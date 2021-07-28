10 Years Ago
The 1955 Hoxie School desegregation was the focus of a 56-year commemorative celebration held Saturday at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock. The theme of the event was to honor the courage of the students, families and community involved in the Hoxie desegregation and to raise awareness of its historical significance. The Hoxie case was the first integration of grades K-12 in the Delta and the first challenged school desegregation in the U.S. to be upheld after the Supreme Court’s Brown vs. Board of Education ruling in 1954. The ruling declared that state laws establishing separate public schools for black and white students were unconstitutional.
Jerry Sienknecht has been appointed as the new mayor of the town of Portia. The previous mayor, Sue Dry, resigned due to health reasons.
WRHS students Beth Massey, Hannah Massey and Katie Lewis, along with their advisor, Raelyne Massey, attended the 2011 National Leadership Conference of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), in Anaheim, Calif. The group also enjoyed sight seeing while in California.
20 Years Ago
Two former Lawrence County official have died in recent days. Rhetta Moore, a former county circuit clerk, died Wednesday, July 18, and Don Webb, a former county sheriff, died Sunday.
Eighth and ninth grade students from Lawrence and Randolph counties recently attended a three-day Space Camp program in Huntsville, Ala., sponsored by Educational Talent Search. Lawrence County students attending were: Britany Hancock, Liz Hancock, Ashley O’Connor, Terran Brady, Sarah Foster, Quinton Wigton, Skyler Stocker and Reuben Vance, all of Hoxie.
Dr. Ted Lancaster has accepted an appointment to serve on the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Academy of Family Practice. He was installed at the 54th Annual Scientific Assembly held at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
Tyler Kennedy presented flowers to his great-grandmother, Pauline Glenn, on behalf of the Little League Program during opening ceremonies of the State Little League Tournament on Saturday in Walnut Ridge. Mrs. Glenn’s husband, the late W.R. Glenn, helped organize the Little League program in Walnut Ridge. Tyler is on the Walnut Ridge Little League All Star team, which competed in the tournament.
30 Years Ago
Jennifer Markham, a Hoxie High School student, and Marsha King, a Lynn High School student, were two of 18 students from across Arkansas who attended “MIDI – from Bach to Bytes,” a two-week AEGIS program.
First place winners in the annual 4-H O-Rama at ASU were: Nicole Freeman, human development; Ashley Whitmire, community and leadership development; Keith Goff, health demonstration; Wendy Wallis, junior vocal; Lana Rainwater, horse demonstration; and Kristy Light, senior vocal.
40 Years Ago
The two-week heat wave continued here yesterday. The summer’s high reading of 101 degrees was registered Monday.
Hoxie Explorer Troop No. 39 elected officers recently. They include: Mitzi Tinker, president; Sarah Jones, first vice president; Wade Benton, second vice president; Janet Harp, secretary-treasurer; Jerry Ditto, photographer; and Angela Ellis, reporter.
Winners of the three flights in the annual Member-Guest Ladies Golf Tournament held recently at Walnut Ridge Country Club include: Nina Cate and her guest, Tootsie Hodge of Marianna, championship flight; Doris Gill and her guest, Norma Neece of Beebe; and Debbie Caspall and her guest, Vermelle Moon of Swifton.
Batting champions in their respective divisions of the girls softball program are Gina Rorex, senior division; and Angie Jones, junior division. Miss Rorex, who had an average of .625, played for the Farm Bureau Jets. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Rorex. Miss Jones, who had an average of .556, played for the Snapp Motor Raiders. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwain Jones.
50 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge band students attending Arkansas Tech band camp at Russellville included Sam Ponder, who served as junior counselor, Claude Smith, Daniel Midkiff, Daniel Humble, Cindy Mahan, Paula Boyce, Leigh Riddick, Jackie Jones, Sandy Marlin, Rhonda Smith, Beth Dame, Pam Sullivan, Lorraine Brand and Teresa Ballard.
“He’s good and he’s funny,” are words used by Springfield, Mo., Daily News staff writers. They are referring to Mike Qualls of Walnut Ridge, who plays Zeke Hatfield at Silver Dollar City.
Cindy Drury, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Drury of Powhatan, was one of 1,200 youth delegates from across the country attending the national meeting of Future Homemakers of America in Kansas City, Mo., last week. Mrs. Margaret Ledbetter is her advisor.
70 Years Ago
Inducted into service at Little Rock Nov. 28, Pvt. Burl A. Quarry reached Korea June 16 and was assigned to Co. B., 4th Signal Battalion Corps. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Quarry of Clover Bend.
Viola Callahan has returned from Estes Park, Colo., where she attended the meeting of national directors of Methodist Youth Fellowships. She is director of the phase of the church program in the Paragould District.
75 Years Ago
Marvin Watson Post No. 60 of the American Legion held the annual election of officers recently and named Colonel Julian Beakley commander. Other officers are: Buster Spotts, Butler Weir, Charles Logan, W.M. Hennessee, Robert Bush, J.D. Stewart, Manuel Allison, Edward Aumon, Dr. J.B. Elders and P.S. Cunningham.
Miss Adley McNutt of Saffell was surprised Sunday when her cousin, whom she had not seen for 48 years, called on her. The cousin was Mrs. Covella Howell Bush of Atlanta, Ga.
Retiring commander Glover Rice of the local American Legion post, was presented with a valuable Legion ring at the annual election last Thursday night.
80 Years Ago
The Eighth Chancery Bar Association met recently and elected officers. J.H. Myers was elected treasurer, W.P. Smith elected president, and H.L. Ponder, vice president.
Mrs. J.C. Land of Walnut Ridge has been appointed director of the 4th district of the Arkansas Congress of Parents and Teachers.
Ina Kapales, who has been visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Kapales, returned Saturday to Little Rock, where she is a student nurse at St. Vincent’s Infirmary.
H.D. Campbell of Hoxie has recently been as signed to the Fifty-Third School Squadron at Randolph Flying Field, Texas. He has a specialist rating with the Air Corps in the engineer offices.
90 Years Ago
A delegation of Walnut Ridge businessmen went to Lake City Friday to meet the head of the System Service Canning Company, an organization that plans to locate 30 canning factories in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Rankin left New York City Sunday and are expected home this week. They have been in New York a month visiting their son, C.G. Rankin, and Mrs. Rankin.
