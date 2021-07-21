10 Years Ago
Winners were recently selected in the Lawrence County Ross Photography Contest sponsored by 4-H. Meridith Helms took first place in black and white living, black and white non-living and color living categories. Casey Ginn won first place in the color non-living category.
Auggie Wicker continued his winning streak by placing fourth out of 16 competitors in the state 4-H Broiler BBQ competition on June 18 in Rogers. Wicker won first place at the county level, and then first place at the district level to qualify for the state contest.
The Children’s Shelter Summer Gala was held Thursday evening in the Republican Headquarters on West Main Street. The fund-raiser netted nearly $14,000 for the shelter, reported Kathy Wells, administrative assistant for the shelter.
Drew Morgan of Lynn, and Colton Rose of Strawberry are members of the Batesville Smashers baseball team which won the 8-year-old World Series title on July 12 in Edmond, Okla. Rose batted .957 and hit three home runs, and Morgan had a two-run homer in the tournament. Shawn Rose of Strawberry was a coach.
The Walnut Ridge 9-10-year-old All Stars won the District Four basesball title. The team was unbeaten in tournament play. Team members include Slade Dalton, Kai Cunningham, Cade Burris, Carson Spargo, Tyler Cunningham, Mason McEntire, Dylan Dickson, Auggie Wicker, Nic Foster, Zach Osburn and Jordan Haynes. Shane Cunningham, Chad Wicker, Chad Dalton and Hunter Burris are the coaches.
20 Years Ago
The historic Powhatan Male and Female Academy school building has been restored to its turn of the century appearance, complete with cedar shingles, a sliding wall and artifacts found in schools of that area. The site will be open to the public in September, according to J.J. Meals, superintendent of Powhatan Courthouse State Park.
Brandon Murphy, a 1994 graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School, graduated from UAMS in Little Rock on May 19. He received the Senior Buchanan Key, which is awarded to a top student in the senior class as determined by vote using a roster of candidates with superior academic achievement.
The Walnut Ridge 12-and-Under All-Star team recently qualified for the State Little League Tournament, which will be held this weekend at Stewart Park. Members of the team are Noah Burnside, Nick Estes, Barrett Kelley, Ryan Weir, Tyler Kennedy, Cameron Kelley, Chris Logan, Tanner Jarrett, Zach Stuart, Jack Kent, Billy Mike Watson and Ryan Shoe. Coaches are Allen Weir, Terry Burnside and Terry Kelley.
30 Years Ago
The Clover Bend Historical Preservation Board has launched an effort to have a historic bell hung in front of the old Clover Bend School, now known as the Clover Bend Community Building.
This year’s overall batting champions in softball are: Lauren Turnbow, Teen League; Natalie Ball, Senior League; and Courtney Robinson, Junior League.
40 Years Ago
The ceremony uniting Paula Jo Boyce and Dennis Kerry Tribble in marriage was solemnized Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. William O. Boyce, and the groom is the son of Mr. W. Luther Tribble.
Katherine Denee is the name chosen by Mike and Karen Wallin for their firstborn, who arrived Friday, July 10, at St. Bernards in Jonesboro. She weighed seven pounds, six ounces. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hawn and Mrs. Fred Wallin.
The senior high cheerleaders at Walnut Ridge High School left Sunday for Fayetteville, where they are attending a cheerleaders’ clinic at the University. Those attending are: Sloane Gibson, Laura Felts, Sharon Broughton, Dina Rose, Denise Langley and Sally Gaither.
50 Years Ago
Muffin Swindle, Virginia Rainwater, Mary and Alice Allen, Mary Jones, Sherry Baird and Gail Tillman are due home this weekend from Girl Scout Camp Crossed Arrows where they have spent two weeks.
Lynn Ledbetter was the houseguest of Jill Higginbotham in Pine Bluff last week.
Coach Ben Robert Bush and his local swimming team won trophies for second place in overall competition in both the boys and girls divisions, Saturday in a triangular meet with Paragould and Jonesboro. First place winners were: free style, Gwen Glaub, Charlie Stovall, Mike Bassett; breast stroke, Gwen Glaub; back stroke, Will Cate, Bill Joseph; butterfly, Charlie Stovall, Mike Bassett; individual medley, Gwen Glaub, Kenny Neece; and medley relay and free-style relay (11 and 12 years), Lance Sloan, Russ Snapp, Steve Cate and Kenny Neece.
Four students from Walnut Ridge are attending Arkansas Tech Junior High Band Camp this week. They are Robin Lady, Teri Green, Lea Ledbetter and Lisa Cherry.
70 Years Ago
Bob Wilkerson, native of Walnut Ridge, a member of the Bobcat football team and graduate of Arkansas State College, has accepted a position as assistant high school coach at Paragould.
Linual L. Cameron of Portia has been named as business manager of Arkansas State College in Jonesboro, according to an announcement made by Dr. Carl Reng, college president. Cameron has been county supervisor of schools for the past 15 years in Lawrence County.
75 Years Ago
Harry Ponder Jr. of Walnut Ridge was elected president of the Eighth Chancery District Association at the annual meeting held at Heber Springs Tuesday. Mr. Ponder, Judge A.S. Irby, Judge W.A. Cunningham, Senator R.C. Waldron, O.C. Blackford and Judge E.H. Tharp were among the members of the local bar to attend the meeting.
Pvt. L.T. Herriott, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Herriott of Clover Bend, is now stationed at Antwerp, Belgium. Pvt. Herriott, who left for overseas duty in April of this year, is working with an Antwerp supply unit.
David Catching came over from Tulsa to visit his sister, Mrs. Gilbert Rainey and family, over the 4th of July. He returned home early this week.
80 Years Ago
Johnnie Darlene Halstead, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Halstead of Lauratown, and Robert Lynn Cameron, son of Mr. and Mrs. Linual Cameron of Walnut Ridge were judged the best girl and boy baby, respectively, in the baby show at the Portia Picnic on July 4. Both are four months of age.
90 Years Ago
J.M. Hatfield, aged 58, a prominent citizen of Portia, died at San Antonio, Texas, last Sunday morning.
During the electrical storm, two fine mules on the John Billings farm near town were killed. The mules were the property of John Holley and were in the wood lot when struck by the lightning.
A special committee, operating in conjunction with special law enforcement officers, has served notice to all engaged in operation of speakeasies and houses of ill fame in the City of Hoxie, that same must cease.
