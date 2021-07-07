10 Years Ago
L.J. Bryant, a native of Newport, has been hired as the new economic development associate for the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Bryant is a member of Newport United Methodist Church, where he is a former lay leader, and is a graduate of Hendrix College with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Winners in the finest boy and prettiest girl competitions at the Portia Picnic Baby Show were Dristin Smith, 10-month-old son of Jon and Shannon Smith of Minturn, and Katelynn Ditto, seven-month-old daughter of Bret and Stephanie Ditto of Walnut Ridge.
Ashley Roacho of Walnut Ridge competed in the Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen pageant as the reigning Miss White River’s Outstanding Teen in Hot Springs. She placed in the top 11 out of 36 contestants from across the state. Roacho is the daughter of Laura and Marvin Cook of Walnut Ridge and Richard Roacho of Blythe, Calif.
The Walnut Ridge High School Class of 1946 recently hosted its 65-year class reunion at Ryan’s in Jonesboro. Those attending included: H.C. Todd and Charles Belk, both of Jonesboro; Donna Ashley Hall of Searcy, Leo and Gwen Futrell Campbell of Bartlett, Tenn., Reba Miller Berry of Sedgwick and Leroy Lacy of Walnut Ridge. Alyce Moore Binzer of Indiana and Charlie Kirkpatrick of Houston visited with the group later in the afternoon.
Juniors Jacob Robins and Whitney Meeks recently represented the Black Rock High School FFA at the National FFA Organization’s Washington Leadership Conference, held in Washington, D.C.
20 Years Ago
Jo Beth Berry, 16, of Walnut Ridge was crowned Miss Independence at the annual pageant on Friday at the Portia Picnic. Jacob Dean Smith, 7 months, was named finest baby boy, and Shelby Danyelle Snyder, 6 months, was named prettiest baby girl on Saturday. Other winners were: Hollyann Crum, Junior Miss; Mallory Spain, Cute Miss; Walker Phillips, Tiny Mr.; Allison Taylor Vaughn, Tiny Miss; Johnathan Micheal Turner, Little Mr.; Morgan Woodard, Little Miss; and ShayLee Lawhon, Petite Miss.
Joel and Tammy Whitehead have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, born June 29, 2001, at Harris Hospital in Newport. The baby weighed seven pounds, 14 ounces, and has been named Shelby Paige Whitehead.
Williams Baptist College president Jerol Swaim heard first-hand Wednesday about President Bush’s proposals for government funding of faith-based community services. Swaim was invited to a Washington, D.C., briefing along with approximately 75 other men and women, many of whom also represented church-related colleges and universities.
Blake Bristow has been honored by Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould for academic achievement in the spring 2001 semester. He was named to the Dean’s List. Bristow is a 2000 graduate of Lynn High School.
Dirty Dozen, a local 12-and-under softball team, captured the district championship last weekend at Rotary Park in Paragould. They will compete in the “B” State Tournament July 6-8 at Burns Park in North Little Rock as number one seed from District 1. Team members are: Kathryn Estes, Tabitha Weaver, Kendra Harris, Jade Segraves, Jordan Rorex, Jessica Anglin, Tamrin Collins, Morgan Inboden, Nikki Sietz, Tessa Blansett and Sarah Russell. Their coaches are Celena Rorex and Kelli Harris.
Logan Coles, 13, a member of the Strawberry Superstars 4-H Club, won the state Broiler BBQ junior contest in Hot Springs on June 8 and 9. She received a plaque and $100 in prize money.
30 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Denton Penn of Black Rock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, July 14, at the fellowship hall of New Hope Baptist Church.
Allen Hodge, son of Fred and Marilyn Hodge of Hoxie, was presented the 1991 Monetta Lyn Corbett Memorial Scholarship during worship services at First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge Sunday morning.
40 Years Ago
Lifeguards at the Walnut Ridge City Pool this summer include: Kathy Jansen, Marlene Kennedy, Suzanne Wilcoxson, Dianne Sloan, Joby Caspall and Cindy Smith.
Don Douglas has been named principal at Walnut Ridge Middle School, and Mike Holder is Walnut Ridge’s new head basketball coach. Both Douglas and Holder are Walnut Ridge natives and themselves are former Bobcat athletes and students.
Tony Carey and Darlene Cruse of Black Rock were among 70 Arkansas young people attending the annual Youth Citizenship Seminar at Harding University in Searcy.
Denise Langley, Jayme Caspall, Sandra Allen, Matt Jansen and Mrs. Freda Willmuth returned last night from Tucson, Ariz., where they spent five days attending the 45th National Conference of the National Association of Student Councils and National Association of Student Activity Advisers.
