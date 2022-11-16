10 Years Ago
Approximately $3,000 was raised Saturday at the ninth annual Walk of Hope, which began downtown at Beatles Park. An estimated 100 people participated in the walk. As in the past, balloons were released in honor of survivors and in memory of those who have lost their battle to cancer.
Hoxie Elementary students in the gifted and talented program held their annual pumpkin contest on Oct. 30. Winners included: Sarah Allen with Oscar the Grouch, first place; Mya Pinkston with Medusa, second place; Abby Guntharp with the Witches Cat, third place; Keifer Wilson with Red Bird, fourth place; and Austin Booth with Mummy, fifth place. Students who received superior ribbons included Lacie Maple, Mollie Blackshear and Jake Riggs. Those who received honorable mention ribbons included Kady Greer, Baylee Rash and Emily Davis.
Ashlyn Cothern, Caroline Kelley and Hannah Massey of Walnut Ridge were named to the 3A Northeast All-Conference Volleyball team.
Family and friends honored Home Mize of Smithville on his 85th birthday with a party at the Old County Seat Café in Smithville.
The Walnut Ridge Bobcats put on an offensive show in a 62-40 victory over Rison in the first round of the 2A State Football Playoffs. The Bobcats went over, through and around the Wildcats on their way to amassing 688 yards of total offense.
20 Years Ago
Muriel Allison of Walnut Ridge is the recipient of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award for 2002. Allison was honored for his efforts to promote children and youth sports and recreation at the Chamber’s annual banquet on Thursday night. Morgan Buildings, Spas, Pools and Carports was named Industry of the Year, and Baymiller NAPA Auto Parts was chosen as the 2002 Business of the Year. Dr. Kyle Guimon, a native of Walnut Ridge who is serving as a missionary in Uganda with his family, was the featured speaker.
Cortney Goodwin, a senior at Hoxie High School, has been named an All-State volleyball player. The HHS volleyball team is coached by Judy Goodwin.
In the kindergarten-first grade soccer division, the season champions were the First Assembly of God team with a 6-0 record. Team members are: Brady Heard, Shelby Fields, Zoe Willfond, Aubree Hughart, Alison Turbyeville, Erin Wheeler, Todd Jones, Slade Sullens, Jake Leonardo, Drew Heard and Tranisha Johnson. Their head coach is Dale Hughart and assistant coaches are Rob Heard and Jamie Sullens, with Tanner Sullens as helper.
Linda Pierce, Walnut Ridge School fifth and sixth grade social studies teacher, was named Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Arkansas Council for Social Studies recently.
30 Years Ago
Linda Carol Austin and John F. Phillips III were married Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
Fans braved temperatures in the low 30s to watch the Bobcats play against the Mustangs in the final game of the season. The Mustangs played a hard-hitting game, but lost to the Bobcats 42-0.
Travis Eades, a sophomore at Hoxie High School, has been elected by the teachers at HHS as the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership candidate for Hoxie.
Ross and Sherry Rainwater of Corning announce the birth of a son, Robert Darrell Rainwater, born in Jonesboro on Nov. 9. Rob has a five-year-old sister, Stephanie.
40 Years Ago
Monetta Corbett, a senior at Walnut Ridge High School, was killed when the pickup truck she was driving was struck by a freight train.
The Walnut Ridge Bobcats will travel to Booneville Friday night to play the champion team of District 4AA-West in the first round of the state football playoffs.
Sandra Allen and Lisa Smith, seniors at Walnut Ridge High School, were named to the All-District volleyball team recently. It was their second time to make All-District.
Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Franks announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Deborah, to Clayton Dirk Davis, son of Mrs. Don Davis and the late Mr. Davis, all of Walnut Ridge.
50 Years Ago
Doug Adams was elected State Representative for the 63rd District by a wide margin.
President Richard M. Nixon carried Lawrence County by slightly over 69 percent in Tuesday’s election – the first Republican presidential candidate to win in the “mother county” of Arkansas since 1872, during the days of reconstruction. General Ike Eisenhower, one the most popular public figures in the nation’s history, did not even carry Lawrence County in 1952 and 1956, when he successfully defeated Adlai Stevenson.
