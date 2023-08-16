10 Years Ago
Lawrence County voters showed their support for county-owned Lawrence Memorial Hospital by passing a 10-year, one-cent sales tax during a special election on Tuesday. The one-cent is comprised of an extension of an existing half-cent tax and the addition of a half-cent tax, both of which will be in effect until 2023.
Brittany Sellers of Walnut Ridge was the overall winner in this year’s Times Dispatch Summertime Photo Contest. Sellers’ also won first place with her photo in the Wet & Wild category. First-place winners in the other categories included: Victoria Swartzlander (Scenes of Summer), Kristina Young (All Creatures), Melanie Workman (Sand & Surf) Beth Harvey (Summer Snacks and Fun & Games), Karen Hobba (Expressions of Summer), Ashley Hanan (People & Pets), Paige Cunningham (Summer Bonding), Inez Dodd (Summer Bonding) and Lindsey Bullard (Summer Rides).
Mary Jane Callahan and Katrina Burch, 4-H staff members, accompanied leaders Cassie Lawson, Tammy Jones, Sandra McGinnis and Glenda Johnson as they represented Lawrence County 4-H at the Delta District Volunteer Leader Fall Forum held at University of Arkansas in Beebe on Saturday.
Over $20,000 was raised at The Children’s Shelter Gala on Friday night at The Venue in Walnut Ridge.
Harold and Marie Manus of Sedgwick celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Saturday at the Sedgwick Church of God.
Glenna Pickett of Portia celebrated her 93rd birthday on Sunday. She enjoyed lunch with her son, Carroll Pickett, and wife, Sharon, of Russellville.
20 Years Ago
John Lamb has been hired as the city marshal for College City and director of security for Williams Baptist College.
The Tri-County All-Stars returned last week from a trip to Grand Junction, Colo., where the team competed in the Southwestern Regional Tournament. Team members are: Ryan Weir, Cameron Kelley, Brad Graves, Nathan Tuberville, Ben Brightwell, Jacob Holcomb, Justin Wright, Ben Engelken, Lance Conley, Zac Stuart, Adam Hufstedler, T.J. Harris, Nick Williams and Chris Logan. Coaches included Blaine Tanner, Toby McGuire and Allen Weir.
Several Lawrence County students recently took part in the Pathfinder Program at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Educational Talent Search students attending were: Lindsey Deeter, Nick Willis, Chelsey Teel, Crystal Roacho, Ryan Sluder, Jessica Bailey, Jason Martin, Tom Jackson, Derrick Gibson, Amber Britton, Soni Walton, Chris Pinkston, Kyle Riggs and Caitlin Jones.
30 Years Ago
Jerry A. Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilford Taylor of Hoxie, was recently promoted to colonel in a Pentagon ceremony in Washington D.C.
Rev. Steve Trail assumed his duties as pastor of First Free Will Baptist Church on Aug. 1. He and his wife, Judy, and daughter, Christi, moved into the parsonage last week.
Top award winners at a cheerleading clinic held recently at Hoxie High School are Amanda Smith, most spirited; Amy Downing, most improved; and Jennifer Hayes, best camper.
40 Years Ago
First United Methodist Church finished first in the women’s church softball league in the 1983 season. The team also won the tournament league. Team members are: Donna Rodery, Kay Lynn Brand, Kim McKnight, Rosemary Anderson, Joyce Rose, Janet Stevens, Bonnie Elders, Kellie Shanks, Tracie Dicus, Kathy Robertson, Lisa Carroll, Lee Ann Edmondson, Renee Rainwater, Dina Rose and Stacy Wayland.
Christians In Action has won the men’s church softball league championship. They finished the season with a 26-0 record. Team members are Dean Wall, Clarence Moore, Mark McEntire, Ronnie Clark, Chris Henson, David Dobbs, Jim Barksdale, Bill Baker, Steve Wall, David Coker, John Binkley, Adam Lamb, Robert Jean, David Baird, Rodger Nelms and Ed Baker.
Individual winners in the National League of the Little League baseball program are: Lance Weir, 11-year-old pitching award; Blake Shaw, 10-year-old batting award; Jeremy Winters, overall pitching award; Shane Cook, overall batting award; and Neal Vaccari, 11-year-old batting award.
Individual winners in the American League of the Little League program are: Eric Tribble, eight-year-old batting award; Shane Cunningham, eight-year-old pitching award; Jeremy Cunningham, seven-year-old batting award; David Felts, overall pitching award; and Alan Smith, overall batting award.
50 Years Ago
Majorettes for the 1973 Bobcat Marching Band are Amelia Digman, Jennifer Hart, Teresa Ballard, Virginia Rainwater, Rebecca Jackson – captain, and Debbie Johnson.
The 50th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence R. Jung of Walnut Ridge, which will occur on Sept. 23, will be celebrated with an early reception on Sunday, August 19, at the home of their niece and her husband, Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Dobbs.
In a recent four-ball tournament at the Walnut Ridge Country Club, Raymond Moseley and J.T. Williams won top honors in the championship flight. Other winners were: A Flight, Bert Walter and John Stark; B Flight, Barry Winningham and Wayne Sexton; and C Flight, Bill Cate and Riley Bench.
Cindy Tate and Norman Neece, accompanied by their sponsor, Mrs. Freda Willmuth, are at State College of Arkansas at Conway this week representing WRHS at the State Student Council Workshop.
60 Years Ago
A reunion of the WRHS Class of 1933 will be held here Aug. 17-18. Members of the committee making arrangements are Willie Doyle Pinkston, Jack and Pat Rainey, Inez Campbell, Glenn Corbett, Vivan Rainey and Lloyd Jackson.
70 Years Ago
Chester Endsley, formerly of Lawrence County, died at the Baptist Hospital in Memphis Tuesday. He had recently been entered in the Memphis institution after having been stricken in Rockford, Ill., about mid-July.
Bobby Lee Jackson, who is in the armed services, spent last weekend in Walnut Ridge with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Jackson.
Two recent graduates of high schools in Lawrence County have been awarded scholarships at Arkansas State College, Dr. Carl Reng, president, announced last week: Carroll Dean Todd of Alicia, graduate of Walnut Ridge School, and Doris Lackey of Strawberry, a graduate of that school.
80 Years Ago
James Noel Cooper, United States Navy, radioman third class, a prisoner of the Japanese forces, has been moved from the Philippines to Osaka, a large city in Japan proper.
The Hoxie School Board is able again to employ the services of T.M. Mills as superintendent of Hoxie Schools.
Sgt. Harvey Lecil Collins, Lawrence County’s most decorated and distinguished soldier, will be a guest of the army command at the first anniversary celebration at the Walnut Ridge Army Air Field next Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Rice are observing the 60th anniversary of their marriage at their home in Hoxie today. Members of the family will gather at the parental home for dinner. It is also the 76th birthday of Mrs. Rice. Mr. Rice is 84.
Wilfred Belk, who has been with the army air corps in England for over one year, writes that he was awarded silver wings on July 4th, having completed the necessary hours in the air to win the wings. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Belk of Rt. 1, Hoxie.
