10 years ago

Hundreds of volunteers have been combing Lawrence County for any trace of Sidney Randall, 14, of Walnut Ridge, who was reported missing by her mother, Denise Cornell, in the early morning hours on March 10. The Walnut Ridge Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department are investigating Randall’s disappearance, as well as the death of her stepfather, John Cornell, who was being sought for questioning in her disappearance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.