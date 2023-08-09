10 Years Ago
The Arkansas Wing of Civil Air Patrol conducted a search-and-rescue exercise at the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport. The exercise simulated a scenario to locate a pilot of a small aircraft that left Conway on Friday evening en route to Manila without filing a flight plan and did not arrive at Manila. An aircrew from Monticello discovered an emergency locator transmitter signal and a mixed aircrew from Fort Smith and Jonesboro discovered the lost aircraft was down in an area near Waldenberg. A total of nine aircraft were utilized in the search.
Over 40 family members and close friends gathered at the Alicia Community Center for a surprise party to celebrate Stanley and Sherry Corbett’s 50th wedding anniversary.
Heaven Beasley of Black Rock High School recently traveled to New York City to participate in a 10-day conference learning medical skills, procedures and professional qualities. She attended Explore Medicine and Science, a program offered by LeadAmerica for students in middle school and junior high. Beasley was nominated for the program by Michelle Kercheval, her teacher in the gifted and talented program at Black Rock School, because of Beasley’s interest in the medical field.
20 Years Ago
Lindsay Lane Thomison, the 19-year-old daughter of John and Rita Thomison of Smithville, was crowned Miss Lawrence County Saturday night at the Lawrence County Fair pageants.
Lawrence County Fair Pageant winners were: Cute Baby Girl, Zoey Cate Horton; Cute Baby Boy, Kennedy Moody; Cute Kiddie Girl, Lacie Jean Maple; Cute Kiddie Boy, Kord Woodard; Tiny Miss LawCo., Zoe Grace Thomason; Tiny Mr. LawCo., Drew Christopher Brewer; Petite Miss LawCo., Hannah Anglin; Petite Mr. LawCo., Colby Lane Johnson; Little Miss LawCo., Samantha Honeycutt; Young Jr. Miss LawCo., ShayLee Lawhon; Jr. Miss LawCo., Felicia-Maria Haley Snow.
Sherry Moore, family and consumer sciences teacher at Walnut Ridge, will be named the 2002 Arkansas Career and Technical teacher of the year at the State Board of Workforce Education and Career Opportunities annual meeting in Little Rock tomorrow.
Frank Kelley hit a hole-in-one at the Walnut Ridge Golf and Country Club on July 29. He used a three-iron to sink the shot on the 215-yard Number Three Hole. Darrell Kelley, Mike Kelley, Billy Davis, Gerald Milligan and Roger Sullivan witnessed the ace.
30 Years Ago
Two Walnut Ridge firemen received top awards during the joint convention of the Arkansas Association of Fire Chiefs and the Arkansas Firefighters Association. Cpt. Carl White was named Arkansas Firefighter of the year, and Jim Gates, assistant chief of the WRVFD, was inducted into the Arkansas State Firefighter’s Association Hall of Fame.
Alex Latham, county judge, was recently elected to a one-year term as president of the East Arkansas Planning and Development District Board.
40 Years Ago
Amy Baker, drum majorette at Hoxie High School, attended band auxiliary camp recently at ASU in Jonesboro. The Hoxie Rifle Corps also attended. They include: Nancy Burns, Terri Starling, Melinda Couch and Paige Hunt.
Several youth of First Baptist Church will spend two weeks at a special session at the Southern Baptist National Conference Center in Ridgecrest, N.C. They are: Jeff and Tim Willmuth, David Corbett, Jeff Bounds, Jeff Osburn, Chris Winters, Eric Burns, Melissa Quevillon, Sarah Gibbens and Michelle Rorex. Counselors are: Rev. and Mrs. Gerald Bounds, Ron Felts, Sara Teague and Mr. and Mrs. John Atchison.
William H. Cate retired Aug. 1 from the staff of KRLW Radio Station. Cate and his family purchased KRLW from Southern Baptist College in the mid 1950’s. Cate and his son, William N. Cate, ran the station until 1977, when Dan Coker purchased it. He has continued to be associated with the station since that time.
