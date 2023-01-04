10 years ago

A white Christmas on the wish list of many Lawrence County children became a reality as the area was blanketed in 10 to 14 inches of snow on Dec. 25 and 26. The National Weather Service verified that winds gusted to more than 40 mph during the evening of the 25th creating blizzard conditions in Lawrence County with visibility dropping to a quarter mile or less due to falling and blowing snow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.