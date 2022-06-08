10 Years Ago
A storm system that swept through Lawrence County Sunday night left damage in its wake throughout the county. There were reports of trees and power lines down in the county, as well as some metal buildings and carports that were blown down. No injuries were reported from the storm.
Walnut Ridge School held its annual year-end faculty and staff employee appreciation banquet on May 22 in Van Ellis Cafetorium. Honored as Teachers of the Year were: Barbara McNeal, elementary; Angela Brady, middle; and Lea Andra Foster, high school. Renee Linebaugh was named Employee of the Year. Retirees honored were Cindy Logan, middle school math teacher, and Margaret Hall, custodian.
Hillcrest High School presented academic awards to students in seventh through 12th grades at its awards banquet on May 8. Morgan Penn was presented with the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award, and the Arkansas Activities Association Interscholastic Star Student Recognition Award was given to Kathryn Tidwell. Joshua Shaw received the President’s Volunteer Service Award and the Prudential Spirit of Community Award. All A’s awards for the year were given to Kristina Balentine, Rachel Crabtree, Natalie Glenn, Meridith Helms, Caleb Jones, Morgan Penn and Caitlin Whitmire.
The Sloan-Hendrix junior high and senior high trap shooting teams recently competed in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program (AYSSP) regional tournament in Lonoke. Senior high team member Quinton Freeman was named best shooter for Sloan-Hendrix and was awarded two boxes of shells by coach Greg Foreman.
20 Years Ago
Tammy Seefeld, most recently of San Diego, has been named the new staff chairman of the Lawrence County Extension Service. Her husband is retiring from the U.S. Marine Corps soon. Seefeld replaces Gail Clark, who was with the Lawrence County Extension Service for 26 years.
Adam Dobbs of Hoxie will compete in the football All-Star Game June 21 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Dobbs was named First Team All-State and voted 2-AAA outstanding lineman during the 2001 season. He is the son of Mark and Lisa Dobbs.
A drop-in reception was held at the Lawrence County Conservation District office on May 30 in honor of Pat Clinton’s retirement. Clinton retired May 31 after 33 years of service with the Natural Resource Conservation Service and four years of military service.
Walnut Ridge School sixth graders who went on the Expedition: Yellowstone 2002! were: Destiny Anderson, Jessica Bailey, Tel Britton, Noah Burnside, Katelin Cavenaugh, Brianna Cooper, Timmy Dixon, Tyler Ellison, Shelly Gibson, Jennifer Going, McKenzie Hanshaw, Price Hardin, Matt Hibbs, Alex Hogan, Teegan Hollister, Cassie Jones, Barrett Kelley, Tyler Lawrey, Baron Lorance, Kourtney Matthews, Tyler Meadors, John Monkus, Vanessa Oliver, Crystal Roacho, Jordan Rorex, Corey Sellers, Christina Simmons, Lindsey Simms, Colton Simpson, Janie Walter and Trai White. They were chaperoned by Jerry and Suzanne Harp, Terry Burnside, Wendell Hogan, Kim Hollister, Diane Meadors, Anita Penn and Tammy Sorg.
Margie Niswonger of Walnut Ridge celebrated her 93rd birthday on Memorial Day. She was honored with a luncheon and birthday cake at the home of Lee and Clella Horrell. At the age of 93, she attends church three times a week, walks almost daily, and she and her brother, Ed, raise a big garden.
30 Years Ago
Ruby Duncan is retiring from Strawberry School after a 27-year career as a cook in the school’s cafeteria.
Marsha King, a 1992 graduate of Lynn High School, will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Shelter Insurance Foundation.
40 Years Ago
Karen Daniel and Tommy White exchanged wedding vows May 29 at First Baptist Church. Karen is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Daniel of Walnut Ridge, and Tommy is the son of Mrs. Rollo White of Jonesboro and the late Mr. White.
