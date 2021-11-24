10 Years Ago
Charles and Jackie Snapp were named Man and Woman of the Year at the annual banquet of the Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce. The Snapps were a driving force behind the creation of The Beatles Abbey Road sculpture and Beatles Park. Others recognized included Downum’s Waste Service as Business of the Year and Contech Construction Products as Industry of the Year. Debbie Smith received the Community Service Award.
Region VI Head Start Association, which consists of five states, has named Redda Russell of Hoxie as 2011 Volunteer of the Year and Pauline Howard of Walnut Ridge as 2011 Friend of Head Start. The presentations were made during a reception held Thursday morning at the Walnut Ridge center.
Siblings from Imboden took top honors in the Junior Brangus Cattle Show at this year’s Arkansas State Fair. Breanna Gosha, 14, showed the champion female in the show, and Gus Gosha, 10, showed the champion bull. Gus also showed the reserve champion female. This year was the first time for both to show livestock at the State Fair.
Hoxie School District has been ranked as a top five school in the Northeast Region for middle school mathematics. Students tested were in sixth and seventh grades. “I am proud of the hard work of all our staff and students,” said. Supt. Dennis Truxler.
20 Years Ago
Kristen Myers, along with her family and classmates, received quite a surprise when a filming crew from ESPN showed up at an assembly at Hoxie High School on Friday to capture the moment when she found out she was one of the 12 national finalists in the Wendy’s High School Heisman Program. Myers is the first student from Arkansas to achieve national finalist recognition in the program since its inception.
Dairy Queen was the second place team in the K-1 division of the soccer league at Walnut Ridge. Team members are Colby Clark, Kelsey Cook, Cason McQuay, Darren Tribble, Cody Riggs, Allison Bridges, Haley Hibbard, Slade Sullens and Vanessa Cook. Their coach is Chris Hibbard.
The Lawrence County Extension Homemakers Clubs held their annual retreat at Wayland Springs on Nov. 7 with 25 present. Those teaching crafts included Marsha Onley, Christine Sullivan, Lillian Rooker, Toni Whipkey, Gale West and Helen Blackburn.
30 Years Ago
Rhonda Clayton was crowned homecoming queen at Black Rock High School Friday night, Other royalty included Melanie Bagwell, junior maid; Judd McNeal, crown bearer; Amanda Spades, flower girl; Veronica Hesler, senior maid; Emily Gill, sophomore maid; Sara Clark, freshman maid; Misty Morgan, eighth-grade maid; and Candace Spades, seventh-grade maid.
The board of directors of First National Bank of Lawrence County elected Milton B. Smith to the position of vice president for economic affairs with the bank.
Two senior members of the Mustang football team, Paul Weichert and Robbie Bullock, have been named All-Conference.
40 Years Ago
All-District players have been named for the All-District 2AA North team. They include four Hoxie Mustangs and five Walnut Ridge Bobcats. The Mustangs named include: Randy Barnhill, Carry Middlecoff, Jamie Neal and David Passalaqua. The Bobcats named include Tab Bobrowski, Tim Booth, Joe Fisher, Kenny Howard and Terry Robb.
In order to promote awareness of American Education Week in the kindergarten, first and second grades at Walnut Ridge Elementary School, the students drew pictures. The two best drawings in each of the 12 classrooms were selected and the students who drew them include: Brandy McCammon, Sean Wynn, Mica Jarrett, Jennifer Gill, Jennifer Jones, Kara White, Chris Williams, Richard Steele, Kevin Cooper, Leigh Ann Digman, Steven Dickson, Leslie Martin, Christy Vaccari, Kathy Cooper, Bryan Ripley, Taria Voyles, Chris Hardie, Kevin Menees, Brian Binkley, Jeremy Gates, Leslie Debow, Jody Hart, Heather Sluder and Amber Snodgrass.
Teresa Kathryn (Belew) Nettles, a homemaker, has been named Arkansas’ Outstanding Young Woman of the Year for 1981. She is married to Rev. Ben A. Nettles, and they have one child. Mrs. Nettles and her family reside in Swifton, where he is pastor of the First Baptist Church.
50 Years Ago
A U.S. flag was presented to County Judge Cleo Moody Thursday at a flag-raising ceremony at the court square. On hand with Judge Moody for the occasion included Walnut Ridge Mayor O’Neal Kellim, Judy Ramer, president of the Jaycettes; and Joe Coker, president of the Jaycees. The Jaycees-Jaycettes recently installed a flagpole at the courthouse as a community service project. The WRHS band played at the ceremony.
Several hundred local football fans will be in Searcy Friday night, to follow the Bobcats in the Class A playoffs. The game will be played at Harding College Field, with Walnut Ridge facing Clarendon. Last Friday night, the Bobcats advanced to the state semifinals by defeating 3-A champion Augusta, 20-7.
Sammy Stewart and Beth Tyson of the Powhatan Belles and Beaus, were declared County 4-H Champions at the annual achievement dinner at Lynn, with Sammy Stewart, 4-H Council president presiding.
Mitch Baltz, 16, killed a 10-point buck on the Baltz farm at Lake Charles last week.
70 Years Ago
Announcement of district winners in the 1951 statewide Balanced Farming contest was completed Friday, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Flippo Jr. of Powhatan were named first place winners in the landowners division.
Three strangers invaded the Saffell community last Friday and stole four coon hounds in the area. They stole two from Walter Clayton.
In the annual FFA initiation at Walnut Ridge High School the following boys were taken into the chapter: Bobby Allen, Roy Blanchard, J.W. Counts, Tony Dowell, Edward Downing, John Fowler, Dale Graham, Gale Graham, Donnie Hill, J.F. Holland, Perry Hoagland, Jimmy Jansen, Gilbert Phillips, James Ramer, Billy Segraves, Lewis Smith, Cameron Weir, Johnny Griffith and Don Phillips.
Russell and Charles Snapp left Wednesday for Newellton, La., where they are deer hunting. They were accompanied by Maurice Snapp and Bill Arnold of Batesville.
75 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Thurlo Davis of Route 1, Walnut Ridge, tied for first place in the Plant To Prosper Contest, sponsored by The Commercial Appeal of Memphis, in the Farm Operator Division. The champions own a 560-acre farm in the Fender community.
Jerry Bassett, local chairman of the Walnut Ridge Razorback Booster Club, announces the showing of films of the Arkansas versus Oklahoma A&M game at the high school Thursday.
Mr. and Mrs. John Butler Weir of Hoxie and Dr. and Mrs. H.N. Chambers of Walnut Ridge were among the football fans who were in Little Rock last Saturday for the Arkansas-Rice game.
80 Years Ago
A.W. Rainwater, superintendent of the Walnut Ridge schools, was elected vice president of the Arkansas Educational Association at the close of balloting during the annual convention. Linual Cameron, county supervisor of education in Lawrence County, was chosen as one of five members of the constitution committee of the state association.
Gilbert Spurlock left last Wednesday for Montreal, Canada, to enter the services of the United Kingdom of Great Britain as a member of the Civilian Technical Corps.
