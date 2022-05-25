10 Years Ago
A trip to Sonic turned out to be so much more when five-year-old Peyton Tennison of Walnut Ridge learned that he was receiving his wish from the Make-A-Wish organization. Family, friends and Sonic employees joined in the celebration as Make-A-Wish volunteers told Peyton that he and his brother and sister, Eli, four, and Hannah, two, along with their parents, Bobby and Cassie Tennison, would be making a trip to Disney World in the near future.
Christin Holsapple and Zach Carson received the W.R. Glenn Award at the Walnut Ridge High School Athletic Department awards banquet. The award represents student achievement, leadership, athletic ability, dependability and honesty. Larry Treadway, athletic director, made the presentation.
The fourth-and fifth-grade Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats won the Lawrence County peewee basketball tournament at Imboden. The team includes Liley Holsapple, Sydney Burgin, Abby Griffin, Shyanne Foley, Katie Kersey, Claire Fisher, Taylor McGinty, Tamera Trinidad and Leafy Cook. The coaches are Blake Cox and George Jared.
The sixth-grade Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats won the Lawrence County peewee basketball tournament at Imboden. The team consists of Makayla Peeler, Mallory Spain, Anna Wilcoxson, Kelly Lee, Baylee Haskins, Michaela Lawson, Katie Woodson, Elizabeth Cook, Megan Jared, Briley Henson and Olivia Cox.
20 Years Ago
Hoxie’s state champion slow-pitch softball team brought home a baker’s dozen of individual achievement awards in addition to the cherished title trophy this season. Those named to the All-Conference team are: Cortney Goodwin, Krystan Dorton, Kristen Myers, Jodi Kopp, Brittany Smith, Randi LeBlanc, Brianna Segraves and Amanda Roberts. Dorton and Myers were also picked for the All-Regional and All-State squads. Myers was MVP in both tourneys. Kopp was also named to the All-Regional team.
Cy Phillips, a senior at Hoxie High School, won the state AAA discus championship May 9 at Hot Springs with a 147’1” throw.
John Katrosh hit a milestone in his baseball coaching career this spring. The Williams Baptist College coach notched his 300th career win on April 27.
Four Hoxie High School 2002 baseball players were selected by district 2AAA North coaches to the All-Conference team. Those chosen were: Cody Maxie, Bobby Watson, Derek Hancock and Jeremy Hart.
Chelsea Tate, a senior at Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden, has signed to play fast-pitch softball at Williams Baptist College.
Three Walnut Ridge Lady Cat fast-pitch softball players were selected to the 3AA All-Conference team and one to the class AA state team. All-Conference selections include Anna Johnson, Ashley Hufstedler and Holly Rutledge. Johnson was also picked to the All-State team.
Walnut Ridge’s 2002 Bobcat baseball team has had many honors. Joey McNeal is an All-State selection and was also chosen for the district 3AA team and the regional team. Andrew Ballard was MVP of the AA regional tournament team as well as making the All-State and All-Conference teams. Kai Rorex and Houston Hart were chosen for the All-Regional team, and Jeb Davis and Matt Mullen were chosen for the All-Conference team.
Jodi Kopp of the Hoxie Chapter of the Future Farmers of America was recently presented the chapter’s highest honor, the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award.
30 Years Ago
Shelley Pierce, daughter of Rex and Anita Pierce, has been named valedictorian of the Hoxie High School senior class of 1992. Cristy Whitmire, daughter of Bud and Sue Whitmire, is salutatorian.
Rosa Potts of Walnut Ridge will celebrate her 94th birthday this Thursday. All of her 13 children and their families gathered at the Hoxie Service Center on Saturday for an early birthday celebration.
Chad Crank and Mary Mullen are this year’s recipients of the W.R. Glenn Award at WRHS.
40 Years Ago
Denise Langley has been named valedictorian at Walnut Ridge High School. Co-salutatorians are Kirk Hicks and Chlo Bobrowski.
Walnut Ridge High School’s top awards for the 1981-82 school year include: Denise Langley, scholarship; Laura Felts, citizenship; Martha Wilson, “I Dare You;” Michael Slayton, “I Dare You.”
