10 Years Ago

Sully Bigger of Walnut Ridge is approximately two months into his first year as a student at the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. In addition to his course load, Bigger is also a member of the U.S. Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, in which he plays the baritone. The son of Jim and Dana Bigger, Sully is a 2012 graduate of Crowley’s Ridge Academy in Paragould. He has a younger brother, Jake.

