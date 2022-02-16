10 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge High School senior Alex Long has been awarded membership into the 2011-2012 All-State band. He ranked among the top 15 percussionists of all high school band and orchestra percussionists in the state.
The Black Rock junior high quiz bowl team placed third in the AGQBA Regional Tournament. Team members include Courtney Wilson, Caleb Crawford, Alexandra Gott, Carter Vance, Bridget Sloan and Destiny Ervin. The team will compete at state in Little Rock.
Joshua Shaw, a senior at Hillcrest High School, has been selected to receive an engraved bronze Distinwguished Finalist medallion in the 2012 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards for his volunteer work. Shaw’s involvement in community service and volunteer activities include conducting water quality research on Strawberry River and Reeds Creek and informing area communities of his results.
Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge hosted its annual valentine banquet Saturday night. The theme was the 1920s, and attendees enjoyed participating in a murder mystery game. Super sleuth certificates and $100 Grand candy bars were given to eight people who solved the murder mystery. They were Rick DeWitte, Boyce Bonham, Derek Collins, Jimmy Hughes, Kenny Wright, Wayne Winn, JoAnn Gill and Josh Rice.
20 Years Ago
Arkansas’ only passenger train, the Texas Eagle, is on a list of routes to be eliminated unless Congress approves the $1.2 billion that Amtrak says it needs for survival. Walnut Ridge is the only stop in Northeast Arkansas for the line. Amtrak has served Walnut Ridge for 20 years.
Following the retirement of Entergy Arkansas Customer Service Manager Dick Pickens, Entergy’s David Burnette is assuming the responsibilities of customer service manager in most of the communities previously served by Pickens. Burnette has been working as a commercial and industrial accounts manager for Entergy.
Hoxie Mustang quarterback Cy Phillips talked with members of the University of Iowa coaching staff Wednesday after signing a national letter-of-intent to play football at the Big Ten school. A large group of school officials, family and friends gathered at Hoxie School in a show of support.
The Arkansas County Clerks Association elected Lawrence County Billie Gail Dunlap as their new vice president for 2002.
Mark and Jennifer Biggers of Cabot are parents of twin sons, born Feb. 8, 2002, at Baptist Health Hospital in North Little Rock. Isaac Stacy Biggers weighed in at six pounds, and Elijah Mark Biggers weighed seven pounds, one ounce. Grandparents are Fred and Belinda Biggers of Walnut Ridge and Rev. Tommy and Janis Stacy of Jonesboro.
Anna Johnson, a Walnut Ridge High School senior, has been named a semi-finalist in the Coca-Cola scholarship program out of 2,000 students nationwide.
30 Years Ago
Members of the Walnut Ridge High School Sweetheart Royalty include: pages, Ben Brand and Morgan Witcher; Tony Videll, freshman knight; Kevin Cooper, junior knight; Shane Cunningham, knight of honor; Chad Crank, sweetheart king; Danny Andrews II, senior knight; and Brett Cox, sophomore knight.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Edmondson of Walnut Ridge announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Lee Ann, to Steve Graddy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Graddy of Route 1, Hoxie.
Black Rock Elementary School students for the month of January are: Holly Jackson, Jason Ludwig, Casey Jackson, Matthew Taylor, RebeKah Segraves, Stephanie Beasley, Sara Spades, Joey McNeal, Tony Sherrod, Joey Brandon, Jonathan Smith and Kris Whitmire.
40 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge senior girls won the tournament title Friday night by beating Hoxie. Members of the team include: Kim Collins, Dianne Sloan, Marlene Kennedy, Charlotte Cook, Natali Rorex, Lesa Smith, Dee Tillman, Laura Felts, Paula Sears, Paula Duckworth, Dina Rose, Jaye Callahan, Mary Buck and Karen Carr.
The Hoxie senior boys won the Lawrence County Tournament Saturday night. Members of the team are: Randal Huskey, Bill Walton, Tom Scott, Jamie Neal, Larry Nichols, David Passalaqua, Joe Hicks, Tim Green, Patrick Scott, Ray Stone, Mark Belk, Carry Middlecoff, Randy Barnhill, Jimmy Oldham and Butch Lawrence.
Betty Gale Davis has been named principal at Walnut Ridge Elementary School. Grade school principal, Ben R. Bush, will retire at the end of this school year after 30 years in that position.
50 Years Ago
Lawrence Countians greeted the state’s chief executive and his wife and top officials of the Scott & Fetzer Company here Tuesday night at the annual banquet of the Chamber of Commerce. Willard Abbott, administrator of Lawrence Memorial Hospital, was elected president of the civic group, to succeed Robert H. Smith Jr. Bill N. Cate was named vice president, and Dr. Harold N. Willmuth was reelected secretary. It was also announced that O’Neal Kellim, Larry Sloan and Jimmy Snapp had been elected to the board of directors.
Becky Cude and Leigh Riddick of Walnut Ridge High School have been named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
Two separate actions in the interest of consolidation were reported this week – one, a renewal of the effort to consolidate the Clover Bend and Hoxie School Districts and, the other, a resolution adopted by the City Council of College City urging the consolidation of Walnut Ridge and College City.
Kenny Neece, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Neece, and Robin and Paul Vance, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Vance, received Eagle rank at a Boy Scout Court of Honor held Monday night in the Ark-Mo Power meeting room.
70 Years Ago
Senior football players from Walnut Ridge earning letters during the past season were announced this week. They are Shirley Haigwood, Odie Dedman, Bob Porter, Mark Harmon, Jim Spicer, Dick Hilburn, Gary Rainwater, Donald Davis, Jerrell Belew, Tony Dowell, Billy Fisher, Jim Gipson, Gilbert Phillips, Mitch Odom, Johnny Griffith, Joe Marlin and Wes Spikes.
Black Rock School – The cast for the junior play has been selected and the following have roles: Aletta Parrish, Derotha Starnes, Yvonne Starnes, Hilda Milligan, Harvey Smith, Jim Combs, Harold Milligan, Larry Horn, Anna Callahan, Donald Austin, Wanda Mosier, William Starnes and Winston Sloan.
1st Lt. Dean Godwin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Odis Godwin of Rt. 1, Hoxie, has completed 90 missions in Korea and upon completion of 100 missions will be eligible for rotation to the United States.
75 Years Ago
The old 1939 Hoxie Mustangs reformed this week in 1947 for a game with Arkansas State. Former stars who will comprise the exhibition team are W.R. Glenn, Wayne Parker, Ransom Mullen, Leonal Howard, Ernest Lambie, George Glenn, Hoyle Mullen and Claude Mullen.
Who’s Who at Hoxie – Prettiest girl, Fay Dell Flippo; handsome boy, Wallace Lewallen; all-around boy, Winfield Cochran; all-around girl, Joan Richardson; cutest girl, Alice Lee Cochran; cutest boy, Cecil Dale Goodrum.
Swan D. Swindle and Tom S. Waldron came in from Fayetteville yesterday following completion of the semester’s work at the University of Arkansas.
80 Years Ago
Relatives here have been notified of the death of Howard Daniel Smith, 23, who was killed in the line of duty at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7. He was a Navy enlisted man and was killed in the surprise attack by the Japanese.
Who’s Who at Clover Bend School – beautiful girl, Martha Cummins; handsome boy, Junior Niedermeier; boy with best personality, Don Sharp; girl with best personality, Raye Smith.
90 Years Ago
Monday was a busy day in the office of Sheriff W.E. Archer, with deputies handling 207 applications for state automobile licenses during the day.