Construction has begun on a barbecue restaurant on Highway 67 in Hoxie, next to the Wagon Wheel. The restaurant will be owned by Don and Darrell Nicholas, and managed by Darrell Nicholas. It will be named Ole Hickory.
Rebecca Ann Nelson and Dr. Robert Edward Gardner were married July 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Russellville. Parents of the couple are Dr. and Mrs. Roy Nelson and Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Gardner of Hoxie.
50 Years Ago
J.B. Penn, a native of Lynn, was awarded the doctor of philosophy degree by Purdue University. He is married to the former Ann Brannon, also a native of Lynn.
LYNN ROUTE — We are thankful for the good showers of rain for late crops and many have already planted garden No. 2. With the rise of food costs, everyone needs a lot of garden.
–Frankie Huskey
Young people of the First Presbyterian Church spent Tuesday and Wednesday in St. Louis and visited Six Flags over MidAmerica. Rev. and Mrs. Robert Bennett accompanied these youth: Michael Ellis, Anne and Alan Williams, Ralph and Bill Joseph, Vicky, Becky, and Steve Bennett, Susie Kellow, George Helm, Wayne Hollister and James McVey.
The Lynn Peewee Baseball Team, coached by George Glenn and assisted by Ben Foley, won first place in the tournament played recently at Cord-Charlotte. Team members include: Gregg Richey, Keith Green, Jim Perkins, Tim Mansfield, Gale Richey, Wayne Blevins, Andy Simpson, Randy Glenn, Bobby Richey, Nathan Oliver, Anthony Doyle, John Paul Morgan, David Break, Barry Lynch, Scott DeJarnette and Kent Matthews.
60 Years Ago
William P. Smotherman, minister of the Main Street Church of Christ, received the master’s degree at Harding School of Religion in Memphis.
Mrs. Susie Holder, oldest resident of Lawrence County, is observing her 101st birthday today. She lives in Walnut Ridge with her son, Robison Holder, and Mrs. Holder.
Walnut Ridge cheerleaders for 1963-64 are Joyce Jones, Sonyia Floyd, Connie Snapp, Janet Ramer, Anita Bartlett, Robbie Higginbotham and Suzanne Stark.
70 Years Ago
The United Nations and Communist Command signed an armistice at seven o’clock last Sunday night, which brought a cessation of hostilities in Korea. The deadly and undeclared war had lasted three years and one month.
80 Years Ago
Anxiety over the safety of their son, Robert Adams Downing, which had his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Downing of Richwoods in suspense, was allayed last weekend when they received a letter from him stating he had been rescued. Downing was a member of the crew of the U.S.S. Helena, a cruiser, which was sunk by torpedo and gunfire by the Japanese in Kula Gulf.
Major William Harroll McCarroll reached Walnut Ridge last weekend, returning from the Southwest Pacific. The War Department announced last spring that he had been decorated with the silver star for gallantry under fire, and it is now disclosed that he was on Guadalcanal from January until relieved to return to the United States.
Pvt. Tom S. Waldron passed through Walnut Ridge Wednesday night last week en route from Camp Robinson to Westover, Mass., where he will be assigned to the army school of engineering.
Corporal Leonard L. Ringle of the U.S. Army, air forces, has been transferred from Warrensburg, Mo., to Pope Field, near Ft. Bragg, N.C.
90 Years Ago
Lawrence County cast 699 votes for repeal of the prohibition laws and 810 votes against repeal in special election July 18, according to official tabulation of the returns made by the Board of Election Commissioners.
A crowd estimated at 3,000 people was at Sam Levit’s store in this city Monday afternoon to see Robert Wadlow, the 15-year-old giant of Alton, Ill. Wadlow is with the Peter’s Shoe Company and wears a size 33. He is 7 feet, 8 1/2 inches tall and weighs 360 pounds.
