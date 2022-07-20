10 Years Ago
The biggest walnut tree in Walnut Ridge has been located by the city’s Tree Committee, with assistance from Arkansas Forestry Agent Kenny Smothers, who was the official in charge of judging. The tree, located on the property of Jess and Ann Pulliam, measures 123 inches in circumference and is 38.2 inches thick at chest height, which makes it one of the largest in the state, according to Tree Committee Chairman Rob Combs. The Pulliams will receive a plaque naming them as winners, and the street department is preparing a sign to place near the tree so passersby will know it is the largest walnut tree in town.
The Walnut Ridge All-Stars 7-8-year-old Little League baseball team won the state tournament held recently in Bald Knob. Walnut Ridge defeated teams from Malvern, Jackson County and Arkadelphia to advance to the championship game, where they defeated Arkadelphia for a second time, 7-4, to claim one of the few state titles ever won by a team from Walnut Ridge. Team members include Walker Hibbs, Cade Forrester, Ty Flippo, Blane Wade, Jayden Hollister, Kel Slusser, Haydn Minton, Mason Andrews, Noah Roark, Garrison Doyle and Mason Woodard. The team is coached by Kevin Slusser, Aaron Andrews, Jamey Sullens and Heath Wade.
Freedom Church, located on Highway 67 at the Lawrence-Randolph county line, has announced Rev. Don and Judy Cook, a husband and wife team, as their new pastors. The couple recently moved from Clearwater, Fla., and are making their new home in Pocahontas.
20 Years Ago
The Williams Baptist College Collegiate Athletic Benefit Golf Tournament was held last weekend at the Walnut Ridge Country Club. Winners were: Championship flight, Dave Fowler, Judy Watson and Larry Mosier; A flight, Danny Leisure, Chris Winters and Lance Shakelford; B flight, Brad Flippo, Angela Flippo and Alecia Everhart.
On May 25, the starting members of the Clover Bend Eagles Lawrence County basketball champions of 1954 reunited during the Clover Bend Reunion. They are: Charles Gale Counts, guard, of Texas; Billy Ed Doyle, guard, of Portia; Bobby D. Dobbs, center, of Hoxie: J.D. Oldham, forward, of Illinois; and Don Smith forward, of Searcy.
Alicia Phillips, Brenda Jones, Brenda Wade and Lindsey Bullard recently attended the 66th annual National Association of Student Councils National Conference at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
On June 19-21, Alicia Halfacre, Elizabeth Swartzlander and Stephanie Richey, Lawrence County 4-H Teen Leaders, attended the Teen Leader Conference at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center in Ferndale. They were honored at the conference for being Arkansas 4-H Teen Stars at the “4-H – A Century of Memories 1902-2002 Teen Star and Hall of Fame Banquet.
Sunday was Rev. Tim Campbell Day in Walnut Ridge. Rev. Steve Trail presented the proclamation to Campbell during Sunday’s service at First Free Will Baptist Church. Campbell is the recently appointed executive director of Arkansas Free Will Baptists, headquartered in Conway.
30 Years Ago
The WRHS majorettes attending camp at ASU in Jonesboro last week were Ashley Clark, Angel Davis, Kelly Anglin, Leslie Fowler, Shawana Parker and Gina George.
Carol Halford, Williams Baptist College’s athletic director and women’s basketball coach, was recently chosen as the 1991-92 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Woman Administrator of the Year.
Christine Clopp of Walnut Ridge, Miss Ozark Gateway 1992, competed in the Miss Arkansas Pageant last week in Hot Springs.
Stephanie Holt of Hoxie is the newest recipient of the Arthur Monroe Shride Scholarship to Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
40 Years Ago
The 500 or so employees of Skil Corporation in Walnut Ridge had a celebrity working with them last week. That celebrity was none other than Gale Sayers, a great in pro football. Sayers, who might best be known for his association with the Chicago Bears and the movie, Brian’s Song, is now associated with Skil Corporation headquarters in Chicago. Sayers came to Walnut Ridge to check and approve the cordless tools now being produced at the local plant.
