10 Years Ago
A new sign has been installed welcoming visitors to the Bobby C. Watson Little League Field at Stewart Park. The sign was dedicated during the April 15 opening night ceremony of the Little League season.
For nearly 20 years the names Terry and Sherry Burnside have been synonymous with Sonic in Walnut Ridge and Lawrence County. “We don’t know for sure what we are going to do, we just know it’s time to go do something else,” Sherry said. Under the Burnsides’ leadership, the local Sonic has won numerous awards through the years, and was named to the top 12 in the nation in 2001, 2002 and 2004.
The Walnut Ridge Elementary fifth-grade Odyssey of the Mind team placed second in their division at the state competition at ASU Beebe on April 13. They will advance to the OM 2013 World Finals to be held in May at Michigan State University in East Lansing. Members of the Walnut Ridge fifth-grade OM team are Mattie Craig, Shyanne Foley, Katie Kersey, Sydney Burgin, Isaac Biggers, Elijah Biggers, Nash Gill and coach Jennifer Biggers.
The Hillcrest junior boys track team won the Junior District track meet on Friday at Kennett High School. Team members include Hagen Mitchell, Cody Sutton, Ethan Ballard, Jeremiah Tims, Nathan Pankey, Walker Morgan, Jared Bristow, Dyllan Nunnally, Tyson Durham and Dalton Richey.
Walnut Ridge High School senior Jerimiah Cue had a night to remember Saturday. Not only was it his high school banquet and prom, but he also had a very special date, Miss Arkansas USA Hannah Billingsley. Jerimiah was granted a wish through a program called Becky’s Kids in Izard County.
20 Years Ago
Hoxie High School has announced 2003 honor graduates. Five valedictorians, who maintained a 4.0 GPA, have been named: Jessica Allen, Cortney Goodwin, Derek Hancock, Christie Hudson and Bobby Joe Watson. Lauren Baker, who has a 3.94 GPA, will be salutatorian. Other honor graduates include: Elizabeth Foster, Lindsey Bullard, Greg Hart, LeAnne Foley, Aaron Abbott, Courtney Vance, Courtney Russell, Jonathan Hudson, Vill Phillips, Sarah Ditto, Sarah Dobbs, Steven Greenwood and Jarrod Beary.
The Lawrence County China Painters met April 8 with 14 members present and installed officers. They are: President, Faye Shannon, Trish Corder, Maxine Bracy, Edwina James, Jewel Snapp, Glynda Stewart, Maxine Doran and Louise Ponder.
Aaron Britton, a seventh grader at Lynn School, was the winner of a graphics design contest sponsored by the Walnut Ridge Army Flying School Museum. Museum president Harold Johnson presented Britton with a $100 savings bond for his winning effort.
Buster Sexton, Shawn Durham and Daniel Bates, sophomores at River Valley High School, won the Concord High School three-on-three basketball tournament April 12. They competed in the 10th-12th grade division and were undefeated in the six-team, double-elimination tournament.
Piano students of Glenda Blasini who performed for the Schubert Music Club at their April meeting were: Phillip Davidson, Jenny Davidson, Caroline Kelley, Anna Bland, Grant Smith, Stephen Watson and Barrett Kelley.
JoAnn Overstreet’s yard was named April Yard of the Month by the Walnut Ridge/Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
30 Years Ago
Valedictorian of the Black Rock High School graduating class is Sarah Boggs of Portia. Salutatorian is Dustin Smith of Black Rock.
WRHS Girls and Boys State delegates are: Audra Womack, Dedra Clark, Amy Wheeless, Jennifer Gill, Jennifer Brady, Chad Cox, Brett Cox, Patrick Clinton and Matthew Rhoads.
Tarra Verkler, a sophomore at Black Rock High School, has accepted a scholarship to become an exchange student to Germany for the 1993-94 school year.
