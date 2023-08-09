10 Years Ago

The Arkansas Wing of Civil Air Patrol conducted a search-and-rescue exercise at the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport. The exercise simulated a scenario to locate a pilot of a small aircraft that left Conway on Friday evening en route to Manila without filing a flight plan and did not arrive at Manila. An aircrew from Monticello discovered an emergency locator transmitter signal and a mixed aircrew from Fort Smith and Jonesboro discovered the lost aircraft was down in an area near Waldenberg. A total of nine aircraft were utilized in the search.

