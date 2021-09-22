10 Years Ago
Local residents, as well as visitors from throughout the state and nation, descended on downtown Walnut Ridge on Sunday for the Beatles at the Ridge event, which featured live music throughout the afternoon, culminating with a performance by the Liverpool Legends. Following the Legends’ performance, Louise Harrison cut the strap to reveal the etched metal sculpture created by Danny West of Walnut Ridge.
Hoxie High School senior Emily Freer was named the 2011 Northeast Arkansas District Fair Queen at the Performing Arts Center in Brookland. She competed in the district fair pageant as 2011 Miss Lawrence County, which she received in conjunction with the Lawrence County Fair in Imboden. She is the daughter of Allen and Nadine Freer of Clover Bend.
Several Black Rock High School students won honors at the Lawrence County Livestock Show. They included Cheryl Blankenship, reserve champion and first place, goat; Whitney Meeks, grand champion and first place, Hereford heifer, reserve champion and second place, commercial heifer, and grand champion and first place, bottle calf; Kaylie Hammock: grand champion and first place, Charolais heifer; Katie Blankenship, grand champion and first place, goat; Hannah Hammock, reserve champion and second place, Charolais heifer; and Roger Clements, grand champion and first place, heifer.
Alan Swink, a senior at Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden, was one of 143 Arkansas high school seniors to be named as National Merit semifinalists. Swink is the son of Doug and Peggy Swink of Imboden. He now has the opportunity to advance to the finalist level and compete for National Merit Scholarships.
20 Years Ago
In the aftermath of the largest, and most tragic, terrorist attack in U.S. history, the citizens of Lawrence County have rallied to show support for their nation and those affected by last Tuesday’s events. Both individuals and businesses in Lawrence County have joined the rest of the country in showing their pride and patriotism by flying the American flag and displaying red, white and blue ribbons. Many churches and communities have gathered for prayer services, and organizations across the county are looking for ways to aid those affected in New York and Washington, D.C.
Stewart Runsick, County Extension agent for agriculture, said the biggest impact the tragedy had on Lawrence County agriculture was the grounding of crop dusters. Crop duster began flying again on Monday, Sept. 17, for the first time since the Sept. 11 attacks.
The 2001 rice harvest is now underway in Lawrence County, with an estimated 25 to 30 percent of the crop harvested as of Monday, according to County Extension Agent Stewart Runsick. This year set an all-time record for rice acreage in the county with 92,000 acres, compared to 86,000 acres in 2000.
The Junior Lady Mustang volleyball team was the winner of the 10th Annual Junior Yellowjacket Invitational Tournament with no losses. Team members are: Kasi Truxler, Kathleen Sullivan, Kristen Harper, Sara Tate, Ashley Brewer, Brittney Hancock, Amy King, Koby Lane, Jade Segraves, Charity Green, Brittney Jones, Shauna Bennett, Jamie Hampton, Wendie Newsom and Heather Parker. Judy Goodwin is coach.
Newly elected Walnut Ridge School Parent Teacher Organization officers for this year are: Ruth Pinkston, Michele Williams, Becky Martin, Karen Looney, Renee Bland and Stephanie Reithemeyer.
The Walnut Ridge Fire and Police departments and Loggins Logistics Trucking Company of Jonesboro have teamed up to collect and transport donation of supplies to be sent to New York City to help with the relief effort after the tragedy at the World Trade Center. The trailer was stationed at the fire department last week as a collection point and left Sunday for New York City’s Shea Stadium. The truck was driven by Richy Thatcher of Walnut Ridge and Kevin Vance of Batesville and was expected to arrive in New York on Tuesday.
Lawrence Memorial Hospital donated 6,000 gloves, some masks and other medical supplies to be sent to New York, and Girl Scout Brownie Troop 110 delivered a pickup truck load of supplies to assist the relief effort in New York.
30 Years Ago
Andrea Allen and Jenny Mason of Walnut Ridge have been selected as the 1991-92 recipients of the Harry and Mary Belk Scholarship to Arkansas State University.
Lois Cooper of Walnut Ridge died early this week.
40 Years Ago
Kirk Hicks, a Walnut Ridge High School senior, has been selected as a semi-finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Corp. competition. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James H. Hicks of Walnut Ridge.
