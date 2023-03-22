10 years ago
Hundreds of volunteers have been combing Lawrence County for any trace of Sidney Randall, 14, of Walnut Ridge, who was reported missing by her mother, Denise Cornell, in the early morning hours on March 10. The Walnut Ridge Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department are investigating Randall’s disappearance, as well as the death of her stepfather, John Cornell, who was being sought for questioning in her disappearance.
Williams Baptist College announced Thursday that Dr. Kenneth Startup has agreed to return as academic dean and vice president for academic affairs. Startup has held the position since 1995, but announced in the fall of 2011 that he would retire from that role at the end of the 2011-12 school year and return to the classroom as a history professor. He has served as acting dean since July while the college searched for his replacement.
The local Rotary Club recently hosted a coat drive to collect coats for Lawrence County Schools to distribute as needed. The club collected about 220 new and used coats, which were washed and then delivered to the schools.
Several Walnut Ridge basketball players received 2A-3 All-Conference honors following the 2012-13 season. Those honored included: junior high girls, Briana Nunley, Whitney Rider and Sunnie Cunningham; junior high boys, Martin Crisler, Drake Smelser, Luke Wall and Spencer Wilson; senior high girls, Hannah Massey, Caroline Kelley, Holly Looney and Allyson McQuay; senior high boys, Zach Crisler, Range Weeks and Matt Cox.
20 years agoCharles Cagle of Hoxie and Thomas Young of North Little Rock, members of the 153rd Infantry in Walnut Ridge, were recently promoted by the Arkansas Army National Guard. Cagle has been promoted to the rank of first sergeant. Young has been promoted to staff sergeant.
Tommy Trivitt and Shawn Rose, coaches at River Valley High School in Strawberry, have received Coach of the Year honors for the 2002-2003 basketball season.
Four Hoxie High School basketball players have received All-Conference honors including: seniors Cortney Goodwin, Lindsey Bullard and Joe Coffey, and sophomore Drew Gardner. At WRHS, Kenna McEntire and Brett Shrable were named All-Conference basketball players for the 2002-2003 season.
Alyson Williams was crowned Miss Bobcat 2003 at the annual pageant held Saturday night in the Walnut Ridge Community Center. Other top finalists were: Kellie Ward, talent winner and fourth runner-up; Sara Mullen, third runner-up; Chelsea Davidson, second runner-up; Hollyann Crum, first runner-up; and Morganne Dame, winner of the Monetta Corbegtt Miss Congeniality Award.
For the sixth straight year, Walnut Ridge High School won a regional AA quiz bowl tournament and qualified for the state tournament. Team members are: Chance Weeks, team captain, Ryan Belcher, Andrew Watson, Charles Davidson, Alissa Walter Amy Freeman, Chris Tribble, Zach Davis, John Stowers, Krystle McClung, Amy Ray and Michael Culbreath. Weeks was named most valuable player in the regional tournament.
30 years ago
Front Street Theatre Productions, Inc., captured first place in the 1993 Arkansas Association of Community Theatre Competition and Festival held in Eureka Springs last weekend with “Closer Than Ever,” an Off-Broadway musical revue.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kelley of Walnut Ridge announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Carol Denise, to Chadwick Torrance Kruizenga, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvard Kruizenga of Searcy.
Kim McHaney, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John T. McHaney, has been named the recipient of the Principal’s Leadership Award at Walnut Ridge High School.
40 years ago
The Lawrence County Library will move to the building formerly occupied by Goings Pharmacy, after action taken by the Lawrence County Quorum Court. The court appropriated $10,000 towards the purchase of the building to enable the Library Board to meet the purchase price of $65,000. The Library Board had accumulated $55,000 in their building fund.
Walnut Ridge School Board reorganized at a recent meeting. Bill Wilson was named president of the board; Danny Gibson was named vice president, and Jim Jansen was elected secretary.
Selected for the Class 2AA-North all-conference basketball teams from Walnut Ridge High School are: Chuck Caldwell, Marlene Kennedy, Tonda McEntire, Kenny Howard and Charlotte Cook.
Hoxie’s all-conference basketball players include: Lisa Mans, Alleen Crouse, Beverly Prater and Lance Shackelford.
