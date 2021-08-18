10 Years Ago
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, along with the Downtown Walnut Ridge organization, hosted a Walks through History tour on Saturday morning. AHPP’s Rachel Silva, who served as tour guide for the event, shared general information about the county and Walnut Ridge, as well as specific information about businesses that were located in downtown Walnut Ridge through the years.
Emily Freer, 17, was crowned Miss Lawrence County and Miss Congeniality at the Lawrence County Fair in Imboden. She is the daughter of Allen and Nadine Freer of Alicia. Named first runner-up and most photogenic was Shelby Dulaney, 18-year-old daughter of Dale and Tracy Dulaney of Walnut Ridge. Second runner-up was Paige Ratliff, 17-year-old daughter of Mana Ratliff of Hardy. Ashley Saylors, 17-year-old daughter of Vince and Rachel Saylors of Imboden, was third runner-up.
The Lawrence County 4-H WHEP (Wildlife Habitat Evaluation Program) team recently competed in the national competition in Little Rock. The Lawrence County team earned the right to represent Arkansas at nationals by winning the state competition last April in Benton. Competing at the national level were Coy Yasler of Ravenden and Jonathan Van Kirk and Derek French, both of Hoxie. The students were accompanied by Bryce Baldridge, Extension agent for 4-H.
20 Years Ago
Debbie Woolard of Ravenden, a customer service representative at Regions Bank in Walnut Ridge, has won the Regions’ Bravo Award for outstanding job performance. Woolard is only the second Regions employee in Arkansas to receive the Bravo Award, which is the highest honor the company offers.
Brandi Wade has been selected to receive the Wallace Fowler Scholarship from Arkansas State University. The award is given to an incoming freshman majoring in business. She is a 2001 graduate of Hoxie High School.
The English education program at Williams Baptist College has recently been approved by the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE). The Williams program prepares its graduates to teach English in grades 6-12. The English department is chaired by Jerry Gibbens, who has been a member of the faculty since 1967.
Mr. and Mrs. Dwain Austin of Hoxie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday with a drop-in reception at the fellowship hall of Hoxie Baptist Church. Dwain Austin and the former Willene Fouts were married on Aug. 26, 1951, at Hoxie Baptist Church by Rev. J.V. Chandler.
Six Lawrence County children between the ages of nine and 18 have been chosen for The Studio Players Jr. touring company at the Studio for the Arts/Imperial Theatre in Pocahontas. The children are: Natalie and Emily Hudson of Hoxie, Conley Meridith, Katherine Haxton and Emily Copeland, all of Imboden, and Adam Hogan of Walnut Ridge.
30 Years Ago
Wal-Mart has announced plans to relocate its store on Highway 67 North to Highway 412.
Opening night for Front Street Theatre’s production of “Nunsense” is scheduled for Monday featuring Joyce Rose, Janet Smith, Robyn Engelken, Kristy Light and Johnna Murray.
The Walnut Ridge Four won first place in a summer pinspinners mixed bowling league in Jonesboro. They include: Mary Lee Dame, Peggy Hooten, Bill Dame and Billy Hooten.
Kara Brannon, 11-year-old daughter of Bill and Connie Brannon of Lynn, placed first in the Stock Gelding event at the 21st annual Arkansas 4-H Horse Show in Hope.
40 Years Ago
Wayne Hutton, age 12, won a bicycle in the Dairy Queen Brazier “We Treat You Right” sweepstakes. Wayne is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Waymond Hutton of Walnut Ridge.
John Zalaker, aged 76, who was a Walnut Ridge businessman for 52 years, died Thursday at St. Bernards in Jonesboro. Mr. Zalaker, who was disabled by a stroke in 1979, died of pneumonia. Born in Vienna, Austria, he came to the U.S. when he was four and a half. He moved here in September of 1925. He operated Zalaker’s Cleaning Co. here from that time until his retirement in 1978. Mr. Zalaker was a nature lover and kept many beehives as a hobby for many years.
Natalie Gaither returned home Thursday after a month in Washington, D.C., where she was employed in the office of Congressman Bill Alexander, and a week in New York City, where she was the guest of Betsy Allen.
In a wedding ceremony solemnized Saturday afternoon at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, Cynthia Lynn Scott became the bride of Scott Allison Logan. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Scott of Bono, and the groom is the son of Mrs. Ruth Logan and the late Bruce Logan.
50 Years Ago
Leading cheers for the Hoxie Mustangs during the coming school year will be: Capt. Barbara Spargo, Mona Prater, co-Capt. Jean Ann Phillips, Jeannie Vance, Debbie Linebaugh and Teresa Wicker.
Leigh Riddick, Walnut Ridge High School senior, was one of four girls selected for state competition at the Northeast Arkansas Junior Miss contest at Arkansas State University. The Walnut Ridge entry was also elected “Miss Personality” winner in voting by the 35 young contestants and also received the youth fitness award.
Two Lawrence Countians who will be graduated from State College of Arkansas, Conway, are Sandra Kay Taylor of Hoxie and Jo (Mrs. L.D.) Wilson of Walnut Ridge.
70 Years Ago
Athletic Director Dewey Tomason drove up from Hot Springs over the weekend to make preliminary arrangements for the opening session of football practice at Walnut Ridge High School. Coach Tomason will be assisted by W.R. Glenn. Coach Robert Williams will again have charge of the junior football team.
Barbara Logan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom B. Logan, learned yesterday that she had won a $200 scholarship. The award was made by the Fenster Memorial Scholarship Fund. Children of owners and employees of Oklahoma Tire and Supply Stores are eligible for the scholarships.
75 Years Ago
The W.E. Allison family of Walnut Ridge had a reunion at the home of Cleo Allison in Pocahontas Thursday evening. Those attending from Walnut Ridge were Mrs. Zona Allison, Mr. and Mrs. Bunk Allison, Mrs. Zelma Turner and Mr. and Mrs. Ray Blanchard of Egypt.
Miss Edna Johnson has returned from a visit to Wynne, where she was a guest of Rev. and Mrs. R.E. Bearden Jr. and family. She attended services at the Methodist Church and reports that Rev. Bearden has a large membership and congregational attendance.
Mr. and Mrs. Martin Anderson left Monday morning for their home in Toulon, Ill., following a week’s visit with Mr. and Mrs. Harris Gilliam. Mr. Anderson and Mr. Gilliam were in the army together.
80 Years Ago
Mrs. S.A. Coffey, one of Lawrence County’s oldest citizens, celebrated her 90th birthday at the home of her daughter, Mrs. L.E. Watkins, August 6.
Messages from members of Co. K, 153rd Infantry, give some indication of the journey of the company, which left Camp Robinson last Friday night, transferring from the Missouri Pacific to the Frisco at Hoxie to go to Kansas City. Murray Kissling, First Sergeant, wrote The TD from Billings, Mont.: “We’re on the road to ? Wish you and the gang were with us. Having lots of fun.” Sergeant Russell Bennett postcards The TD from Billings under date of August 3: “Roving through the country and having lots of fun. Wish some of you were along. Will write more when we get to our destination, place yet unannounced.”
County Judge M.C. McLeod this morning received a receipt covering 595 pounds of scrap aluminum contributed by Lawrence County last month.
90 Years Ago
Carl M. Brashear, cameraman for Universal News Reel, was here Tuesday taking a photograph of Harry Belk of Hoxie Route One and the remarkable crop of corn Mr. Belk had this year.
T.L. Matthews of Portia has been named deputy county treasurer by Treasurer O.T. Massey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.