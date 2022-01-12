10 Years Ago
The Lawrence County Courthouse recently installed a new walk-through metal detector for added security in the courtroom.
Kyle Harvey, of the Williams Baptist College men’s basketball team, scored his 1,000th career point in a recent game against Ouachita Baptist University. He is a junior from Corning.
Arkansas Living, a magazine published by the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, will be featuring the Parachute Inn in its February edition.
20 Years Ago
In Monday’s Walnut Ridge/Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce board meeting, Larry Singleton was named president. Other officers include: Brett Cooper, Bobby Cole and Jennifer Williams, executive director.
Hoxie High School basketball homecoming royalty includes: Brianna Segraves, Brittany Richey and Jodi Roberts, senior maids; Kathleen Sullivan, freshman maid; Crystal Gifford, sophomore maid, and Ericka Swindle, junior maid. Pages will be Blake Green and Madalyn Barker.
Beth Sheets has been named basketball homecoming queen at Walnut Ridge High School. Other royalty are: Anna Johnson, senior maid, Sarah Penn, maid of honor, Molly McNeal, junior maid, Holly Rutledge, sophomore maid and Jessica Schmidt, freshman maid. Phillip and Jenny Davidson will serve as pages.
Chosen as Sweetheart Royalty at Walnut Ridge High School were: Brandon Crowell, king; Josh Mosher, senior knight; Matt Mullen, knight of honor; Jud McNeal, sophomore knight; Nigel Morgan, freshman knight; and Charles Davidson, junior knight. Pages are Will Jackson and Courtney Cox.
Patsy Anne Robert and Robert William Hicks were married by the late Clinton Elliot of Pocahontas at Main Street Church of Christ on Jan. 22, 1952. The couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a drop-in barbecue at Polar Freeze on Monday from 7-9 p.m.
Shane Heard of Walnut Ridge was deployed on Dec. 23 to a NATO Air Force Base in Germany. Heard, who is a member of the Air Guard unit out of Memphis, is expected to be deployed for a year. He has been in the Air Force for 13 years and is a graduate of WRHS and Black River Technical College in Pocahontas.
30 Years Ago
Dr. Bobby Shackelford of the Lawrence County Chiropractic Clinic in Hoxie has been elected president of the Walnut Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce for 1992.
Bonnie J. Taylor was recently honored for 25 years of service to the Extension Service.
Dwight Ferguson, a Black Rock High School senior and member of the basketball team, received a gold medallion for being named to the all-tournament team at the conclusion of the NEA Tournament held in Jonesboro during the holidays.
40 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Ludie Lasiter celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 24 at the Red Carpet Room of the Davy Crockett Restaurant.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Rainwater were honored with a reception celebrating their golden wedding anniversary on Dec. 27 at their home.
Rev. and Mrs. Frank Shell, Jay, Sara, Joe Scott and Susan moved to Clinton last Thursday to make their home. Rev. Shell is the pastor of the First Baptist Church there.
Jerry Ray Foley of Smithville was recently elected president of the Lawrence County Fair Association. Other officers include: Ken Welsh, first vice-president and Jet Caldwell, secretary/ treasurer.
50 Years Ago
Leigh Riddick, the Walnut Ridge Junior Miss, was one of 10 girls named finalists in last week’s Arkansas Junior Miss Pageant in Little Rock. The 10 were selected from 56 entries.
A six pound, two-ounce boy was the first baby of the new year at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born at 8:03 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, and his parents are Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Yates of 315 Southeast Front, Walnut Ridge. The new baby, named Mark Anthony, has two brothers.
70 Years Ago
Harold T. Boyd, employee of the Walnut Ridge office of the Ark-Mo Power Company, won first prize in the recent 30-day light bulb selling campaign with the sale of 1,085,871 watts.
Bill Overstreet, in a letter to his father, Henry Overstreet, said on Dec. 17 that he hoped to be returned to the United States from Korea in about three months. Bill said that he may be sent to Japan as a training instructor before being shipped home in early April.
75 Years Ago
Millard Allison and Tressa Dobbs, both members of the Fender 4-H Club, have been selected Lawrence County champion boy and girl for 1946.
The Hoxie High School Alumni Association met Tuesday night in the high school auditorium and elected the following officers: president, Carrington Hudson; vice president, Hal Moody; secretary, Miss Jewel Lee.
Jewel Verkler of Royal Oak, Mich., visited in Walnut Ridge Thursday of last week. He was en route home from attending a family reunion of the W.E. Verkler family at Black Rock.
Miss Martha Warner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.R. Warner of Walnut Ridge, has been nominated as a candidate in the Maid of Cotton Contest being conducted by the National Cotton Council for the 1947 Memphis Carnival.
80 Years Ago
Pvt. Elton Craig, Walnut Ridge, son of Theodore Craig, is on duty in Honolulu and was subjected to the sneak attack by the Japanese forces on the opening day of the war. In a letter received soon after the attack, Pvt. Craig stated the he came through the attack in good shape.
J.L. McKamey, Imboden Real Estate broker, was drafted as Mayor of Imboden at a recent meeting of the city council. Due to business requiring the absence from Imboden, Mayor Glenn Blansett resigned.
90 Years Ago
Jerry Bassett was elected president of the Walnut Ridge High School Alumni Association for 1932. Other officers elected: vice president, Charles Okey; secretary, Mrs. Eugene Ryburn; treasurer, Surilda Doyle.
Miss Irene Little and John Zalaker were quietly married Christmas Eve night at the home of Judge and Mrs. J.C. Childers, with Judge Childers officiating.
Gerald Craig entertained with a dance at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Craig, Christmas night in honor of his college friends who are here for the holidays. Music was furnished by the Black and White Orchestra.
