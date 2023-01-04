10 years ago
A white Christmas on the wish list of many Lawrence County children became a reality as the area was blanketed in 10 to 14 inches of snow on Dec. 25 and 26. The National Weather Service verified that winds gusted to more than 40 mph during the evening of the 25th creating blizzard conditions in Lawrence County with visibility dropping to a quarter mile or less due to falling and blowing snow.
Four Lawrence County players have been recognized as Best Under The Sun by the Jonesboro Sun, following the 2012 football season. Walnut Ridge’s Zach Crisler and Eric Wilcoxson were selected as All-Purpose performers, while Dillon Cagle of Hoxie and Rowdy Ditto of Walnut Ridge were selected to the All-Defensive team.
Winners were announced in the Lawrence County Conservation District’s poster contest. Students were asked to artistically describe the process of how we get our food. Hoxie Elementary School student Jagger Montgomery was the winner in second and third grade division. Faith Blakeney, also of Hoxie Elementary, was the winner for fourth through sixth grades. Sloan-Hendrix student Lane Lee was named winner of seventh through ninth grade category.
Tonya Hankins has been named the new director of nursing at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas. Her previous experience includes director of nursing and ER director for Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where she worked for five years. Also, she worked 11 years at St. Bernard’s Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro as a cardiac and GI nurse. She has been a full-time nursing instructor at BRTC since August 2008. She is a Lynn High School graduate.
20 years ago
Jordan Fore, Breanna Lewis, Chris Richardson, Jeffrey Cullum and Casey Bagwell have been chosen as the Black Rock School junior high quiz bowl team. Members of the elementary school quiz bowl are Tadd Fore, Austin Morgan, Jessica Rudd, Tisha Nunally, Chelsea Collins, Nick Bagwell, Garrett Maronde and Derek Medlock.
Brett Shrable, a Walnut Ridge High School sophomore, has been named to the 2002 Best Under The Sun football team as an all-purpose player. He was also named to the 3AA all-conference team as a linebacker.
Gov. Mike Huckabee has appointed Dr. Rebecca Edwards of Walnut Ridge to the Black River Technical College board of directors. Edwards, a dentist will serve until July 1, 2009. Huckabee appointed Ryan Cole, also of Walnut Ridge, to the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. Cole, a WRHS student, will serve until Aug. 13, 2005.
Henry H. Boyce of Newport will be sworn in as prosecuting attorney of the Third Judicial District on Thursday at the Jackson County Courthouse. The district includes Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties. Boyce won the Democratic nomination for the office in a run-off on June 11 and was unopposed in the general election.
Carlos Aguilar of Mountain Home purchased an occupational license from the city of Walnut Ridge on Dec. 12. He plans to open a Mexican restaurant, called Adriana’s, in the building formerly occupied by La Fuente.
30 years ago
Lawrence Countians awoke Christmas morning to the sounds of freezing rain, which turned into snow. A beautiful snow fell intermittently throughout the morning, with at least two inches accumulating on the ground.
The family of Bill Tennison honored him with a retirement party Saturday. He retired Dec. 18 from Vulcan after a 27-year career there.
40 years ago
The recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding have left the bridges of Lawrence County in various stages of disrepair. The bridge on Highway 63 north of Hoxie and the new Strawberry River bridge on Highway 25 between Strawberry and Lynn are both closed, while at least 20 county bridges are out.
Dr. Seb Spades of Walnut Ridge became the first person to qualify as a candidate in the March school election.
The Lynn girls won the A-B Division of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament Thursday at Jonesboro. They include: Tammy Penn, Pam Nunnally, Tonja Copeland, LuAnne Howard, Tammy Hager, Stacey Richey, Royetta Richey, Nancy Denison, manager, and Nona Denison, scorekeeper. Stacey Richey led the team with a total of 69 tournament points, while Copeland made 37. Richey and Nunnally were selected for the all-tournament team.
Mark Ryan, son of Mr. And Mrs. A.J. Ryan of Walnut Ridge, has accepted a position with the state bank examiners in Little Rock.
50 years ago
Christmas lighting contest winners at Portia were: Mrs. Thelma Milligan, first place; and Mrs. Herman Latham, second place. Honorable mention went to: Dale Freeman, Burl Smith, Floyd West, W.E. Moser, and S. Lavelle Clark.
Louise (Mrs. Andrew) Ponder returned Thursday from a 10-day vacation trip in Hawaii. She was accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Tom Greenwood of Lake Charles, La.
60 years ago
Home to spend Christmas with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Dowell Jr., were Dee Dowell, who attends All Saints School in Vicksburg, Miss., and Mary Dowell, who teaches school in Ladue, Mo.
John Ferrell, a student at Harvard College, Cambridge, Mass., is spending the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Ferrell.
Mack Evans, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mander Evans, has finished his basic training in the Navy.
70 years ago
Dale Justus, son of Mr. and Mrs. Yancy Justus, won unusual distinction at the artillery school at Fort Bliss, Texas, having scored the highest average yet made by a graduate. He received a medal of merit for his achievement.
Corporal Jim R. Turner of Strawberry is back in the United States after completing a tour of duty in the Far East.
Merle Callahan has been elected Worthy Matron and Lark Smith Worthy Patron of the Black Rock Order of the Eastern Star for the new year.
The 10 employees of the Ben Franklin Store enjoyed a Christmas party at the home of Mrs. Alvin Wilcoxson Tuesday night.
Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Snapp entertained his brothers and sisters at their home here last Sunday for the annual family Christmas reunion and dinner.
Neil Smith of Alicia is one of two senior ROTC cadets at Arkansas State College who have been approved for appointment as second lieutenants in the regular Army.
80 years ago
Those making the second six weeks honor roll at Walnut Ridge were: 12th grade – Bascom Raney, Glenda Cooper, Caroline Kiersky, Anna Holder and Alice Whitlow; 11th grade: J.C. Childers, Virginia Choate, and Jack Steele; 10th grade Dorothy Van Hare, Geraldine Jung, Maggie Lou Kirkpatrick and Maudine Faye Mason; Ninth A – Phillis Eugene Meadows, J.C. Land Jr., Gwendolyn Futrell, Ruth Dodd, Anita Lemay, Alice Moore, Mary Leona Shields, Patsy Jean Spence and Sylvia Spikes.
Where Lawrence County men are serving: Woodrow W. Justus, Camp Maxey, Texas; Oliver Mitchell, Laredo, Texas; Oscar Mock Jr., San Antonio, Texas; Enos Tolson Jr., Jefferson Barracks, Mo.; Jack M. Colbert, San Diego, Calif.; C.B. Hudson, Miami, Fla.; James Ludwig, care Postmaster, New York; Edward Newberry, Longview, Texas; Ray Verkler, Camp Gruber, Okla.; Leroy Brannon, care Postmaster, New York; Clyde McAbee, Treasure Island, Calif.; Harold A. Wheeler, Camp Chaffee, Mo.; I.M. Debow Jr., care Postmaster, New York; Ronald Sallings, Jefferson Barracks, Mo.; Marlin H. Cook, Salt Lake City.
Miss Eleanor Riddick entertained with a 12 o’clock luncheon in honor of Mrs. Orval Riggs, a recent bride, at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.K. Riddick. Mrs. Riggs is the former Inez Waldron and is attending the University of Arkansas.
Clarence Jung Jr., who is attending DePauw University at Greencastle, Ind., reached Walnut Ridge Tuesday to be with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Jung, through the yuletide vacation.
Miss Betty Lou Cypret, visitor from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, was the inspiration for a party and dance given by Miss Nancy Ponder Friday night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Ponder.
