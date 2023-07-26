10 Years Ago

A recent fundraiser coordinated by Perry Manus and the Walnut Ridge and Hoxie fire departments during the Fourth of July holiday raised nearly $7,000 for The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge. Judy Turnbull, president of the shelter’s board, said 200 pork butts and 360 pork steaks were smoked during the fundraiser.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.