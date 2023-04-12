10 Years Ago
A stretch of highway in Lawrence and Randolph counties has been designated by the Arkansas legislature as a scenic highway thanks to a bill sponsored by State Sen. Robert Thompson. The legislation affects Highway 90 from Highway 67 in downtown Pocahontas to Ravenden, as well as a spur of Highway 93 from Highway 90 to Dalton.
Justices paid tribute to longtime employee Keith Freeman by presenting a plaque in his honor during Monday evening’s Lawrence County Quorum Court meeting. Freeman had dedicated years of service to Lawrence County, serving as road foreman until losing his battle to cancer in March.
Lawrence Health Services has named Josh Bryan as the new administrator of Lawrence Hall Nursing Center.
The Walnut Ridge Bobcats won the championship of the 2013 Lawrence County Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Stewart Park. The Bobcats defeated Sloan-Hendrix 15-0 in the semifinals and Hillcrest 12-0 in the finals. Team members include Martin Crisler, Cash Lee, Payton Poole, Eric Wilcoxson, Zach Crisler, Cole Hicks, Baron Estes, Layne Ditto, Drake Smith, Tyler Andrews, Drake Smelser, Rowdy Ditto, Ryan Vaughn, Lane Kennedy, Range Weeks, Hunter Flippo, Luke Wall and Preston Aaron. Head coach of the Bobcats is Derek Bramlett. Assistant coaches are Luke Guenrich and Jason Ward.
The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats are the champions of the 2013 Lawrence County Softball Tournament. Walnut Ridge defeated Hillcrest 15-5 in the semifinals and Sloan-Hendrix 11-2 in the finals on Saturday. Team members include Sunnie Cunningham, Maggie Jackson, Makayla Daniels, Baylee Bridges, Whitney Rider, Allison Bridges, Ranie Robinett, Ashlyn Cothern, Chloe Rice, Sabrina Knight and Hannah Massey. Head coach of the Lady Bobcats is Joe Fisher.
20 Years Ago
Stella J. Phillips of Clover Bend was among the winners of the President’s Scholars Award for 2002-2003 at Arkansas State University.
Charles Petty, an insurance agent with Lawrence County Farm Bureau, has been presented with the Arkansas Rookie of the Year award during his first year as an agent.
The Hoxie High School Lady Mustangs won the 2003 Lawrence County fast pitch softball tournament Saturday. Members of the team are: Brittany Smith, Cortney Goodwin, Lara Ervin, Amy King, Jade Segraves, Kristen Harper, Sarah Simmons, Kathleen Sullivan, Shauna Bennett, Kuchera Anglin, Koby Lane, Conna Strong, Kasi Truxler, Sarah Tate, Elizabeth Hancock, Sarah Russell and Brittney Hancock. Judy Goodwin is coach.
The WRHS Bobcat baseball team won the Lawrence County Tournament for the eighth consecutive year. The team includes: Cory Evans, Jud McNeal, Jeremy Hart, Jeb Davis, Trey Holloway, Ryan Bauschlicher, Andrew Ballard, Eric Lorance, Ben Engelken, Adam Hufstedler, Brett Witcher, Derek Smith, Brandon Evans, Austin Lawhon, Ryan Belcher, Chance Weeks, Zach Stuart, Cody Holland and Kai Rorex. Their coaches are Derek Bramlett and Jacob Kersey.
Larry Hibbard of Walnut Ridge was surprised with a reception in this honor on Friday morning. Mayor Glenn Murphy presented him with a plaque for 38 years of service as an employee of the city. Hibbard’s sister, Janice, his mother, Wilma, and wife, Teresa, were on hand for the occasion.
At the recent Girl Scout Leader’s Banquet, Danielle Russell was presented the Rookie of the Year Award, Sarah Bickmore received the Outstanding Volunteer Award, Rose Henderson received a 10 years of service pin, Roxanne Hibbs received the Outstanding Leader Award and Joe Henderson was presented the appreciation pin.
30 Years Ago
Brooke Howard was crowned Miss Bobcat Saturday evening at the Walnut Ridge Community Center.
Charlotte Coker was a page for Senator Nick Wilson at the State Capitol in Little Rock. She is the daughter of Joe and Barbara Coker of Walnut Ridge. Ashley Clark, daughter of C.L. and Gail Clark of Walnut Ridge, served as a page for Rep. Tom Baker.
Spikes Clothing, Inc., 123 West Main, had a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday.
40 Years Ago
Teresa Ann Oldham has been named valedictorian of the Hoxie Senior Class of 1983. Mark Alan Belk is salutatorian.
The following Walnut Ridge Middle School students won medals and ribbons in the Regional Science Fair at Arkansas College in Batesville: Cap Phillips, Cheyenne Horton, Sarah Jane Jansen, Mike Norris, Vance Lewallen and Rick Irvin.
