10 Years Ago
The Hoxie Mustangs and Bald Knob Bulldogs combined for over 900 yards of offense Friday night at Crider Field, and the Mustangs came away with a 41-28 victory. The win assured the Mustangs of no worse than third place in the 3A-3 playoff seedings, which means Hoxie will host a first-round game in the state playoffs.
Walnut Ridge built a 22-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Cross County Thunderbirds 36-14 in senior football Friday night at Cherry Valley. With the win, Walnut Ridge clinched a spot in the 2A State Playoffs.
The Hoxie junior high football team defeated Rivercrest 16-7 Thursday night at Crider Field. The victory clinched the 3A-3 conference championship for the Mustangs. The junior Mustangs finished the season with a 6-1 record in the league and 6-3 overall.
20 Years Ago
The Hoxie Lady Mustang volleyball team, coached by Judy Goodwin, returned home from the state tournament last week with the state runners-up trophy and also a bundle of individual honors. It was the Lady Mustangs’ third visit to the state tournament and a win would have given Hoxie their first state championship in any sport since 1981.
J.R. Rogers received the Community Service Award at the annual Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday night held at Williams Baptist College,. Sonic Drive-In was named Business of the Year. President Ross Rainwater announced the former Walnut Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce would now be known as the Walnut Ridge/Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
Wendy’s Heisman Award winners have been announced for Lawrence County schools. Local winners include: Brittany L. Foley, Sloan-Hendrix Anna K. Johnson and Sheffield C. Kent, Walnut Ridge; Kristen L. Myers and Cy L. Phillips, Hoxie; Sara A. Spades and Jason A. Stinnet, Black Rock; and Aaron S. Turner, Lynn.
Kyle and Michelle Smelser of Walnut Ridge have announced the birth of a daughter, born Oct. 23 at Regional Medical Center of NEA in Jonesboro. The baby has been named Maci Shea Smelser. She has a brother, Drake, who is four.
30 Years Ago
Some 215 persons attended the annual Rice Tasting Luncheon Thursday. The event was sponsored by the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee including Peggy Tinsley, chairman.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Clark of Black Rock will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 9, at a drop-in reception in the fellowship hall of the New Life Full Gospel Church in Black Rock.
Leigh Digman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hines Digman, reigned as Homecoming queen Friday evening at Sexton Field. Other royalty included: Amanda Hatcher, freshman maid; Kim McHaney, junior maid; Rachel Nelms, sophomore maid; Mary Mullen and Leslie Debow, senior maids; and Emily Henry and Nigel Morgan, pages.
40 Years Ago
Lisa Singleton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Singleton, recently pledged Chi Omega social sorority at William Woods College in Fulton, Mo.
Jeff Yates and Rick Kelley left today to report to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where they will begin a three-year enlistment in the Air Force.
The Miss Walnut Ridge Pageant committee has received confirmation that Elizabeth Ward, the new Miss America from Russellville, will be here for the Miss Walnut Ridge pageant, which will be held March 25.
The Fall Festival at Walnut Ridge School grossed $2,756.91 for the Parent-Teacher’s Organization. Annette Hilburn and Lynn Dixon were co-chairmen of the event. Among those serving spaghetti at the festival were Gary Sears, Tom Hilburn and Bob Dixon.
50 Years Ago
Darlene Flippo of Powhatan is one of 34 seniors at Arkansas State University chosen for this year’s Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.
Stacy Foley and Keith Marlin were named girl and boy driver of the year Tuesday night during a banquet held at the First Baptist Church. Stacy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Devoe Foley, and Keith is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Marlin, all of Walnut Ridge.
Lawrence County farmers made excellent progress in the harvest of soybeans and cotton this week, with a continuation of fair, dry weather. At the Federal Compress, yesterday, Bob Burns said the cotton crop is 80 percent harvested. “We have received a total of 38,708 bales to date,” Burns said. Gin yards remain crowded with waiting customers.
The Hoxie homecoming royalty has been chosen by the senior Mustang ball players. The queen is Pam Harris, a senior. Her maids are Jean Ann Phillips, senior, Carol Woodson, junior; Lola Prater, sophomore; and Sandra Schlueter, freshman. Jim Rogers will be honorary captain. The pages are Paula Sears and Mark Belk.
70 Years Ago
Bob Owens has been selected as the new scoutmaster of the local Boy Scout troop. He succeeds Oral Mays. Henry Rainwater, who has been working with the Explorers, will take his group to Wells Creek Friday night for an all-night trip.
Cpl. Harvey Johnson of Alicia was the 100,000th serviceman processed at the Sabeso Depot in Japan for return to the United States. He arrived here yesterday. He was among 2,903 veterans of the Korean War who were on the transport returning home.
The Lady Bobcats played to full stands for the benefit of the Homecoming Queen contest. Those on the teams included Lois Carpenter, Sue Dinkins, Loretta Hunt, Aleta Sullivan, Alice Hilburn, Dorothy Trentham, Tootsie Cypret, Wanda House, Letitia Arnold, Alice Cunningham, Peggy Futrell, Sue Pickens, Judy South, Claudette Harris, Peggy Gooch and Manon Davis. The officials were Tony Dowell, Wes Spikes, Billy Burns Fisher and Buddy Trentham. The final score was 0-0.
75 Years Ago
Delbert Jack Holt has been elected to the office of president of the newly chartered Junior Chamber of Commerce. Others elected were: Menard Fisher, vice president; J.L. Bland Jr., secretary; Fleer Harris, treasurer. A board of directors consisting of Warren McLeod, Jerry Bassett, Sterling Wood, Buddy Byars and R.D. Burrow was elected for the coming year.
Sgt. Truel Ratliff joined his family, the C.A. Ratliffs on Rt. 1, Alicia, for the first time in 15 months last Tuesday. Ratliff has been stationed in Tokyo and other points in the Pacific.
The T.D. Davis family of the Fender community was selected as winners in the landowners division of the Plant-to-Prosper Contest in Lawrence County. The H.B. Starnes family of Walnut Ridge received second place.
June B. Vance, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.W. Vance of Portia, is in a naval hospital at Treasure Island, Calif. He has been on duty in the Pacific.
80 Years Ago
Announcement has been made by C.C. Pearce of Hoxie that he has leased and is now operating the Magnolia Service Station on Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge.
After six weeks of waiting, the hot lunch project will become a reality tomorrow. The first lunch at Walnut Ridge High will be served at exactly 12:05.
90 Years Ago
Electric current from the power station here was cut off at 9 o’clock Wednesday night for two minutes as a tribute to the memory of the late Thomas A. Edison. Mr. Edison was buried in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon on the 52nd anniversary of the perfection of the incandescent lamp. Lights all over the United States were cut off at the same time Wednesday night.
Bill DeArman of Hoxie claims the season’s record for largest fish with a seven and one-half pound bass that he caught at Clear Lake Friday.
The sight of an automobile pulling a wagon loaded with cotton is becoming rather common in this section. The practice of hitching the wagon to the rear of the car and motoring to the gin is spreading. This furnishes a faster mode of transportation, and where gins are congested, the wagon may be unhooked and the driver return in less time than a team.
