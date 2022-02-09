10 Years Ago
Kari Shanks, manager of the local Walmart, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Board. Other members of the executive committee are Mike Montgomery, past chairman; Ashley Burris, vice chairman; Dr. Brett Cooper, chairman-elect; and Debbie Smith, member-at-large.
Former Lawrence County Sheriff and County Judge D.S. “Rosie” Foley died Monday at Lawrence Memorial Hospital at the age of 90. Foley served as Lawrence County Sheriff from 1951 to 1960 and then became county judge in 1979, serving in that position until 1982.
Many Lawrence County and Northeast Arkansas residents watched with excitement Thursday night when one of its own, Lauren Gray, age 23, appeared on the hit television show “American Idol.” Lauren sang “One and Only” by Adele before celebrity judges Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson. The judges, especially Lopez, reacted quite favorably on the show to her performance. Gray’s father, Michael Gray, is a 1970 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, and Lauren is a 2007 graduate of Pocahontas High School.
Two Hoxie High School football players signed letters of intent to play for William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, during a National Signing Day ceremony on Feb. 1. Quarterback Sebastian Irvin and offensive lineman Ricky Adams committed to play for the Statesmen in front of a crowd of family, coaches and fellow players.
20 Years Ago
Firemen were called to the Dairy King in Portia at approximately 3:45 Saturday morning. A fire destroyed the restaurant, and owner Don Rorex and family said they plan to bulldoze the structure and rebuild.
Sonic of Walnut Ridge was named one of the top 10 restaurants in the country after they competed last week at the 2001 Dr. Pepper Sonic games in Las Vegas. Employees who competed were Terry and Sherry Burnside, Jody Woodard, Brian Romine, Sheila Woodson, Craig Bass and Amber Martin.
Lynn senior high homecoming court members include Jill Mize, Emily Richmond, Jama Corder, Shania Richmond and Melissa Troup. The junior high homecoming court includes Whitney Penn, Angel Carley, Lana Richey, Lindsey Deeter and Mari-Lyn Carter.
Winning teams in the 2002 Lawrence County Basketball Tournament included: senior girls, Sloan-Hendrix; senior boys, River Valley; junior girls, River Valley; and junior boys, Sloan-Hendrix.
An assembly was held on Jan. 18 at River Valley School to introduce the annual queen and court. Lacy Mitchell, a senior, is the 2002 Ranger annual queen. April Durham, a sophomore, is first runner-up and senior Mandy Keefer is second runner-up.
The annual Lawrence County 4-H Achievement Banquet was held Jan. 19 at the Powhatan Community Center. Trophies, plaques and certificates were given for outstanding performance during the 2001 4-H year. Senior 4-H winners were: Bridgette Whitlow, Elizabeth Swartzlander, Sonya Willfond, Alicia Halfacre, Krystal Hendon, Josh Dement, Stephanie Richey and Samantha Mitchell. Junior winners include: Kevin Rorex, Michelle Teague, Kyle Bristow, Nicole Powers, Leah Carlson, Robert Jones, Shantel Blankenship, Brian Dement, Alysia Coles, Lauren Rhodes, Karen Rorex, Logan Coles and Adam Carlson. Gail and Scott Rorex were named leaders of the year.
30 Years Ago
Rebecca Startup, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kenneth Startup, will reign as queen during Walnut Ridge High School basketball homecoming on Tuesday night.
Lawrence County Tournament champions are: Strawberry senior boys, Sloan-Hendrix senior girls, Sloan-Hendrix junior boys and Hoxie junior girls.
Celebrating 50th wedding anniversaries are Mr. and Mrs. Raymond King of Hoxie, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Jarrett of Walnut Ridge and Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Craig of Powhatan.
40 Years Ago
So far in the winter of 1981-82, this area has had 9 1/2 inches of snow. Snow fell an inch an hour Sunday morning, causing many churches to cancel services. A four-inch snow fell here Jan. 12, followed by a three and one-half inch snow last Sunday. Another two inches of snow had fallen here on Wednesday.
