo, local attorney, and Robert H. Smith, well-known farmer and stockman, have formed a partnership to handle real estate and rentals. They will operate under the firm name of Lawrence County Real Estate Agency.
Everette Steele has leased the wholesale and retail outlets of the Gulf Refining Company in Walnut Ridge and is now operating the business. He has charge of wholesale deliveries, as well as the service station on Main and East Front Street.
The Rev. H.E. Williams, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Pocahontas, has been elected president of the new Southern Baptist College, to open in Pocahontas Sept. 10, Dr. H.E. Vermillion of Walnut Ridge, president of the board, announced today.
90 Years Ago
Harry Ponder will go to Fayetteville Tuesday to deliver the welcoming address to the annual Farmers Week course and celebration at the University of Arkansas.
Z.M. McCarroll was offered and accepted the position of general manager of all the plants of the Associated Utilities, Inc., in Arkansas Monday.
A.W Rainwater and Mildred Bland, who underwent tonsil operations at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock last Friday morning, returned home Saturday afternoon.
The John K. Gibson store at Lauratown was destroyed by fire about 4:00 last Monday morning. The loss was total.
Fire, originating in the paint shop of the Hopps Chevrolet Company about 11 p.m. Sunday night, destroyed the Lane Flats building. The Hopps Chevlolet Company occupied three of the downstairs storerooms, the Burrow Cash Store’s feed department occupied one and the Singer Sewing Machine Shop the others. The upstairs apartments were empty.