Joan Clopp of Walnut Ridge, a grand prize winner in Chrysler Corporation’s service and parts sales operations “second chance” beat the pump sweepstakes, was awarded a new Dodge Aries and $500 in cash Tuesday at Brumley Motors in Walnut Ridge.
Hoxie senior class officers include: Janet Allen, secretary; Johnnie Barnhill, treasurer; Margo Flippo, president; Mary Ditto, Student Council representative; Charles Morgan, Student Council alternate; Ray Stone,
reporter; Tom Scott, Student Council representative; David Passalaqua, Student Council representative; Carry Middlecoff, Student Council alternate; and Larry Nichols, vice president.
50 Years Ago
David Mullen was presented a trophy Tuesday by the head of the Speech Department at Arkansas State University, as the outstanding student in the field of forensics for 1970-71. Mullen, who graduated from ASU last June, was a member of the ASU Debating Team. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lemoyne Mullen.
A $50,000 gift was presented to Southern Baptist College by Judge and Mrs. Edward Maddox of Harrisburg.
Tony and Linda Teel are the parents of a daughter born Saturday night at 10:30 in St. Bernard’s Hospital, weighing six pounds, seven ounces. She has been named Natalie Christine. The Teels also have a daughter, Mechelle, who is six.
Marvin and Lana Burns are the parents of a second son, born Tuesday afternoon at 12:15 in St. Bernard’s Hospital. Weighing seven pounds, 13 ounces, he was given the name of Michael Blake.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Gipson of Lauratown, who operate 1,250 acres of good Black River bottomland, have been selected Farm Family of the Year of 1971.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at Lynn is observing its centennial year, having been organized in 1871 by Elder Dave Hunt.
70 Years Ago
Bobby Lewis Allison, freshman at Arkansas Tech, Russellville, was in the starting lineup in last night’s football game between the freshmen squads of Tech and Arkansas State Teachers Colleges. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bunk Allison.
Ed Sharp, one of Walnut Ridge’s veteran businessmen, last week sold his interest in the local agency of the Magnolia Petroleum Company, and his equipment, to Cicero Slatton and Melville Neece, who will operate the agency.
Carol Cole, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Cole of Smithville, has been awarded one of the four $200 agriculture and home economics scholarships given by Kroger that enables more young Arkansans to attend college at the University of Arkansas.
75 Years Ago
Expected opposition to the proposal to return liquor to Walnut Ridge materialized early this week with the announcement that a mass meeting of dry forces will be held tonight at the First Baptist Church.
George E. Henry Jr. assumed duties of the coordinator in the on-the-job training program here Tuesday morning. Van Ellis, who held the position since last spring, resigned to take over the job of athletic director for the Walnut Ridge schools.
County Judge D. Leonard Lingo has appointed a three-man budget committee to make appropriation recommendations for 1947 to the Quorum Court. Members appointed are J.K. Baucum, Annieville; J.C. Childers, Alicia; and Lowell Penn, Eaton.
Max Sallings, former Bobcat and University of Arkansas halfback, is assisting Coach Van Ellis with the conditioning of the 1946 Bobcat team.
Nancy Ponder left Sunday for Fort Smith, where she began her duties as director of the physical education department of the high school.
80 Years Ago
A stranger patronized the D.E. Rice Barber Shop at Hoxie last week and cautioned Mr. Rice about a tender bump on his chin. The customer said the place had been there for three years. Mr. Rice pulled an in-growing hair from the spot, which measured 13 inches in length.
Judge M.C. McLeod and Paul Morgan were elected as co-chairmen of the 1941 Red Cross roll call in Lawrence County at the annual meeting of the official board Monday night.
For the first time on record the Alicia freshmen are attending Walnut Ridge High School. The 11 students are Millard Smith, Thelma Owens, Russell Stanage, Vanda Jean Rowe, Wendell Kimbrough, Winola Arnold, Joyce McNutt, Donie Ashby, Maudine Mason, Captola Smith and Lorene Robertson.
85 Years Ago
Weldon Rainwater went to Conway to enter Hendrix College for his sophomore year. He gained prominence in music and athletics at Hendrix last year.
Friends may greet W.A. Dowell Jr. this morning in this manner “Howdy, Pop.” Mrs. Clare Dowell presented him with a baby boy last night.