Hoxie’s senior girls won their sixth consecutive District 2AA North track and field championship this year. Team members are: Vada Liscomb, Melanie Burns, Leslie Oldham, Melody Liscomb, Charlotte Ditto, Barbara Cain, Karen Woodson, Angie Harris, Lisa Mans, Kerrie Cunningham, Beverly Prater, Debbie Mans, Patty Anglin and Mary Scott.
Members of the Bobcat football team named Tommy Rainwater as Mr. Bobcat. Charlotte Cook was named Miss Bobcat and leading rebounder, and Dee Tillman was named leading scorer, best free thrower and most valuable player.
50 Years Ago
Rebecca Cude has been named valedictorian of Walnut Ridge High School. The salutatorian is Leigh Riddick. High School Principal Ron Fair said other students in the class who are in the top 10 scholastically for their high school careers are: Robert Higginbotham, Sandra Marlin, Dixie Pulliam, Brenda Smith, Cindy Smith, Claude Smith, Rick Tate and Janet Whaley.
Shelia Rogers, Peggy Clark, Jane Moore and Teresa Hoaglan will attend the annual Girls’ State as representatives of WRHS.
Representing WRHS at the annual Boys’ State will be Wayne McDaniel, Daniel Midkiff, Steven Arnold and Daniel Humble.
Charles T. Mount, Department of the Army civilian, is scheduled to arrive in the United States this week after spending one year in Saigon, Vietnam, as an advisor to the South Vietnamese Army.
60 Years Ago
Pate Snapp, part owner and manager of Sloan’s Department Store for nearly 10 years, has disposed of his interest in the business and is now associated with the Alamo Court and Davy Crockett Restaurant.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday afternoon at the site of the swimming pool. Mayor Russell Snapp turned the first spadeful of dirt. On hand for the ceremony were Ed Riddick and Phil Baldwin of Little Rock, who will construct the pool.
PTA officers for 1962-63 are Mrs. J.W. Recker, president; Mrs. Arthur Cleveland, first vice president; Mrs. Kenneth Sanders, second vice-president; Mrs. Bill Smotherman, secretary; Mrs. Jim Bland Jr., treasurer; and Mrs. C.W. Files, historian.
70 Years Ago
Lefty Lucien Dawson, 20-year-old Lawrence County native, handcuffed Greensboro on three hits here last night as the revived Durham Bulls humbled the Carolina League leaders, 6-2.
Jim Carroll has won the honor of valedictorian of the senior class at Walnut Ridge High School. Peggy Futrell is salutatorian.
Principal John F. James of Hoxie High School has named Betty Ann Hardin as valedictorian and Margaret Sue Swan as salutatorian of this year’s class.
Judge P.S. Cunningham, Representative Troy Foster and Attorney C.E. Blackburn attended a meeting of the Independence County Bar Association in Batesville Thursday night of last week.
Helen Brannon and Illa Mae Shawver have been named valedictorian and salutatorian of the 1952 graduating class of Lynn High School.
80 Years Ago
An old-fashioned square dance, sponsored by the Catholic Ladies Auxiliary, will be staged at the Catholic hall next week. Sheriff W.E. Archer will call the dance and string music will be furnished.
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Allen of Rt. 1, Hoxie, received a letter from her brother, Pfc. Harold Owens, stating that he likes Alaska, but longs for home and family.
Pvt. Ruel W. Foley, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.H. Foley of Smithville, was recently graduated from the world’s largest Air Corps Technical School, Sheppard Field, Texas.
Kenneth Benson of Walnut Ridge was elected president of the Agriculture Club and Arkansas State Historical Society for 1942-43.
Happy birthdays for the month of May go to the following: Virginia Choate, Dewell Davis, Alta Davis, Loyce Pulliam, Pauline Manus, Ira Monroe, Anna Pickrell, Ruth Worlow, Oleta Monroe, A.J. Henry, Doris Ratliff, Martha Warner, Boyce Baker, Betty Tolson, Luck Shatsar, R.C. Rankin and Wanda Pugh. (From The Bobcat).
