10 Years Ago

Governor Mike Beebe named Lawrence County native Stan Witt of Austin as the director of the Arkansas State Police on Monday. Witt, who grew up in Imboden and graduated from Sloan-Hendrix High School, began his law enforcement career in Walnut Ridge as a radio operator for the police department. He became a patrolman in 1976.

