10 Years Ago
Sully Bigger of Walnut Ridge is approximately two months into his first year as a student at the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. In addition to his course load, Bigger is also a member of the U.S. Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, in which he plays the baritone. The son of Jim and Dana Bigger, Sully is a 2012 graduate of Crowley’s Ridge Academy in Paragould. He has a younger brother, Jake.
Members of the Walnut Ridge High School homecoming royalty are Holly Looney, queen; Brittney Pinkston, senior maid; Peyton Roberts, junior maid;
Allyson McQuay, sophomore maid; Sunnie Cunningham, freshman maid; and Mary Rogers, maid of honor.
Officers for Hoxie High School’s Student Council have been selected to serve for the 2012-2013 school year. Students elected include Jacob Speirs, president; Courtney Sears, vice president; Jake Ellis, treasurer; Sara Wright, secretary; Morgan Woodard, reporter; and Desiree Freer, sergeant at arms.
Walmart marked the 40th anniversary of the opening of Store #57 in Walnut Ridge on Oct. 1. The Walmart corporation celebrated its 50th anniversary in July, and the Walnut Ridge store was the 57th Walmart store to open.
Mr. and Mrs. A.G. Corbett celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Sept. 28, at their home in Walnut Ridge. Glenn and Snoda were united in marriage by Rev. Alvin Allison in 1937.
The Walnut Ridge Kiwanis Club installed new officers for the coming year. They are Bill Wilcoxson, president; Matt Nichols, vice president and president-elect; Jennifer Midgett, immediate past president; Debbie Smith, treasurer; and Brett Cooper, treasurer. New board members installed were Terry Belcher, Neil Vaccari and Dale Hughart.
20 Years Ago
Terry Burnside was voted the regional Operator of the Year at the Sonic Convention held Sept. 9-13 in San Antonio. He was also recognized for being the second profit leader in sales for the year and received plaques for profit increase and sales increase for the year.
Sgt. First Class John Hampton, a 1990 graduate of Black Rock High School, is serving in Kandahar, Afghanistan until February in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He is the son of Jack Hampton of Powhatan and Vic and Judy Clark of Walnut Ridge.
Matt Bradley, Alicyn Huddleston, Nathan Gann and Marti Tate, students at Sloan-Hendrix High School, received a plaque at the recent Teens of Northeast Summit for their TCK project at Sloan-Hendrix Elementary School. The students are members of Greyhounds Making a Difference, which is involved in making the school and community healthier and safer.
Newly elected officers in the River Valley High School chapter of Future Farmers of America are: Jake Mayland, reporter; Nick Duncan, president; Buster Sexton, sentinel; Ashton Vaulner, secretary; Nina Wilson, treasurer; Kerry Crouch, vice president; and Justin Bell, junior advisor. Junior Barnett serves as the club’s sponsor.
Several Lawrence Health Services employees traveled to Little Rock Saturday to participate in the Race for the Cure 5K walk. Those attending were: Sonya Stocker, Amy Henson, Candace Morgan, Keri Sullens, Barbara Eagan, Willie Baker, Sheri Clark, Betty Jarrett, Karen Cooper and Darlene Oldham.
30 Years Ago
Lewis Smith, a long-time employee at the Walnut Ridge Post Office, was honored with a retirement dinner last Tuesday. He retired Oct. 2 after 36 years of service, including military duty.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. McGaha of Walnut Ridge observed their 50th wedding anniversary last Sunday.
Jessica Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd W. Clark of Powhatan, was one of 21 new members recently inducted into Harding University’s chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, an international honor society in history.
40 Years Ago
Steve and Robyn Engelken are the parents of their first child, born Sept. 28 at St. Bernards in Jonesboro, Stephen Michael, weighed six pounds, four ounces.
Officers of the Kiwanis Club were installed recently at the annual club banquet. They are Gene Brand – president, Tom Moore, Dr. Dennis Pulliam, Jeff Teague, Bobby Norris, Lee Hunter, Pate Snapp, lt. gov. District 16; board members Wright Hatcher, Tom McHaney, Phil Clark and Dave Stevens, board members; and Henry Rainwater, outgoing president and new board member.
The 1982 Hoxie homecoming royalty will be Vickie Blazer, sophomore maid; Melanie Burns, junior maid; Deanna Reithemeyer, senior maid; Lisa Mans, queen; Leisa Dunham, maid of honor; and Dana Burns, freshman maid.
Terri Oldham, a senior at Hoxie High School, has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Contest.
50 Years Ago
OBITUARIES: Karen Faye Patterson, Hoxie, age 18; Mrs. Dora Sharp, Rt. 1, Smithville, age 90; Louie Pruett of Black Rock, age 65; Herman H. Latham of Portia, age 59; Mrs. Lula Botsford of Walnut Ridge, age 95; Eugene Thompson of Strawberry Route, age 49; Homer Woodyard of Larabertville, Mich., age 83; and George C. Boyd of Powhatan, age 96.
Two WRHS students, Ruth Savage and Randy Gaines, were issued certificates by the National PTA president for their outstanding works of art in the senior high division of the Cultural Art Exhibit of the National PTA Convention.
60 Years Ago
Linda Ruth Grissom was crowned senior high school queen at the annual Soybean Festival at Hoxie High School. Charlotte Rogers was junior high festival queen.
Chester Goff was awarded a contract for $14,694 by Hoxie United Methodist Church for construction work on an extensive remodeling project.
Army Capt. Thomas E. Green of Hoxie has been awarded the Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
70 Years Ago
Mrs. Paul O. Morgan of Walnut Ridge will be fund chairman for the 1953 March of Dimes.
Bonnie Clements, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hanley Clements, is Miss Lawrence County 1953.
Cutest Kiddie title went to Patty Joseph, two, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Ralph Joseph of Walnut Ridge.
Henry V. Guthrie, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Guthrie of Black Rock, is due to arrive in the states within a few days. He is serving aboard the U.S.S. Bremerton and has been in Korean waters for the past year.
In the first three Bobcat football games this year, fullback Tony Dowell has been looking good on both offense and defense.
80 Years Ago
The first Lawrence County man to be taken prisoner by the Japanese invasion forces was Garlin T. Massey of Coffman. Massey was engaged in war construction work on Wake Island when the United States base was captured.
The soldiers’ recreation center established at the American Legion Hut in Walnut Ridge will be formally opened Saturday night, Oct. 3, when facilities will be available to enlisted men at the Armed Air Forces Basic Flying School.
Ralph H. Holder, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Holder, is now a sergeant in the United States Army and is awaiting a call for overseas duty.
Sixty persons gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J T. Holland Sunday, the occasion being the annual homecoming of the Staten family.
Milly Bland has been elected president of the Pi Beta Phi sorority pledge class at the University of Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.