Debbie Mans has been named the Most Valuable Player for the Mississippi County Community College Lady Suns this season. She is a graduate of Hoxie High School.
Deborah Jo Corbett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Corbett of Alicia, has been awarded the President’s Scholarship for the fall semester at Southern Baptist College.
50 Years Ago
A WRHS senior, Jane Moore, has been named a finalist in the state insurance essay contest.
Freda (Mrs. Hoyt) Willmuth of Swifton will be installed as first vice president of the state Delta Kappa Gamma sorority at the state convention in Little Rock this weekend.
Assistant Postmaster Julian Beakley’s retirement ceremony was held Friday at the Post Office. Beakley served the postal service 50 years. Among those on hand for the ceremony were his mother, Mrs. J.N. Beakley, and his wife, Loretta M. Beakley.
Zada (Mrs. Sam) Dickey has received the Order of the Rose Degree for 15 years of service to Beta Sigma Phi.
Billy Bonner is the newly elected president of the Hoxie High School Student Council. Other new officers are Mitchell Walton, Sherry Brown, Brenda Smith, Cindy Allen and Jimmy McGinnis. Chester Warnick is sponsor of the Student Council.
60 Years Ago
R.S. Choate has sold his real estate and insurance firm to Jim Young.
Joe C. Manning recently reenlisted in the Army for a three-year tour.
70 Years Ago
Clyde W. Penick, superintendent of the Egypt Public Schools, this week announced the honor graduates of the 1953 senior class. Mary Magdalene Kious is the first honor graduate, and Betty Wagoner and Norma Hopkins Rorex are co-salutatorians.
Jolene Helms of Smithville was selected “Dream Girl” at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Arkansas State College recently, reigning over the annual PiKa spring formal.
R.S. Rainwater of Walnut Ridge businessman and farmer, has been elected chairman of the board of trustees of Arkansas State College.
A road mishap near Wardell, Mo., early last Thursday was fatal to Bobby Lee Aaron, 23, former resident of Walnut Ridge.
Europe will be the mecca for thousands of American tourists this year and Walnut Ridge will be represented. Dr. and Mrs. R.S. Faircloth and Mrs. Besse Sexton will sail from New York on the Queen Mary in time to be in London for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Tippitt will make a tour of Europe in mid-summer and will also visit the Holy Land.
Clarence Robert Jung Jr. has completed his graduate work in economics at Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, where he received the doctor of philosophy degree.
Lt. Earl B. Sloan Jr. is spending this week in Walnut Ridge with his parents. The young officer, who has been based at Kingston, N.C., is to report to Vance Air Base, Enid, Okla., to a pilot training squadron.
The Hoxie Hooking Club met March 25 at the home of Mrs. Leslie Howell in Hoxie and elected the following new officers: Mrs. Clay Weir Jr., president; Mrs. Ervin Jackson, treasurer; and Mrs. Walter Pennington, reporter.
80 Years Ago
Pvt. Bruce Logan, Camp Robinson, is now a full-fledged professor. Pvt. Logan is an English instructor, teaching soldiers of other nationalities to speak and write the language of the nation for which they are now fighting.
A U.S. Bomber Base in England, April 5 – “It was pretty hot,” said Staff Sgt. Harvey Collins of Hoxie, a waist gunner and one of the southern boys who “saw Paris” yesterday from their battle stations in a swarm of U.S. Flying Fortresses that bombed the huge Renault motor plant on an island in the Seine River only four miles from the former capital of France.
One of the most versatile students in the county is Viola Belle Callahan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Callahan. Miss Callahan, a senior at Clover Bend High School, has played basketball throughout high school, was selected as the most popular girl in school and has been a member of the 4-H Club.
Pfc. Harold Owens left Saturday for the west coast to take a ship to Alaska to rejoin his unit.
Noah Albert Harp Jr. of Strawberry is now holding the rating SK 3/c in the navy, a rating equivalent to that of sergeant in the army.
Lt. Borden Chronister, who was graduated from officer’s candidate school at Miami Beach, Fla., and commissioned second lieutenant in the United States Army, has been assigned to the 19th Bombardment Group.
90 Years Ago
Wallace Moseley, aged 29, a prominent citizen of Alicia, died at St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro last night. He had submitted to an operation for appendicitis several days earlier. Mr. Moseley is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Moseley of Alicia, a family that has been prominent in business, social and political circles in Lawrence County for 60 years.
Jimmie Richardson, who is attending high school in Hot Springs this winter, spent the weekend with homefolks.
R.S. Rainwater was named temporary county examiner by Judge J.C. Childers today.
