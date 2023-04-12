10 Years Ago

A stretch of highway in Lawrence and Randolph counties has been designated by the Arkansas legislature as a scenic highway thanks to a bill sponsored by State Sen. Robert Thompson. The legislation affects Highway 90 from Highway 67 in downtown Pocahontas to Ravenden, as well as a spur of Highway 93 from Highway 90 to Dalton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.