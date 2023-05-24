10 Years Ago

The Randolph County 911 Center received a call on Saturday that a local fisherman had discovered a body in Black River. On Monday, the Arkansas State Crime Lab confirmed that the body was that of 14-year-old Sidney Randall, who had been missing from her home in Walnut Ridge since March 9.