Members of the Snapp Motor Co. Raiders softball team are: Lisa Spencer, Marsha Williams, Deana Harper, Carol Marlin, Leigh Digman, Ashley Eskridge, Lara Shelton and Kimberly McHaney.
Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Blanchard of North Little Rock surprised her mother, Beulah Segraves, for her 80th birthday, July 4, with a birthday dinner and party. Her birthday is July 9.
Pierre-Louis Bernard of Marseilles, France, arrived in Walnut Ridge yesterday to spend the month with John and Bonnie Elders. The Elders are participating in a summer hosting program. As the French instructor at Walnut Ridge High School, Bonnie will be able to learn more about the language and country of France from Pierre-Louis.
50 Years Ago
George W. Prater, 46, principal of Hoxie High School, was killed Tuesday afternoon when a motorbike he was riding collided with a Frisco locomotive train on the spur track on Annie Street in Hoxie, just a block north of the main Frisco track.
Walnut Ridge Kiwanis Club recently elected new officers, who will be installed and take office later in the year. Pate Snapp will succeed Larry Sloan as president. Other officers elected include Dr. Ralph Joseph, Dr. Harold Willmuth, Carl Duckworth, Ed Dust and Rogers Wills.
The Walnut Ridge Jaycees recently held a successful membership drive. Nine new members were enrolled. Those joining as regular members are:
Earnest Trice, Charles Broadway, Mike Oldham, Mike Wallin, Barry Winningham, Bill Wilson, Teddy Coker and Jim Green. John Elders joined as an associate member.
60 Years Ago
Governor Orval Faubus has recommended a planning priority for the Cooper Creek Watershed in the vicinity of Smithville.
Nancy Rainey, a junior at Mary Hardin-Baylor College, has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 1962.
Girl Scout Troop No. 47 of the Walnut Ridge-Hoxie area participated in a series of classes in culinary arts sponsored by the Ark-Mo Power Co. Those participating included Barbara Jordan, Phyllis Stringer, Kay Hopkins, Patty Joseph, Connie Boozer, Debbie Fristoe, Linda McCain, Shirley Moore, Linda Luce, Ronda Welch, Sandra Taylor, Rosemary Baldridge, Charlotte Rogers, Delores Brewer and Libby Swindle.
70 Years Ago
Seven persons, including a bridegroom of 30 minutes, were killed in a head-on collision of two automobiles near Pocahontas early Saturday morning.
Seven Lawrence County men were inducted into the U.S. Army Tuesday morning. They were: Eli Don DePriest, Black Rock; Loyd Don Pickrell, Walnut Ridge, Charles Elton Cook, Dell; J.C. Terry, Moline, Ill.; Bobby Lee Jackson, Walnut Ridge; William Fisher, Walnut Ridge; and Lawrence Bragg, Ravenden.
Leroy Davis, Gene Sullivan, Vickie Myers and Mignon Perrin have been listed on Arkansas State College’s honor roll for the spring semester.
80 Years Ago
Included in the graduating class at the advanced flying school in Victorville, Calif., who received their wings and commissions as second lieutenants on July 4 was Robert J. Swindle of Walnut Ridge. He is a bombardier. He was born in Walnut Ridge and is the son of Mrs. Minnie Swindle and the late Dr. John C. Swindle, who served in the medical corps during World War I.
Robert L. (Bud) Smith, who is with the United States Army, has been transferred to the airfield at Tucson, Ariz., where he is again with Harris Gilliam. Smith and Gilliam were members of the Bobcat football team.
Brooks Penn, air corps, has recently been transferred to McDill Field, Tampa, Fla.
Raymond Powers, former principal of the Fender School and president of the Lawrence County Teacher’s Association, is now on duty at Camp Rucker, Ala.
Pvt. I.D. Hart has been moved from Camp Wallace, Texas, to Camp Hulen, Texas.
Harold Allison, who has been stationed at Fort Frances Warren, Wyo., for the past several months, has been transferred to Bowman Field, Ky.
