10 Years Ago
A recent fundraiser coordinated by Perry Manus and the Walnut Ridge and Hoxie fire departments during the Fourth of July holiday raised nearly $7,000 for The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge. Judy Turnbull, president of the shelter’s board, said 200 pork butts and 360 pork steaks were smoked during the fundraiser.
New Lawrence County Extension Service FCS agent, Katrina Burch, was welcomed by members of local Extension Homemakers Clubs on Thursday. Members attending included Catherine Richey, Marliese Mathis, Karla Wadley, Deborah Teague and Ethel Tompkins.
Billy Joe Royal, well-known recording artist, songwriter and actor, was in Walnut Ridge Thursday and Friday before traveling to Batesville to perform at the Independence County Fair on Saturday. Former State Rep. J.R. Rogers gave Royal a tour of the town on Friday, including Beatles Park and The Guitar Walk at Cavenaugh Park. Royal earned stardom with “Down in the Boondocks” in 1965.
Walnut Ridge High School graduate Shawn Cook, who serves as the superintendent of the Lakeside School District, was recently named Superintendent of the Year by the Arkansas Rural Education Association. Cook was selected for the honor by a panel of his peers. He is the son of Larry and Janice Cook of Walnut Ridge.
20 Years Ago
A project begun under the mayoral term of Jakie Hanan is about to be brought to fruition. Bob Vance, Black Rock Mayor, has confirmed that the city has been approved for a $1 million grant for further development of the sewer system. They have also been approved for a $584,000 loan from the Department of Rural Development for completion of the project.
Richard Jarboe of Walnut Ridge returned in May from a year of study at the University of Oxford in England, the oldest English-speaking university in the world. He also visited Switzerland and Venice and Florence, Italy.
It was announced during the July 15 Hoxie City Council meeting that the city has received a Four-Star Municipality Award from the Arkansas Municipal League. Hoxie was one of only 15 cities to receive the award, which recognizes municipalities in loss control in the areas of employee safety, wellness, vehicle safety and prevention of legal liability.
Members of the Lynn Volunteer Fire Department will be sporting new gear thanks to the extra effort of fire fighter Creston Hutton. A week ago Hutton received word that the Federal Emergency Management Administration and U.S. Department of Homeland Security funded a grant he wrote in the amount of $ 32,873. Hutton said most of the fire department’s equipment needs to be replaced, so the grant came at a good time.
Katelyn Hammock won first place in the youth pole bending, riding her horse, Little Man, at the state show that was held in Pine Bluff, July 8-11. Kaylie Hammock, her sister, will be participating in the youth world competition held July 27-August 2 in Jackson, Miss.
30 Years Ago
Some five stalls and five golf carts at the Walnut Ridge Country Club were destroyed by fire Tuesday night at approximately 8:50, according to the Walnut Ridge Fire Department.
Eleven Walnut Ridge Little League baseball players were recently recognized for six years of participation. They are Chris Madden, Derek Caldwell, Britt Jones, Tosh Manning, Shaun Hopkins, Jonathan Beary, Jarrod Brady, J. Paul Doty, Hank Lady, Andrew Jones and Scott Weeks.
Patrick Clinton of Walnut Ridge and Jill Cooksey of Hoxie are participating in the Fulbright School of Public Affairs at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
40 Years Ago
Mrs. Wilford Taylor, Becky Light, Valerie Gibbs, Laura Lynn Belk and Angie King spent July 8-15 in Washington, D.C., where they attended the national meeting of the Future Homemakers of America.
The Hoxie High School marching band majorettes for 1983-84 recently participated in band auxiliary camp at ASU. They are: Charolette Ditto, Dianna Owens, Tonya Hodge, Danette Ballard, Jennifer Abbott, Toni Sewell and Michelle Nichols.
Majorettes at Walnut Ridge High School for the 1983-84 school year are Valerie Eskridge, Amanda Berry, Shannon Dabney, Kim Anglin and Stephanie Dilday.
A large delegation from Lawrence County was in Hot Springs last week to attend the Miss Arkansas Pageant at the Convention Center in support of Miss Walnut Ridge, Sheila Gaither, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Gaither.
