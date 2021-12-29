10 Years Ago
The Black Rock and Sloan-Hendrix senior girls basketball teams each earned first-round victories in the NEA Invitational last week at the ASU Convocation Center. The Lady Zebras picked up their first win of the season by defeating Hillcrest 63-51. Sloan-Hendrix defeated Augusta 47-46 when Sara Childress scored on an offensive rebound with eight seconds remaining.
Stacy Simmons of Strawberry was selected as the winner of a 42-inch television given away by the Lawrence County Tourism Committee and Downtown Walnut Ridge. The contest required entrants to find a secret hidden phrase in the sculpture at Beatles Park.
Barbara Parker was honored as the 2011 Lawrence Health Services Employee of the Year at the annual LHS Employee Christmas Dinner. Parker, who works as an L.P.N. at Family Medical Center, was presented with a plaque, gift card and a reserved parking space for the next year.
State Representative James Ratliff presented checks for $2,500 to the senior citizens centers in Walnut Ridge and Imboden. The funds, which Ratliff obtained through the General Improvement Fund, will be used to provide meals to seniors and to keep the centers open.
20 Years Ago
Arkansas National Guard, 153rd Infantry, Company A, stationed in Walnut Ridge, arrived back in Arkansas after two months of training at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo.
West Point Cadet Clay Bibb, son of Ginger Bibb of Walnut Ridge, will march in the 113th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on New Year’s Day. He is a 2000 graduate of WRHS.
Beatrice Justus was honored on her 90th birthday at her home in Smithville. The event was hosted by her daughters, Nancy Elliott and Rita Guthrie.
Richard L. Willis, son of Tammy L. and Tommy L. Willis of Sedgwick, completed his basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in San Diego. He is a 2001 graduate of Hoxie High School.
30 Years Ago
Skil employees helped make Christmas merrier for 100 needy children this year through the Angel Tree project.
Ted Trimmer of Walnut Ridge donated 40 handmade wooden toys to the Lawrence County Angel Tree last week.
Many relatives and friends were here Friday for the funeral of Mrs. E.B. (Pauline) Sloan at the First United Methodist Church.
Aline South, aged 76, of Walnut Ridge, died Friday at the home of her son in Caruthersville, Mo., following an illness of several months.
40 Years Ago
Randy Barnhill of Hoxie has been selected to the Class AA football All-State team. Barnhill, a lineman, will participate in the All-Star game next August.
Greg Elders has pledged Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He is also a member of the marching Razorback band.
Ronald E. Coats, Anthony N. Coats and William Jeffrey Coats of Walnut Ridge and Hoxie have enlisted in the U.S. Army, according to SSG Ken Winford of the U.S. Army Recruiting office in Walnut Ridge. They are the sons of Anna Marie Watkins and Elmer Fay Coats of Walnut Ridge.
50 Years Ago
Ken Stephens has been appointed head football coach for his alma mater, State College of Arkansas. The 40-year-old Stephens has served the past year on the football staff at the University of Arkansas. He came to Walnut Ridge and directed the Bobcats to two championship years.
Newly-elected officers of Hoxie Lodge No. 692, F&AM, to be installed are: worshipful, Eddie Gardner; G.R. Walter, Warner Allen, W.E. Combs Jr., Chester Warnick, Virgil Sweeten, Bill Hacker, Teddy R. Riggs, Charlie Barber, Bob Ballard and Merle Wood.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hughes are the parents of their first child, a son, born Monday at 1:18 a.m. in St. Bernards. He weighed seven pounds, six ounces, and has been named Billy Joe.
70 Years Ago
Glover Rice of Walnut Ridge was in Little Rock last weekend to attend a meeting of the executive officers of the State Department of the American Legion. Mr. Rice is commander of the Fourth District and was accorded unusual honors at the meeting.
A fire at Clover Bend this morning destroyed the veteran’s training building on the school campus. The fire started about 8:30. Mrs. A.L. King said that cause of the fire had not been determined.
Yeoman Second Class and Mrs. Jack Gipson reached Walnut Ridge last Saturday for a visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Gipson, and other relatives. Yeoman Gipson has been stationed in Charleston, S.C., and will report to Green Cove Springs, Fla., for a tour of duty.
An election of officers was held at the meeting of the Imboden Masonic Lodge, and J.W. Jean was chosen to lead the group during the coming year. Others elected were Lige Sloan, J. Newt Park, Mason Ellis, Albert Beeler, Dr. Edwin Dunn, Bert Hedrick, J.J. Matthews, M.D. Crabtree, Dan T. Bowles and Dr. Wicker.
75 Years Ago
John Butler Weir was elected Worshipful Master of Hoxie Lodge No. 592 at the annual election held Thursday night. Others elected were: Franklin Evans, Abb Pruett, Thomas Allen, Cleo Weir, E.M. Brasfield and Merle Wood.
Mr. and Mrs. Thurlow Davis and family of the Fender community are heading the delegation of Lawrence Countians attending the Plant-To-Prosper rally in Memphis today. The Davis family is co-state winner in the owner-operated division.
80 Years Ago
Fire, originating in the bathroom of the gymnasium of the magnificent high school building at Hoxie, completely destroyed that structure yesterday morning. The fire was discovered about 7:30 and fire departments of Hoxie and Walnut Ridge were unable to extinguish the blaze. The fire spread to the main wing of the three-story building. This was the second disastrous blow struck at the education system of the Hoxie District. The grade school was destroyed by fire Nov. 24.
A business deal was consummated Tuesday night whereby Charlie Duty, well-known local citizen, purchased the stock and fixtures of the Bill McNeese Cafe, located on the corner of Main and West Second Streets. Mr. Duty assumed management of the cafe yesterday morning.
Fleer Harris, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Harris, left Tuesday for service in the air corps of the U.S. Army. Harris has been an employee of Levit’s Department Store since completing high school here.
The entire 153rd Infantry, an Arkansas National Guard unit, is now camped at Fort Murray, near Tacoma, Wash., and has been assigned to the 4th Army. The local National Guard Company “K” is a part of the 153rd.
90 Years Ago
Gorden Poindexter and Walter Dowell Jr. of Walnut Ridge finished the open season of ring-necked pheasants Tuesday by bagging a hen and a rooster in the hills near Imboden.
Harry Ponder, Billy Johnson and Jerry Bassett, students at the University of Arkansas, are spending the Christmas holidays with their parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.