Jayme Caspall, Tommy Rainwater, Joe Fisher and Michael Slayton are attending Boys’ State at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia this week.
Jane Richardson was recently presented the Hendrix Intramural Woman Athlete of the Year by Dr. Joe B. Hatcher, president of Hendrix College.
Kay Lynn Brand has been chosen field commander for the Walnut Ridge High School band for the 1982-83 school year.
50 Years Ago
Rev. Jim Tillman and a 30-member tour group left Memphis airport Tuesday morning on a two-week tour of Europe and the Holy Land. Local members of the group include Cindy Tillman, Mrs. Ruby West, Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Callahan, Mrs. Essie Webb, Susan and Edna Cyde Dickey, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Wilcoxson, Mrs. Bill Tolson, Mrs. Ann Stewart, Joy Ring, Debbie Henry, Rev. and Mrs. Jack Laffler, Beth Bland, Mrs. Edith Tolson and Mrs. Jessie Webb.
Don Alls, Jimmy McGinty and Donny Whitmire will represent Hoxie High School at the annual Boys State next week at Camp Robinson.
Bobby Flippo and Sammy J. Stewart of Powhatan will attend Boys State at Little Rock June 3-9 as representatives of Black Rock High School.
60 Years Ago
Paul O. Morgan, one of Lawrence County’s most prominent citizens, has accepted a position with the Planters and Stockmens Bank at Pocahontas. Mr. Morgan will be executive vice president in charge of the bank.
Air shipments of material and merchandise were initiated here this week by Jonathan Logan Company. A company-owned C-46 cargo plane delivered a load of piece goods to the local airport Tuesday and picked up 4,000 dresses made at the local Jonathan Logan Plant.
70 Years Ago
Miss Rebecca Andrews of Walnut Ridge appeared on the Kathy Norris television show, May 28. Miss Andrews was in the East for an annual business and personal visit.
Charles Bill Estes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Estes, has completed a 30-day furlough with his parents and has reported to Camp Kilmer, New Brunswick, New Jersey, to await an overseas duty.
Sixth grade honor students at the Walnut Ridge School this year are Betty Ruth Sturch, Joan Bradley, Peggy Warner, Sue Cato, Charlotte Ann Pinnel and Betty Clark.
Four combat veterans from Lawrence County were among 63 Arkansans who landed in San Francisco last Sunday aboard the U.S.S. General Nelson M. Walker. They were Pfc. Donald E. Chastain of Walnut Ridge; Pfc. James N. Davis of Black Rock; Corporal Teddy Duckworth of Walnut Ridge and Pfc. Cerial J. Orrick of Smithville.
Miss Lucy Ella Guthrie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Guthrie of Rt. 2, Smithville, will be graduated with high honors from St. Catherine Junior College, Springfield, Ky., in June.
80 Years Ago
Noel Cooper, son of Mrs. Oscar Bottoms of Neelyville, Mo., formerly of Walnut Ridge, is thought to have been either killed or captured when the Japanese captured the Manila Bay area of the Philippine Islands.
Members of the family and friends here will go to Bismarck, Mo., next Sunday to attend a memorial service for the late Cadet Paul Smith Day, who has been missing since March 18.
The constructing quartermaster, an army officer, has established offices in Walnut Ridge to supervise construction of the air force training base north of Walnut Ridge.
Allen Morrison and Rosalene Scarlett, valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the graduating class of Hoxie High School, won the honor medals for the school term. The scholarship medals were awarded to J.B. Milligan, senior; Kathleen Sharp, junior; Ruthel Gipson, sophomore; and Merle Bradford, freshman.
At the commencement exercises of the Walnut Ridge School, Clarence Jung was awarded the citizenship medal, and Edgar Riddick was presented the scholarship medal.
Private Gilbert Maloy of Walnut Ridge, who has been stationed at Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, for the past several weeks, has been transferred to Oakland, Calif., where he is attending the Boeing School of Aeronautics.
