10 Years Ago
Jason E. Marshall has begun his duties as Lawrence County’s new District Court judge. He replaces Judge Larry Hayes, who resigned effective on Dec. 31. A Lawrence County native, Marshall spent his early years in Ravenden and attended Sloan-Hendrix School prior to transferring to Nettleton Public School.
Relton Forehand is the first Lawrence County recipient of an Arkansas Century Farm designation under a new Arkansas Agriculture Department program. The program recognizes and honors families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. Relton is the third generation owner of the 38-acre farm that his grandmother, Mattie Starnes, bought in March 1911.
More than two inches of snow fell Tuesday in Lawrence County, stranding more than 155 students at Sloan-Hendrix School in Imboden. According to Supt. Mitch Walton, the school was dismissed early on Tuesday due to the weather. Buses left the campus at 12:25 p.m. “Fifteen minutes later, six of our buses came back,” Walton said. “Six or seven 18-wheeler trucks jackknifed on the road between Imboden and Ravenden causing our buses to return to the school.” More than 155 students waited in the school’s cafeteria, while only four bus routes were able to run their scheduled routes. Several faculty members and emergency personnel, including officers from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police and volunteer emergency officials took students home in four-wheel drive vehicles.
Walnut Ridge won the boys championship at the Hillcrest Junior Invitational Basketball Tournament. The Bobcats defeated host Hillcrest 47-21 in the final on Saturday at Lynn. Team members include Vadin Robins, Chase Baker, Kyle Nunnally, Martin Crisler, Will Weir, Drake Berry, Hunter Tribble, Preston Aaron, Jacob Trinidad, Drake Smelser, Luke Wall, Spencer Wilson, Drake Spain, Luke Harper and Michael Bounds. Darrel Crisleer is the head coach and Shane Duncan is assistant coach.
20 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge Mayor Glenn Murphy has named Dan Webb chief of police for the city. Webb began his career with the WRPD in 1991. Roger Duckworth, a 20-year veteran of the Walnut Ridge Fire Department, has been promoted to fire chief.
Circuit Chancery Judge Tom Hilburn had retired after serving 20 years in that position. He was honored Saturday night at the Walnut Ridge Country Club.
Randy Johnson, Walnut Ridge High School coach and teacher, has been selected from all the umpires in Little League to officiate at the 2003 Big League Baseball World Series Tournament at Easley, S.C., Aug. 2-9.
The Schubert Club celebrated 75 years of musical service at a meeting held Jan. 9 at the home of Mary Ann Jackson in Walnut Ridge. Those present were: Catherine Ponder, Jeanette Bush, Sharon Kennedy, Martha Coker, Mary Ann Jackson, Sue Brand, Chris Thompson, Lana Rhodes, Darlene Moore and Debbie Newberry.
Veronica Campbell was crowned Black Rock High School homecoming queen Friday night. Raven Lawson was named maid of honor and Shana Gray was named senior maid.
30 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge Post Office received 12,000 Elvis stamps and has sold all but 250. The stamps went on sale Friday at noon, and there was a waiting line to get them with a steady stream of customers all afternoon.
Bob and Gloria Slusser of Walnut Ridge announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Stephanie Michelle, to Rusty Eugene Reithemeyer, son of Eugene and Rheamona Reithemeyer of Sedgwick.
River Valley School currently has six sets of twins enrolled. They are: Lindsey and Malorie Saffell, kindergarten; Jonathon and Stephan Barnette, sixth grade; Heather and Hillary Coleman, sixth grade; Brandi and Codie Malloy, ninth grade; Annette and Brett Cannon, seniors; and Ginger and Jeff Clem, seniors.
40 Years Ago
Three members of the Walnut Ridge High School band were selected for the all-region band tryouts. They are: Penny Slatton, Mike Norris and Danetta Manning. Ken Carroll is band director.
Terry Ryan was elected president of the Walnut Ridge Bass Club. David Baltz will serve as secretary.
Nina Cate has been installed as president of the Walnut Ridge Country Club auxiliary. Other officers include: Betty Phillips, Milly Riddick, Pauline Hart and Marzell Davis.
Pate Snapp, lieutenant governor for Division 16 of the Missouri-Arkansas District of Kiwanis, spoke to his home club in Walnut Ridge recently.
Melody Holland was recently crowned homecoming queen at Black Rock High School. Other members of the royalty were: Pam Jones, Vicky Davis, Gina Verkler and Marcia Robertson.
50 Years Ago
Leroy Blankenship and Dick Jarboe, Walnut Ridge lawyers, announced today that they have formed a partnership for the general practice of law.
The grand opening of the Bank of Imboden will be held Jan. 18 in the banking quarters on Highway 63, across the street from the Autumn Inn.
A five-inch snow, which fell here Sunday, preceded by freezing rain and followed by below-normal temperatures, has meant a week-long deep freeze for this area.
Keith Guthrie left Friday for Fayetteville, where he was to assist in registration of students for the next semester. Other U. of A. students returning to Fayetteville this week were Cary and Jana Wilcoxson, Kenny Guthrie and Eric Hart.
Servicemen returning after spending the holidays at home included: Blake Hart, who is stationed with the Army in Ft. Bragg, N.C., and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Benson Hart, and James Meadors, who is stationed with the Navy at Millington, Tenn., and is the son of Rev. and Mrs. James M. Meadors Jr.
60 Years Ago
Services will be held Sunday at the completely remodeled Hoxie Methodist church, according to the Rev. E.C. Hance, pastor.
Walnut Ridge School Board is considering the revival of the band. WRHS had its first band in 1953-54, but it was discontinued after three or four years.
J. Neil Cooper, 59, Hoxie postmaster for 30 years, died in a Memphis hospital. Ben Noblin, 88, lifetime resident of Lawrence County, died in a Newport hospital.
70 Years Ago
Manuel Allison has been elected president of the Chamber of Commerce, and Joe B. Sexton is the new vice president.
Petty Officer R.D. Moore Jr. will report this weekend for assignment to foreign duty.
Mr. and Mrs. N.F. Sloan, Dr. and Mrs. H.N. Chambers, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Spikes, Wes Spikes and Tony Dowell were among those attending the Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans.
Kenneth (Dick) Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Smith came in from Korea last Christmas Eve night. It was feared for a while that he might have been aboard the ill-fated airship that fell in Washington State.
Lloyd Richey, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Richey of Eaton, is serving with units of the anti-aircraft at Fort Bliss, Texas.
80 Years Ago
Mrs. Samantha Ann Coffey, 91, a resident of Lawrence County for the past 59 years, died at the home of her daughter, Thursday night, following a six-week illness.
A number of large drums containing paint to be used on a pipeline caught fire in the railroad yard at Sedgwick Tuesday, and as the flames spread, a stack of cross ties and three houses were threatened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.