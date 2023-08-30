10 Years Ago
During ATF Martial Arts’ August testing, Ian Fletcher was awarded the school’s most prestigious award, Dragonheart. He is the nine-year-old son of Crystal Cox and Gregg Fletcher of Brookland.
The Imboden Extension Homemakers Club presented Special Achievement Awards to junior and senior youth at this year’s county fair. Winners were Taylor Smith, Sadie Burton and Cooper Wright.
Walnut Ridge PRIDE Band members Allie Phillips, drum major; Kelsey Gentry, flag line member; and Anna Fender, flag line captain, were recognized during Williams Baptist College’s Frontlines Band Auxiliary Camp. They won grand champion honors and each received a trophy, as well as various ribbons.
The 2013 Lawrence County Fair Talent Contest winners were: Hope Lemmons, dance; Paige Otwell and Dylan Richey, variety; Mary Beth Sherrill, vocal solo; and Laurel Gaither and Cirsten Lee, dance group.
20 Years Ago
Special Agent (Trooper First Class) Pardo Roberts of Imboden was among 39 Arkansas State Police employees recognized at the agency’s annual awards ceremony on Aug 20. Roberts received a Distinguished Meritorious Service award for his commitment to his work as a criminal investigator.
Three River Valley High School FFA members placed in the Lawrence County Fair livestock show recently. Kerry Crouch placed first and received a grand champion award, Jake Mayland received two first-place and two grand champion awards, second in reserve grand champion and a showmanship award and Justin Richey placed sixth
Terry Kelley, in the men’s division, and Judy Watson, in the women’s division, retained their titles to win the 2003 golf championship at the Walnut Ridge Country club. Kelley won the championship in 1999 and 2002, while finishing as the runner-up four other times. Watson retained her title for the sixth consecutive year.
Joey Williams, a senior at Hendrix College in Conway, recently returned from a six-week archaeological dig in Pompeii, Italy. He was part of the Anglo-American Project, an archaeological study by the University of Bradford in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England. Williams plans to pursue graduate work in the field and ultimately teach.
30 Years Ago
Total opening day enrollment for the six school districts in the county has increased by 11 students for a total of 3,375, according to figures supplied by the school superintendent and principals. The change represents an increase in enrollment for the third consecutive year.
Maxine Davis, director of housekeeping at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, was honored with a retirement reception Friday. She has worked for the hospital for 28 years.
Kristie Bradley has been named the recipient of the Wright H. Hatcher Memorial Scholarship, given annually by the Kiwanis Club with assistance from the Soil Conservation Service. She is the daughter of Michael and Kathy Bradley of Walnut Ridge.
40 Years Ago
The Black Rock Zebras girl’s softball team recently completed their season. Members of the team are: Donna Smith, Terri Gilliam, Amanda Craig, Kim Sorrells, Cindy Sorrells, DeeDee Smith, Sarah Boggs, Jenny Davis, Andrea Craig, Kelly Richey, Shawn Horton, Shay Nichols, Tracy Smith and Corrina Richey
Jimmy Snapp of Snapp Motor Company was recently presented the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of the company’s “progressive management, modern facilities, sound merchandising practices and high quality standards.” The award is presented to the nation’s outstanding Ford dealerships. The Snapp family has been in the Ford business in Walnut Ridge since 1926.
50 Years Ago
Van Ellis, superintendent of the Walnut Ridge Schools for the past 15 years, died Saturday morning. Born in Lonoke, Mr. Ellis graduated from Ouachita Baptist University, and first came to Walnut Ridge in 1934 as an assistant to football coach, W. P. Harlan. In that year, they put together one of the finest teams in the school’s history. Coach Ellis went to Augusta as head football coach in 1935 and coached at Heber Springs in 1936, before returning to Walnut Ridge in 1937 as high school principal and head coach. His career in education spanned 40 years.
David Midkiff, son of Dr. and Mrs. J.T. Midkiff of College City, has won third place in the Kappa Pi art competition for college and university students.
Tina Finch was honored with a going-away party Monday afternoon at Stewart Park by WRHS classmates. Those attending were Kathy Hawn, Debbie Henry, Anne Williams, Cheryl Segraves, Edna Dickey, Abbie Bush, Mary Tolson, Teresa Ballard, Linda Crum, Kay Graham, Jane Moore and Ronda Sain.
John David Howard and Charles Ellis returned home from Kansas City, where they had been employed for the summer months.
60 Years Ago
Lawrence County voters go to the polls next Tuesday to consider consolidation of the eastern and western judicial districts and construction of a new courthouse in Walnut Ridge.
Arlin E. Jones Jr. of Malvern has been employed as band director at WRHS. The band program has not been in operation here for several years.
Mike Lambie has been named editor of The Pyramid, publication at Egypt High School.
Mary Ann Maloy and Gary Stewart of Farmersville, Tenn., were wed here Saturday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. John Elders are the parents of a son, Greg, born Aug. 20., at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
70 Years Ago
Dr. Ralph Joseph, who owns and operates a modern hospital clinic in Walnut Ridge, has applied for a commission in the United States Army Medical Corps to serve an allotted time during the emergency and has received orders to report August 26.
J.F. Sloan III returned home Sunday from Ft. Sill, Okla., where he had been with a reserve unit during summer training.
The marriage of Miss Nina Jane Brady and Carrington Hudson was solemnized at 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lester D. Brady of Hoxie.
80 Years Ago
Sergeant David Kiersky recently arrived in England with a bomber wing to which he is assigned.
Two major business transactions, consummated here this week, resulted in transfer of the ownership of the Young Hardware and Furniture Company to R.D. Burrow and Henry M. Rainwater, prominent and outstanding businessmen. The store, perhaps the largest retail store in Lawrence County, was sold Monday night by M.A. Creagh to Mr. Burrow and to Manual (Bunk) Allison. Mr. Rainwater purchased the interest of Mr. Allison yesterday afternoon.
John C. Moore, a fireman second class in the navy, is on a United States warship operating in the Pacific.
Sgt. Bedford L. Graham is now on duty in Great Britain, serving with a replacement control depot. He writes his family here that he is becoming more accustomed to English people and the climate and is enjoying being in that country.
Technical Sergeant Harold Baird, who has been visiting his parents and other relatives in Lawrence County, left last Friday for Rapid City, S.D., where he is on duty with the Army Air Forces.
Naval Aviation Cadet J.T. Williams is now in advanced training based at Corpus Christi, Texas.