Dena Brannon from Lynn Dandy Lion 4-H Club won a first place trophy at the North Central District O’Rama recently at Russellville. She won in the horse division with her illustrated talk on “Grooming a Horse to Show.” Other participants were: Jill Deeter, Carla Parker, Paul Reynolds, William Felton, Jackie Burleson, Jeramie Felton and Jackie Sloan.
50 Years Ago
Gene Hisey, administrator of Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Lawrence Hall Nursing Home, has resigned effective August 3. Mr. Hisey said he has accepted a position as administrator of a hospital in Texas. County Judge Cleo Moody announced the appointment of Hoyle Mullen of Strawberry as a new member of the Board of Governors. He succeeds Raymond Penn of Lynn, who has served on the board for the past seven years. Jerry Bassett, chairman of the Board of Governors, presented a plaque to Mr. Penn.
Forty-eight members, leaders and parents attended the second annual District 4-H O-Rama in Jonesboro Thursday. Members receiving trophies were Junior Davidson, Max Mize, Bill Wilcoxson, Maleta Bilbrey, Roger Bennett, Tom Baker, Timothy Crouch, Miriam Flippo, Roger Helms, Nancy Rooker, Bobby Flippo, Cheri Carey and Yvonne Wade. Other members participating in the day’s activities were Danny Walker, Myra Perkins, Sandy Combs, Beverly Perkins, Billy Lovelady Jerry Vance, Mike Baker, Carol Willmuth, Sammy Stewart, Mike Kirkland, Becky Stewart and Rhonda Verkler.
Anne Williams, Linda Crum, Kay Graham, Muffin Swindle and Tammy Johnson, accompanied by Miss Linda Ringo, returned home today from State College of Arkansas, Conway, where they had been since Sunday attending a drill team clinic.
60 Years Ago
Community Cable Corporation began connecting subscribers to the TV system.
Paula Howard, who is Miss Walnut Ridge, is in Hot Springs to participate in the Miss Arkansas Pageant.
Ronnie Ennis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rex D. Ennis of Walnut Ridge, has been commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force.
Deaths: Mrs. Hattie E. Waldron, 87, of Black Rock; Mrs. J.L. Bland, 64, of Walnut Ridge; A.P. Holder, 85, of Hoxie.
J.T. Davis, engineering technician with the SCS, is being transferred to Waldron.
70 Years Ago
Two Walnut Ridge Boy Scouts were among a group, which left Jonesboro Tuesday of last week to attend the International Boy Scout Jamboree at Irving Beach, Santa Ana, Calif. They were Billy Wilson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wilson, and Gale Graham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Graham.
Pvt. Billy J. Hoffman has reached Japan. The soldier is the youngest of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hoffman of Walnut Ridge.
80 Years Ago
Major General Thomas J. Hanley Jr., new commanding general of the Army Air Forces Southeast Training Center, and Brigadier General Bob Noland, Commanding General of the 28th Army Air Forces Flying Training Wing, landed at Walnut Ridge Army Air Field Friday morning and spent the early part of the day inspecting the station and its facilities.
Mr and Mrs. C.W. Polston have recently received letters from their son, Pfc. Carl Polston, stating that he had safely arrived at an overseas destination. Another son, Aubrey L Polston, has recently been advanced to the grade of Technical Sergeant. He is on duty at Alliance, Neb., and spent a furlough period at Alicia early this month.
90 Years Ago
Completion of the Walnut Ridge-Portia road with gravel surfacing, rebuilding Highway 79 from Imboden to Sharp County line via Smithville-Jesup, and a concrete road to Paragould is Lawrence County’s share of the tremendous road building program to be inaugurated in Arkansas by the Federal Bureau of Public Roads.
The healthy youngster of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Doyle of Hoxie Route was awarded the prize as the best baby boy at the Portia Picnic, July 4th. Master James Roy is eight months old and weighs 23 pounds.
There were more than 1,000 people present at the County Singing Convention, which was entertained by the Surridge community at West Side Inn Sunday. Dinner was served from large tables fairly groaning under their weight. Cold drinks and ice cream could be bought at Martin Whitlow’s store, which did a rushing business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.