50 years ago
Mayor O’Neal Kellim has named Don Davis to fill a vacancy on the City Council from Ward 1. Davis will replace Gene Matthews, who moved from the ward.
The congregation of First Baptist Church has elected a new pastor. He is the Rev. T.O. Spicer, 36, who is presently pastor of Webster Park Baptist Church, Springfield, Mo.
The Park Commission has announced that the archery range and tennis courts are now open at Stewart Park. New playground equipment is to be installed next week. The fish pond has also been stocked. The pavilion will be available for use beginning next week. An agreement has been reached with the American Legion for that group to operate the ball fields. Members of the Park Commission are: Tom Hilburn, chairman; Harry Hicks, Sheila Jansen, Harold Boyd and Don Davis.
Dr. and Mrs. Seb Spades and Dr. and Mrs. Ted Lancaster of Little Rock Air Force Base were weekend visitors in Walnut Ridge. The men are captains in the Medical Corps.
Henry M. Rainwater left yesterday for Atlanta to attend a meeting of the National Board of the Council of Ministries of the United Methodist Church. Mr. Rainwater is one of two delegates from Arkansas at the meeting.
60 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Peyton Robb have sold Robbs Gifts & Children’s Centre to Sue and Marlin Wilcoxson.
70 years ago
With their entry in the State Class A Basketball tournament at Fayetteville last night, the Hoxie Mustangs climaxed their most successful season since the famed Mustang teams of the late thirties. The Mustangs compiled an outstanding record in regular season play, won the Walnut Ridge Invitational Tourney in December, the Lawrence County Tournament in February and last week the team was runner-up to Newport in the District Two Tournament. Members of Coach Ray Saunches’ team are Edgar Smith, Paul Hendrix, Sammy Lingo, Bobby Marlin, Jimmy Anderson, Gene Mosley, Joe Lawson, James Hicks, Dennis Sullens and Boyd Murphy.
The Clover Bend senior girls team defeated the Lady Bobcats from Walnut Ridge to win the county title. Members of the team are Barbara Quarry, Joyce Kincaid, Katherine Bilbrey, Alda Jean, Jean Graddy, Barbara Guntharp, Mary Kathryn Woodard, Bonnie George, Shelby George, Joyce Neece, Elizabeth Finch, Glenda Hawk and Coach Vernon Glenn.
80 Years Ago
Cadet Toler Bartlow Buchanan, son of W.M. Buchanan, Walnut Ridge, is a member of a class of student officers and aviation cadets to be graduated soon from the Air Force Advanced Flying School at Stockton Field, Calif.
The Walnut Ridge High School Honor Roll has been announced as follows: seniors – Carolyn Kiersky, Glenda Sue Cooper; juniors – Boyce Baker, Juanita Johnson; sophomores – Orville Hancock, Dorothy Van Hare, Evelyn Riggs, Lereau Douthit, Martha Ann Hales, Geraldine Jung, Maggie Kirkpatrick, Pauline Manus, Faye Mason; freshmen – J.C. Land, Anita Lemay, Alyce Moore, Mary Leona Shields, Charles Belk, Catherine Porterfield.
Billy Witt Campbell is attending officers candidate school at Fort Davis, N.C., an anti-aircraft specialists school.
Harold Lee Baird, air corps veteran, has recently been advanced from staff sergeant to the grade of technical sergeant and transferred from Keesler Field, Miss., to Salt Lake City, Utah.
90 Years Ago
Mrs. Martha E. Jones, who lives east of town and who is 94 years of age, walked to town to attend to business matters Wednesday. Mrs. Jones said she felt no ill effects over her walk and was not tired. She was born at Knoxville, Tenn., and spent her early life in Dent County, Mo., but has been in Arkansas for about 50 years. Her mother lacked three days of being 100 years old when she died, and her father died at the age of 109.
There will be an additional demand of labor and materials in Lawrence County next week when work is expected to begin on the road project to the Randolph County line on the Pocahontas road and to Sedgwick on the Hoxie-Jonesboro road.
The state Highway Commission has advertised for bids for 5 1/2 miles of concrete paving on the Walnut Ridge-Pocahontas road and for 5 1/2 miles of bituminous surfacing on the Hoxie-Jonesboro road. Contracts for these projects will be let March 14 and work is expected to start immediately thereafter.
