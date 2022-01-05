10 Years Ago
State Representative James Ratliff of Imboden will seek the democratic nomination to the office for newly formed District 60. The new district will include all of Lawrence County, along with parts of Greene, Randolph and Sharp counties.
A reunion was held at Don’s Steak House to honor longtime coach Bobby C. Watson. Former Little Leaguers, softball players, track and fielders, golfers, football and basketball players all stood in line for a chance to visit with the former coach. The event was the idea of former Hoxie High School student athlete Linda Graddy Black.
20 Years Ago
State Representative Don House of Walnut Ridge announced that he will seek a third term in the Democratic primary in May.
The River Valley boys and Sloan-Hendrix girls finished as runners-up in their respective divisions of the NEA Invitational Tournament held at the Convocation Center in Jonesboro.
Anna K. Johnson, a senior at Walnut Ridge High School, has been selected as one of 2,000 semifinalists in the 2001-2002 Coca-Cola Scholars Program.
The staff at The Times Dispatch joined the collective voice of other members of the press in choosing Sept. 11 as the number one story covered in 2001. The staff chose the following stories as the top ten stories covered by The TD last year: 1. Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; 2. Investigation and closing of the Arkansas Education Service Center in Portia; 3. Local Arkansas National Guard Unit called to active duty; 4. State cuts funding for libraries – local library tax passes; 5. Kristen Myers named national finalist in the Wendy’s High School Heisman Contest; 6. Budget crisis at Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department; 7. Walnut Ridge Regional Airport receives major grants; 8. County receives significant rainfall in December; 9. Walnut Ridge hosts Little League tournament; 10. New sidewalks, light fixtures completed in downtown Walnut Ridge.
30 Years Ago
John Phillips of Walnut Ridge and Michele Sloan of Black Rock each received a Life-Saving Award from Gov. Bill Clinton. Both Phillips and Sloan revived Ben Bush of Walnut Ridge on Feb. 15, 1991, when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
The Michael “Button” Wallins of Old Pocahontas Road were named first place winners in a Christmas lighting contest sponsored by the Twin City Jaycees.
Sloan-Hendrix senior girls of Imboden captured the NEA Title by defeating Marmaduke, 63-53. Dannette Rowsey led the team with 21 points, followed by Bridget Benson with 20.
FRANKLY SPEAKING by Jim Bland Jr.: I was lying in bed when James, my seven-week old grandson and his mother arrived Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21. My daughter Beth put him in bed alongside me. James looked me over for a couple of minutes and then his face blossomed with a great, big smile. He captured my heart, forever.
40 Years Ago
Champ Williams, who owns a huge restaurant complex in the Orlando, Fla., airport, and a native of Black Rock, held a homecoming in Black Rock. He served hundreds of Black Rock residents food shipped by refrigerator truck from Orlando, where his chefs had prepared it. He had not lived in Black Rock for more than 50 years.
Jimmy Gipson of Hoxie participated in a two-day meeting of the Stockholders Advisory Committee of the Federal Land Bank of St. Louis, recently.
50 Years Ago
Leigh Riddick of Walnut Ridge won the preliminary creative arts (talent) division of the Arkansas Junior Miss Contest in Little Rock. She played the drums, fronting a combo which included Daniel Midkiff, Phillip Midkiff, Sam Ponder, John David Combs, David Johnson and Arlin Jones.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilford Taylor were honored by their children, Lt. and Mrs. Jerry Taylor of Fort Bragg, N.C., Sandra Taylor of Conway and Tim Taylor of the home, at a reception celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary last Sunday afternoon at their home in Hoxie.
70 Years Ago
Karr Holobaugh was elected Worshipful Master of the Black Rock Masonic Lodge at annual election of officers last Thursday night. Others elected were Lavelle Clark, C.C. Weir, Percy Townsend, Leroy Clark, Jess Goodrum, Victor Clark, Leland Aaron, Lester Smith, O.D. Oldham Jr. and Lark Smith.
Mrs. Harry Adams and Daly Lacey are the newly elected Worthy Matron and Patron of the Walnut Ridge Order of Eastern Star. Others selected were Juanita Tolson, Tom Bottoms, Gladys Bottoms, Naomi Moore, Effie Lacey, Mary Agnes Twombley, Lucy McCormick, Velma Roberts, Edna McCullum, Harry Adams, Johnia Hood, Edna Murphy, Inez Campbell, Lucille Evans and Vera Crider.
Jerry Bassett, Joe B. Sexton, Maurice and Raymond Moseley and Pete Page of Newport will leave Sunday for New Orleans, La., where they will attend the Sugar Bowl game between Tennessee and Maryland.
Mr. and Mrs. Max Sallings of Bald Knob were guests during the holiday weekend of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Sallings, and other relatives.
75 Years Ago
The Times Dispatch has been notified that Mary Lou Buchanan of Clover Bend has been nominated as a page in the Arkansas Legislature during the coming session by Hal Moody.
Green Nealy, 82, of near Egypt, is reported cutting his third set of teeth. Mr. Nealy is a fisherman and lives on the east banks of the Cache River. He has lived around there for 50 years, is still active in sports, has a handlebar mustache, never had false teeth, and looks like he never will.
Class officers for the school term of 1946-47 have been elected at Walnut Ridge schools. They are: (in order of president, vice president and secretary) 12th – Ernest Burns, Marianne Smith and Helen Hackworth; 11A – Bobby Jean Delzell, Jewell Rainwater, Katie Schultz; 11B – Frances Claxton, Mary Allison, Merle Shields; 10A – Bobby Jackson, Lloyd Dinkins, Minnie Cravens; 10B – Betty Lou Aaron, Jimmye Moore and Calvin Oliver.
80 Years Ago
A veteran of the first World War who saw combat service in France and as a member of the Pershing Expeditionary Force into Mexico preceding the European version of the AEF will direct Lawrence County’s war bond effort in the second World War. J.H. Myers will direct the effort.
Mrs. Manley Jackson of Little Rock, daughter-in-law of Senator W.A. Jackson, accompanied other members of the family to Walnut Ridge last Thursday when advised of the serious illness of Senator Jackson.
Cecil Higginbotham, son of Mrs. James Riggs, is home for the Christmas holidays. Corporal Webber of Des Moines, Iowa, accompanied Cecil home. They are both stationed at Camp Funston, Kan.
Nathaniel “Sanny” Watson was drafted into the Army on Dec. 26. He is the son of Elam and Mary Watson of Swifton.