40 Years Ago
Keith Brand has recently been elected president of the Walnut Ridge Jaycees. He will succeed John Bland. Other newly elected officers are Mike Tribble, Mike Kennemer and Rusty McCluskey.
Walnut Ridge High School’s drill team, the Alleycats, won four trophies recently in state competition at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. The team includes: Anita Carol Felts, Kellie Allison, Becca Singleton, Mechelle Teel, Debbie Corbett, Melinda Fletcher, Martha Watson, Julie Collins, Pam Graham, Stacy Wayland, Lee Ann Edmondson, Laura Dixon, Sandra Allen and Dina Rose.
Dana Kelley has been presented with the outstanding senior award by the Public Relations Student Society of America at Arkansas State University.
Alpha Gamma Delta social sorority on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro has named Renee Rainwater as recipient of the 1983 Lu Nedrow Scholarship Award. She is a public relations major and is serving as president of the sorority. Renee also received the sorority’s sisterhood award.
50 Years Ago
James R. Doyle, principal of Hoxie High School, has announced that Jim Crider and Debbie Linebaugh are valedictorians and salutatorian of the Hoxie graduating class.
Kathy Mans, an eighth grade Hoxie School student, won first place in the annual Lawrence County Spelling Bee.
Lester Ponder, a native of Walnut Ridge, who is a leading Indianapolis, Ind., attorney, will be the speaker at commencement exercises for the Walnut Ridge High School senior class in late May. Father Francis D. Colavechio, pastor of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will deliver the baccalaureate address.
The Sharum Gymnasium was filled to capacity for the spring concert of Walnut Ridge High School Choral groups, Tuesday night. Many in the audience did not know that the concert was probably Clara Weir’s last as director of choral music at WRHS. Supt. Van Ellis told The TD yesterday that Miss Weir has resigned effective with the end of the current school year and will presumably retire. There was one tip-off when she read the names of her Mixed Chorus from her first group at WRHS 25 years ago. There was a bit of emotion, too, when the crowd gave a standing ovation after the program was concluded and while the Mixed Chorus sang an unscheduled benediction “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”
LYNN ROUTE — Jack Frost made a surprise visit here Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We found our strawberries, fruit trees and early flowers destroyed. – Frankie Huskey
The Walnut Ridge School Board was reorganized at the April meeting and Joe South, a longtime member, was elected vice president and Swan Dowell Swindle was named secretary.
60 Years Ago
Carol Coleman, valedictorian, and Ann Clayton, salutatorian, are the honor graduates of Strawberry High School.
Johnny Davis and Linda Sexton have been named Mr. and Miss Walnut Ridge High.
Top Scholars at Hoxie High School are Mary Ann Golden, valedictorian, and Vaughn Blackshear, salutatorian.
Darrell Steele and Nina Hawk have been elected Mr. and Miss Clover Bend High School.
Annette Smith is home on spring vacation from Mississippi State College for Women.
70 Years Ago
Carol Smith and Vernon Eagan won first and second graduate honors at Strawberry High School and will deliver the valedictory and salutatory addresses, respectively, at the approaching commencement services.
Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Williams announce the birth of a son, William Sloan, at St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro last Friday morning.
Pvt. Tony Floyd is in basic training at the nation’s foremost artillery center in Fort Bliss, Texas. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Floyd.
80 Years Ago
William R. Cunningham, son of Ray Cunningham, has been promoted from private to corporal, and is being transferred from the Marine base at New River, Conn., to Camp Elliott, Calif.
90 Years Ago
It was reported from Washington that Charles Jones has been recommended for the postmaster’s position at Minturn in this county.
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Snapp and baby of Batesville have moved to Walnut Ridge and will reside here in the future. Mr. Snapp is a brother of C.C. Snapp of this city and will have charge of the Snapp Motor Company.
Lester Ponder arrived yesterday from Chicago and is spending the Easter holiday here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Ponder. Harry Ponder Jr. is expected in from Fayetteville tonight.
