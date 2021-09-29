10 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge City Council approved the purchase of the former Smelser home, located at 317 Northwest Fourth Street in Walnut Ridge. The city owns the former Smelser Plumbing building, which is located beside the home, and is being prepared to house the city’s new police department.
Sully Bigger, 17-year-old son of Jim and Dana Bigger of Walnut Ridge, was the overall winner in Saturday’s Cavenaugh Thumperthon 5K held at Stewart Park.
The Lawrence County Cooperative School won first place in a softball tournament held at Forrest City recently. Team members include Michael Duke, Betty Clements, Chris Steele, Travis Russell, Rachel Lane, Victoria Norton, Earl Miller, Sandi Bagwell, Vince Norton, Timmy Watson and Terry Watson.
Members of Dance Tyme Studio in Walnut Ridge placed first in the dance group division at the Northeast Arkansas District Fair recently in Jonesboro. Members of the group are: Emily Huskey of Strawberry, Laura Olinger of Walnut Ridge, Zac Passmore of Jonesboro and Abby and Hannah Smithee of Paragould. They will advance to regionals at the State Fair in Little Rock. Kathey Huskey-Wilson is the dance instructor.
Members of the Hoxie High School football homecoming royalty are Alyssa Coggins, Autumn Nelson and Emily Freer, senior maids; Laura Rogers, junior maid; Grace Hall, sophomore maid; and Lilly McQuay, freshman maid. Pages are Alexis Lawhon and Justin Slusser.
Members of the Walnut Ridge High School football homecoming royalty include Tayler Ginn, queen; Scout Davis, maid of honor; Katie Lewis, senior maid; Erica Highfield, junior maid; Caroline Kelley, sophomore maid; Kortney Wayland, freshman maid. Pages are Maddie Burris and Quinn Carson.
20 Years Ago
State and local officials will gather in the schoolyard of the historic Powhatan Male and Female Academy for a dedication ceremony on Saturday afternoon. The ceremony is being held in conjunction with the day-long Pearlfest activities.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputized a group of eight local agri pilots and aircraft owners on Friday, according to Chief Deputy Delbert Robbins. The group will be allowed to carry a firearm to protect their airplanes and to detain anyone tampering with their planes until someone from the sheriff’s office can get there. He said this action was taken after news reports stated that terrorists might be planning to steal crop dusters and use them to deliver biological weapons. Agricultural aircraft were grounded for several days after the Sept. 11 attacks but are now flying again.
Walnut Ridge High School has announced its nominees for the Wendy’s High School Heisman Awards Program for the class of 2002. They are Anna Johnson and Sheffield Kent.
Walnut Ridge High School will celebrate football homecoming on Oct. 5. Royalty includes: Erin Kennemer, queen; Linzi Jones, maid of honor; Sarah Wilcoxson, senior maid, Andrea Cole, junior maid; Shelley Wilcoxson, sophomore maid; and Stephanie Rainwater, freshman maid. Pages are Cody Reithemeyer and Jodie Reithemeyer.
The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcat volleyball team won the championship of the silver division last Saturday at the annual Arkansas State University Playday tournament. Team members are: Alissa Walter, Amber Penn, Kenna McEntire, Sara Mullen, Bobbye Drew Simpson, Krystle McClung, Stephanie Davis, Sheena Stone, Anna Johnson, Crystal Whitmire, Allyson Williams, Sarah Penn, Katie Logan, Ashley Hufstedler, Savannah Johnson, Shelley Wilcoxson, Holly Rutledge and Andrea Cavenaugh. The team is coached by Randy Johnson and Jeannie Harper.
Lt. Col. Tony Cason, U.S. Army, conducted the orchestra for the memorial service at Washington Cathedral on Friday, Sept. 14, when political and religious leaders joined together for an interfaith service and vowed to fight terrorism. President Bush, former presidents Bush, Clinton, Carter and Ford, as well as many members of Congress and Cabinet members attended the ceremony. Cason has many family members in Lawrence County including Terry and Mike Cason and Libby Allison of Walnut Ridge, Arthur and Florene Harris of Saffell.
Melanie Crider, a second-grade teacher at Black Rock, has been recognized as one of the nation’s 100 most outstanding educatiors in the 2001 Education’s Unsung Heroes Awards program sponsored by ING Northern Annuity.
Excerpt from a column by Kyle Guimon, a Walnut Ridge High School graduate who serves as a missionary in Uganda, Africa, along with his wife and son: “It’s hard to express how much joy there is in coming home. We may have all kinds of problems here in the states, but it’s still the best place in the world. We arrived in Walnut Ridge on Monday night, Sept. 10 (home on furlough), and then Tuesday morning we awoke to the catastrophe in New York.”
