10 Years Ago
Governor Mike Beebe named Lawrence County native Stan Witt of Austin as the director of the Arkansas State Police on Monday. Witt, who grew up in Imboden and graduated from Sloan-Hendrix High School, began his law enforcement career in Walnut Ridge as a radio operator for the police department. He became a patrolman in 1976.
The Walnut Ridge City Council held a special meeting Friday night to discuss a plan of action to combat mosquitoes that could bring the West Nile Virus into the city. As of Friday, no cases in this area have been reported to the Arkansas State Health Department, according to Mayor Don House. However, the virus has been reported in seven Arkansas counties and has caused two deaths in Western Arkansas.
A number of officials, representing various agencies and groups, attended a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the site of the future Community Healthcare Center, to be located on Colonial Drive, behind the Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center.
The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats won the championship of the Cave City Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Cave City. The Lady Cats won five matches without losing a set in taking the title.
20 Years Ago
Misti Hicks of Walnut Ridge is the overall winner in this year’s Times Dispatch Summertime Photo Contest. Her winning photo is of Cole Hicks at Hurricane Harbor.
Swan Dowell Swindle, 77, of Conway, formerly of Walnut Ridge, died Aug. 25, 2002. He and his brother, the late John Swindle, were partners in a Gulf Oil distributorship in Walnut Ridge for 35 years. He served on the Walnut Ridge School Board from 1965 to 1977 and was a past PTA president. He also served two terms on the Walnut Ridge City Council and was a Kiwanian, as well as a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
Terry Ryan shot a hole in one Sunday on hole number 10, a distance of 158 yards, during the men’s championship golf tournament at the Walnut Ridge Country Club, according to Tommy Holland, club manager. Witnessing the hole in one were Steve Oliver, David Griffith and Allen Smith.
Judy Watson retained her title in the women’s division; and Terry Kelley claimed his second championship in the men’s division.
Other winners in the club championship were: Barrett Kelley, 10-12 year age division; Cameron Kelley, 13-15 year age division; Ryan Bauschlicher, 16-18 year age division; Conway Weir, senior men’s division; Steve Oliver, “A” flight; Brady Oliver, “B” flight; Larry Forrester, “C” flight, and Ada Joe Weir, “A” flight in the women’s division.
30 Years Ago
Buses are being lettered with a new name in preparation for the start of school in the new River Valley School District. The Strawberry and Poughkeepsie districts merged effective July 1.
Harry Ponder and his daughter, Anne Snapp, were honored last Thursday by the Lawrence County Library Board for many years of dedicated service to the library.
Amanda Craig, daughter of David and Marilyn Craig of Powhatan, was recently named the first recipient of the Cavenaugh Ford Scholarship to attend Williams Baptist College in the fall.
40 Years Ago
The new minister for the Main Street Church of Christ, effective Sunday, Sept. 12, will be Don House. He has been associated with Crowley’s Ridge College. The previous minister, Jim Morris, resigned June 6 to move to Blytheville.
The Lawrence Manufacturing Company will close sometime next month, said Albert Colaianni, manager of the local facility. Lawrence Manufacturing is operated by Butte Knitting Mills of Spartanburg, S.C., which is a division of Jonathan Logan, Inc.
Buster Spotts and Berry Bishop teamed up to win the Junie Dowell Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Walnut Ridge Country Club. Gary Sears and Tom Greenwood were winners of the A Flight, and Ralph Thompson and Jack Austin won the B Flight.
50 Years Ago
Teen “Drivers of the Month” for July in Walnut Ridge are Paul Vance, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Vance, and Brenda McEntire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.L. McEntire.
At a state board meeting of the Arkansas Jaycees in Fort Smith this past weekend, the Walnut Ridge Jaycees were one of six Jaycee Clubs in the state to receive a “Gold Chip.” The “Gold Chip” is an achievement award presented after a club has blue-chipped for five straight years. Joe Coker was presented with the “Gold Chip” during a luncheon on Saturday. Presidents of the Walnut Ridge Club during this five-year period were: Mo Lunn, Joe Slayton, Jerry Cox, John Allen and Joe Coker.
Lawrence County Future Homemakers of America who have been nominated as federation officers for the 73-74 school year are: Debbie George of Hoxie, first vice-president; Debbie Bratcher of Walnut Ridge, third vice-president; Debbie Shannon of Black Rock, treasurer; Phyllis Kirby of Strawberry, reporter; and Karen Swink of Sloan-Hendrix, pianist.
Blake Hart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Benson Hart, leaves today for a tour of duty with the Army and will be at Fort Polk, La., for basic training.
60 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Henry of Walnut Ridge were killed late last night in a three-car and truck smash-up 10 miles north of Prescott.
Walnut Ridge Bobcats began football practice Monday for their opening game with the powerful Jonesboro Hurricanes, to be played at Arkansas State College’s Kays Field Friday night. Nine returning lettermen who are providing excellent leadership are Teddy Horton and Randy Dixon at tackle, Billy Hughes and Dave Leonard at guard, Robert Thomas, Tony Ramsey and Billy Spotts at end, Ronnie Worthen at center and Johnny Davis at quarterback.
70 Years Ago
Lawrence County’s first bale of cotton of 1952 cotton was ginned yesterday at the West Cache Gin at Sedgwick.
Clarence W. Ward, well-known farmer of the Clover Bend Community, died last Saturday afternoon.
80 Years Ago
Effective August 15, the Basic Flying School near Walnut Ridge was activated and command of the area passed to the army. The permanent staff is being assembled at various depots and will be transferred here as building construction progresses.
Roy M. Clark, who several months ago succeeded Eldon Cross as rural rehabilitation supervisor for the FSA in Lawrence County, left Wednesday for service in the United States Army. He will be replaced by Jack Cato of Little Rock.
The Lawrence County Medical Society met in Sharum Theater Building at Walnut Ridge Wednesday afternoon, August 12, with Dr. and Mrs. J.C. Land as hosts.
Among the first troops to leave the United States for Great Britain, Wilfred Stanley Belk, is now a corporal in the air corps of the United States Army. Corporal Belk is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Belk of Rt. 1, Hoxie.
Van R. Ellis, former principal of the local high school and athletic coach is at Fort Lewis, Washington, awaiting assignment for overseas service.
Lester L. Ponder, who resigned a position with the United States treasury department in Chicago to enlist in the navy, is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Ponder.