Randy Smith Week is Jan. 30-Feb. 4 in Walnut Ridge. He remains a patient in the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Casey Pickney and Wanda Allison are heading the drive.
Twelve members of the Walnut Ridge High School Band won positions in the All-Region Band tryouts held recently. They include: Kay Lynn Brand, Terri Moody, Carla Cate, Cindy Wheeless, Vonda Davis, Mark Clark, Tim Segraves, Joe Tillman, Randy Pinkston, David Corbett, Mike Slayton and Jayme Caspall.
50 Years Ago
Burning natural gas from a broken line endangered the huge cotton compress here Friday night for 2 1/2 hours before the broken gas main could be recapped.
Robin Vance of Walnut Ridge was elected chief of the newly organized Order of the Arrow chapter for the Ozark District of Boy Scouts.
Edward and Winnie Lou Tedder are announcing the arrival of their first child, a daughter born Sunday morning at 9:21 in St. Bernards Hospital. Weighing seven pounds, six ounces, the little lady has been named Rhonda Gay. Mrs. Tedder is commercial teacher in WRHS.
Otho Odom has retired after 20 years of service with Ark-Mo Power Company. Mr. Odom will continue to serve the company as a consultant in electric heating.
60 Years Ago
The home economics instructor at Hoxie High School, Miss Viola Callahan, has been invited to represent the home economics teachers of 12 southern states at New Orleans during the week of Feb. 11-15.
Everette Campbell was re-elected president of the Strawberry School and Community Improvement Club Monday night. Other officers elected were Homer Segraves, Mrs. M.B. Williams and Mrs. H.H. Blanchard Jr.
Jim Bland, Jr., editor of The Times Dispatch in Walnut Ridge, was one of seven new directors elected to membership on the Board of the Arkansas Economic Council-State Chamber of Commerce at the annual meeting in Little Rock last Friday.
75 Years Ago
Members of the cast of Dixie Frolics, hometown show sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary are: Robert Moore, Ed Summers, Marlin Wilcoxson, Andrew Ponder, Henry Rainwater, Buddy Tolson, Gilbert Rainey, Alvin Wilcoxson, Buddy Byars, Gardner Long, Jack Rainey, Otho Odom, Eddie Auldridge, Jack Gipson, Billy Drew Henry, Addison Rainwater, W.T. Altman, Chub Byars, Harry Hilburn, Percy Cunningham and Glover Rice.
W.E. Baker of Alicia has opened a real estate office in Walnut Ridge.
80 Years Ago
Theodore Penn, 68, member of a prominent Strawberry family, died at the old Penn homestead Sunday.
Mrs. A.T. Craig, aged 73, died suddenly here yesterday morning. She was a native of Strawberry and mother of a large family.
Wendell Jones, husky center for the Clover Bend Eagles, led his team to a 37-32 win over Ash Flat. Jones scored 29 points. Sloan Bennett played an excellent defensive game.
Seniors at WRHS making the honor roll were: Devoe Foley, Claude Howerton, Billy LaCoss, Jay Meyer, R.C. Rankin, Edgar Riddick, H.B. Starnes, Nathan Sturch, Louise Bailey, Ruth Jean Bench, Fredia Haulum, Flossie Mayfield, Earnestine McCall, Ava Lee Meadows, Vesta Montgomery, Nancy Ponder, Milly Bland and Dorothy Zalaker.
Brooks Penn is at Camp Robinson and learned he has been assigned to the Air Corps.
Friday night’s Hoxie Mustang games with Swifton were the last ones under Coach McWilliams, who has gone to the Air Corps.
Rev. R.E.L. Bearden Jr., Annie Rose Rainwater, Emily Dugger and Kenneth Kirkpatrick attended the Methodist Youth Retreat at Jonesboro.
90 Years Ago
W.A. Bratcher, well-known citizen and for many years owner and operator of a blacksmith shop in Walnut Ridge, will move to his farm near Imboden in February. The shop will be operated by Homer Kell, who has one-half interest in the business.
