10 Years Ago
Representatives of the Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Program recently traveled to Little Rock. In addition to a tour of the state Capitol, members of Class 17 participated in a ropes course and a “True Colors” personality program. Those attending included Brittney Pinkston, Bethany Wright, Whitney Meeks, Rachael Land, Katie Blankenship, Anna Tyson, Shayla Dickson, Lindsey Crews, Joshlyn Flanery, Range Weeks, Zack Doyle, Holly Looney, Hunter Nunnally, Peyton Tillman, Kara DeShazo. Chaperones included Gail Clark, Ashley Durden, Tim Taylor and John Thomison.
The Walnut Ridge High School Lady Bobcats won Saturday’s Harrisburg Hornet Classic Volleyball Tournament for the second year in a row. Team members are Raven Dobbs, Makayla Daniels, Sabrina Knight, Ashlyn Cothern, Ashley Roacho, Baylee Bridges, Hannah Massey, Brooke Midgett, Tristan Simpson, Brandi Gates, Daniel Vaughn, Christin Holsapple, Brittney Dobbs, Katie Lewis, Anna Bland, Caroline Kelley and Brittany Vergara. Janna Berry is the head coach, and Shane Duncan is the assistant coach.
An article by Dr. Brett Cooper of Williams Baptist College has been included in the latest volume of “The New Encyclopedia of Southern Culture.” The book was released in September by the University of North Carolina Press. Cooper’s article deals with the history and influence of WDIA radio in Memphis, which was the first radio station in the U.S. to be programmed exclusively for African Americans.
Brody Raby, 14, of Hoxie, was named the winner in the junior intermediate 16-and-under division of the duck calling contest at the Arkansas Rice Festival in Weiner over the weekend. He received approximately $700 in cash and prizes, including a duck hunt, decoys and a free duck mount.
20 Years Ago
Arkansas Army National Guard’s Second Battalion, 153rd Infantry, 39th Infantry Brigade (Separate), which includes Company A of Walnut Ridge, is
being activated for duty in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The unit will serve with the Multinational Force and Observers. The 39th Infantry Brigade (Separate) is one of the Army’s elite brigades, fully equipped with the latest technology and weapons.
An early morning fire last Wednesday destroyed a vacant house and a historic church building in Black Rock, according to Black Rock Fire Chief Pat Roby. At 3:30 a.m., firemen were dispatched to the corner of Third and Beech streets. The church formerly housed the Black Rock Presbyterian Church and was one of the oldest buildings in Black Rock, Roby said.
River Valley High School homecoming is set for Nov. 2. The following girls are in the homecoming court: Wendee Saffell, Kim Mize, Cassie Durham, April Durham, Sarah Hatley, Jennifer Huskey, Tanesha Jones, Leslee Matheny and Reva Mitchell.
Bubba and Lavesta Blackwood of Walnut Ridge are parents of their second son, born Oct. 3 at St. Bernards in Jonesboro. The baby weighed five pounds, 14 ounces, and has been named Logan Wyatt Blackwood. His brother, Dylan, is four.
Ross Rainwater was elected president of the Walnut Ridge School Board in Monday night’s meeting. Other officers are Keith Brand, vice president, and Natalie Smith, secretary.
30 Years Ago
Gardner Long, aged 85, a well-known retired photographer, died Monday at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, following an illness of several months.
Jonathan Beary, 10-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Beary of Walnut Ridge, raised the largest pumpkin displayed during 4-H Day at the Arkansas State Fair. His pumpkin weighed 130 pounds.
A team of Lawrence County 4-H members won the junior division Livestock Skills and Production Contest at the Arkansas State Fair. Team members are: Matthew Baltz, Clifford Rorex, Aaron Baltz and David Smith, all students at Black Rock School.
40 Years Ago
Betty Welch, clerk-treasurer for the City of Hoxie, has been accepted into the Academy for Advanced Education of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Officers who were installed at the Kiwanis Club banquet last week were: Henry Rainwater, president; Gene Brand, president-elect; Tom Moore, first vice president; Dr. Dennis Pulliam, second vice president; Lee Hunter, secretary; Bobby Norris, treasurer; Bill Rainwater, Wright Hatcher and Harold Boyd, board members; and Phil Clark, immediate past president.
Hoxie Band Corps members for the 1981-82 school year include: Pam Thornbrough, Sandy Blazer, Kelly Brewer, Angela Ellis, Tammi Gifford, Renea Benton, Valerie Gibbs, captain and Lisa Romine, co-captain.
50 Years Ago
A girl invaded the ranks of the Punt, Pass & Kick competition here and nearly walked off with the honors. Mary Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jones of Minturn, competed along with 70 boys on Sexton Field Saturday morning. Jimmy Snapp of the sponsoring Snapp Motor Company said, “As far as we know, she is only the second girl in the United States to enter punt, pass and kick.” One onlooker said, “When she beat all the boys punting, they were so scared she’d defeat them that they tried even harder than usual.”
Weather observers here cannot remember a prolonged period of dry weather in the fall such as has been experienced here. Yesterday marked a full month and a half since the last measurable rain fell here. The last rain, of nearly two inches, fell 45 days ago, on August 22. Since that time, only slight traces of rain have been recorded.
70 Years Ago
Blackburn, Foster and Beloate, a new law partnership, has opened offices in the Swicord building in Walnut Ridge. Members of the firm are C.E. Blackburn of Little Rock, Troy Foster and W.E. Beloate.
Coach Dewey Thomason is depending heavily this year on the sophomores in the Walnut Ridge High football squad. Two 10th-graders who have played good ball in the first three games of the season are Wes Spikes, starting right tackle, and Tony Dowell, halfback.
Margaret Ann Auldridge, WRHS junior, was crowned Queen of Lawrence County at the fair at Imboden. She is the daughter of Mrs. Eddie Auldridge. Patty Wilcoxson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Wilcoxson, who was chosen Miss Lawrence County last year, occupied the queen’s throne during the contest and crowned the new Miss Lawrence County.
Mrs. Exa Recker, Mrs. Jane Gibson and Mrs. Joe Sexton, members of the Schubert Club, attended the Northeast Arkansas District Association of Music Clubs convention held in Jonesboro last Saturday.
75 Years Ago
Judge D. Leonard Lingo has been named Eighth Chancery District chairman of the Committee on Legal Institutes of the Arkansas Bar Association. As chairman, Lingo appointed H.L. Ponder Jr. of Lawrence County on the district committee.
Capt. Boas E. Gibson has reached Korea for overseas duty with the Korean Base Command of the United States Army. Capt. Gibson, a veteran of both world wars, is with the engineering section.
Lt. Weldon Rainwater, Medical Corps, came down from his base at Staten Island, New York, to visit his parents and to take his family back to Staten Island where they will live.
80 Years Ago
W.M. Ponder, local attorney, was advised by cable Monday that he was a grandfather. A baby boy was born that day to Mr. and Mrs. Miles Ponder in Honolulu, Hawaii. Mrs. Ponder is the former Catherine Cox.
The Home-Ec girls of Walnut Ridge High School elected the following officers to preside this year: president, Maggie Kirkpatrick; vice president, Freda Wilcoxson; secretary, Lorine Rainey; treasurer, Geraldine Jung; reporter, Alice Ball; song leader, Mary Lou Woodring; and game instructor, Patricia Moseley.