The leading vote-getter on the Lawrence County ballot was the proposal to construct an addition to Lawrence Hall Nursing Home (50 more beds), which carried by 4,573 to 822.
Elected to serve on the Walnut Ridge City Council were: Gene Matthews, Harold Heafner, Darnell Potter, Tommy Holland, Pat Ferguson and Danny Manning.
Edgar Smith, alderman, and Betty Welch, recorder-treasurer, were unopposed at Hoxie, but those winning their race for alderman included: Budgie Little, Wilburn Anglin, Lloyd Ashlock, Eddie Gardner and Arthur Inman Jr.
Longtime Marshal James Hacker won by a large margin in his re-election effort at Portia. Donald A. Bunn was elected recorder, and Julian A. Smith won the treasurer’s race. Elected aldermen were Riley Milligan, Everett Pinkston, Sammy Dunlap, Joe B. Penn and Jewell Johnson.
60 Years Ago
Lolly Ledbetter will be crowned homecoming queen at the Walnut Ridge-Piggott game at Sexton Field Friday night. Attendants are Dianne Allison, Sondra Dobbs, Kay Looney and Anita Bartlett.
Mitchell Davis was elected mayor of Hoxie Tuesday. Aldermen elected were O.A. Sullens, Otto Jones, Warren Smith, Kenneth Quarry, Eanos Nicholas and Roy Rogers.
R.N. “Bud” Stewart was elected mayor of Walnut Ridge by a wide margin. Aldermen elected were M.V. Neece, Alvin Wilcoxson, Rupert Hutcherson, Bill Higginbotham, J.T. Williams and Jack Dunham.
Dr. J.B. Elders is the new president of the Kiwanis Club of Walnut Ridge.
70 Years Ago
Governor Adlai Stevenson carried traditionally Democratic Lawrence County in Tuesday’s General Election, receiving 2,179 votes to 1,547 for Dwight Eisenhower.
Leonard Lingo, attorney and former county official, easily won the race for mayor of Walnut Ridge, over his two opponents. In other contests, Herman Wooldridge was given a second term as marshall of Walnut Ridge. W.E. Spikes, Lindsey Woodring and Sterling Wood were re-elected alderman and three newcomers, Joe South, Earl Smith and Alvin Wilcoxson, were named to posts on the City Council.
Gene McCormic, member of the Fender 4-H Club, took first place state honors with his cotton demonstration after placing third in the state contest in 1950 and second last year.
Announcement is made today of the engagement of Miss Sue Pickens, daughter of Mrs. Imogene Riggs of Walnut Ridge and the late Rudy Pickens, to Eugene Brand.
80 Years Ago
J.L. Casper of Lynn, age 76, died at a Batesville hospital Monday morning.
Robert Lee Williams of Walnut Ridge was among 480 ensigns commissioned as officers in the Naval Reserve after completion of their three month V-7 training course at the New York USNR Midshipmen’s school.
Sworn into military service September 8, Alva Howard Maxie was sent to Fort Riley, Kan. He is 22 and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lum Maxie of Hoxie.
90 Years Ago
Toler Buchanan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Buchanan of this city, has received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, and will take the entrance examination in June, preparatory to entering the academy in July.
County Judge J.C. Childers surprised the Quorum Court Monday by recommending that one of the county seats be abolished. Powhatan is the regular seat of county government, but since the legislature in 1889 established the eastern district with a courthouse in Walnut Ridge, much of the county business is transacted in Walnut Ridge. In this recommendation, Judge Childers said, “There is a definite way in which we can eliminate $5,000 useless and unnecessary expense in this county, and that is by consolidating the county into one district.”
A cocky and confident squad of Bobcats walked out on Richardson Field at Hoxie Armistice Day, expecting to tame the Hoxie Mustangs. Uninspired by their leadership or the loyalty of 300 fans who braved the first chilling blasts of winter, the Bobcats wilted before the power of the Mustangs and their score was exactly nothing, Hoxie 18.