30 Years Ago
Members of the Midway Assembly of God are serving as their own contractors to build a new church complex on Highway 412, just west of Walnut Ridge. The church will be known as First Assembly of God. John Hurst, a member of the congregation and one of eight members working daily at the site, said the seating capacity will be 350, more than twice the size of the present church, located near the Hoxie and Walnut Ridge border. Rev. Joe Neal Jr. is church pastor.
A large crowd of friends and family joined W.R. and Pauline Glenn as they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception Sunday afternoon at the First Baptist Church.
Carol Dugger of Walnut Ridge and a senior at Arkansas State University, is the newest recipient of the Jones, Worlow, White and Stringer Scholarship at Arkansas State University.
Mrs. Ella Stovall Rogers of Imboden will be honored on her 100th birthday, Saturday, Sept. 28.
40 Years Ago
The Royalty for the Bobcat Homecoming Game Friday night will be Denise Langley, queen; Kellie Allison, maid of honor; Laura Felts, senior maid; Mechelle Teel, junior maid; Joann Jones, sophomore maid; and Tonda McEntire, freshman maid.
Mary Fry and Peggy Turney of the Hoxie FHA chapter presented Martha Wilson and Don Sharp, representing the Walnut Ridge FHA, with a spirit stick. The Walnut Ridge Chapter of the Future Homemakers of America hosted an interclub picnic at Lake Charles. Hoxie, Imboden, Strawberry and Clover Bend students, chapter moms and advisers attended.
Walnut Ridge Firemen held a retirement supper recently honoring Delbert Johnson. He received a plaque “for 20 Years of devoted service to the fire department and the community.”
50 Years Ago
Mayor O’Neal Kellim and City Recorder Benson Hart are scheduled to meet officials of the Scott & Fetzer Company in Memphis, tomorrow, for the signing of a lease agreement and other documents.
Principal Ronald Fair has announced that two seniors at Walnut Ridge High have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. They are Becky Cude, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Buster Cude; and Leigh Riddick, daughter of Mrs. Milly Bland Riddick and Edgar K. Riddick.
Jewel J. Courtney, retired farmer and merchant, died Friday night at Lawrence Memorial Hospital following several months of illness. He was 70.
Mike and Lana Henson are the parents of a daughter, Elizabeth Michelle, who made her arrival Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Lawrence Memorial Hospital. She weighed eight pounds, three ounces. The Hensons have two sons, Mike Jr. and Chris.
70 Years Ago
L.R. Warner and Pat Sexton, local druggists, and Mrs. L.R. Warner attended the meeting of District 14 Arkansas Pharmaceutical Association at Pocahontas Tuesday night. Mr. Warner, district chairman, presided over the meeting.
At a recent meeting of the American Legion, Bunk Allison and Bruce Logan were elected as business managers of the legion baseball team. W.R Glenn and Ray Grigsby were chosen as coaches.
Lawrence County’s perennial courthouse issue to consolidate or not consolidate the two existing courthouses was brought off the shelf Monday night, given a thorough dusting, and put right back in the niche it has occupied for the past 20 years or so. The matter was discussed heatedly and at length at a meeting of the Community (County) Development Council in the Civic Center in Walnut Ridge.
75 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Wilcoxson announce the engagement of their daughter, Freda, to William A. Henry, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.E. Henry. The marriage vows will be exchanged in a formal setting at the First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge, Oct. 3.
80 Years Ago
A.J. Meyer said this morning that he planned to open The Salad Bowl, to the public at five p.m., Sunday, provided all equipment and fixtures are delivered on schedule.
Howard Ratliff, a prominent schoolteacher of this county, has accepted employment in Indianapolis, Ind., and Mrs. Ratliff and their son will join him soon.
Cpl. Howard Madsen, who left Walnut Ridge with Company K last December, is in the fort hospital in Washington and has been transferred to Company F of the regiment, Co. K having sailed for Alaska.
Announcement was made by the dean of women, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Saturday that Maggie Spikes of Walnut Ridge and Margaret Sloan of Strawberry had been pledged to the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
85 Years Ago
Ruth Meyer left for Boston, Mass., to enter the Fannie Farmer School for Girls.
Jeanette Ring, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G.H. Ring, has entered Arkansas Teachers College at Conway.
90 Years Ago
Harry Ponder and Harry Jr. drove to Fayetteville, Tuesday, and Mr. Ponder attended a meeting of the board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas. Harry Jr., who has completed his literary work, will enter the U. of A. Law School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.