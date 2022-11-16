10 Years Ago

Approximately $3,000 was raised Saturday at the ninth annual Walk of Hope, which began downtown at Beatles Park. An estimated 100 people participated in the walk. As in the past, balloons were released in honor of survivors and in memory of those who have lost their battle to cancer.

